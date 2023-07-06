All active Honkai Impact 3rd redeem codes (July 2023)

Developed by miHoYo, Honkai Impact 3rd is a mobile RPG game that features over 10 Valkyries with unique battlesuits, gear, weapons, and special skills. Each character has one of these types - Mech, Biologic, Psychic, Quantum, and Imaginary. Players comprise a team with three characters in their battle party in the game and engage in real-time combat.

One must upgrade individual suits, gears, and weapons of Valkyrie to make them more powerful in battle. Enhancing them requires using crystals, Asterite, and other items. While one can farm for rare items, the developers also provide redeemable codes at regular intervals.

This article provides all active Honkai Impact 3rd codes for July 2023 and a guide on how to redeem them.

Honkai Impact 3rd: All active codes for July 2023

Like other mobile games, the developers at miHoYo also provide codes every month. Players can redeem them and obtain valuable resources for upgrades.

Here are all the details of Honkai Impact 3rd redeem codes and the rewards they entail:

KIRANOW - 30 Crystals, 2888 Asterites, and SSS Trial Card Option

- 30 Crystals, 2888 Asterites, and SSS Trial Card Option SHIGURE - 9999 coins, Starless Rift, and Battlesuit Trial Card Option

This open-world title receives regular updates, bringing new battlesuits, events, and other in-game items. miHoYo releases codes with every update and special occasion.

How to Redeem Honkai Impact 3rd Codes

This mobile gacha title offers an in-game feature to redeem codes. You can follow these steps:

Open Honkai Impact 3rd on your handheld and wait for the resources to load.

On the Main Screen, tap the Player ID at the top right.

A bunch of options will appear; tap the Account button.

Copy the code from the above list and paste it into the Exchange Rewards box.

Tap the Get button, receiving all applicable rewards.

It is advisable to redeem these codes soon, as they will likely expire after a few days. Additionally, each player can only redeem them once in this free-to-play game.

Honkai Impact 3rd expired codes for July 2023

Below is the list of all Honkai Impact expired codes for July 2023:

STARDANCE - 200 Crystals

- 200 Crystals AIDE0017 - 9999 Coins, 1 Starless Rift, 1 Battlesuit Trial Card Option

- 9999 Coins, 1 Starless Rift, 1 Battlesuit Trial Card Option ASHKJHDU - 30 Crystals, 2888 Asterite, 1 SSS Trial Card Option

- 30 Crystals, 2888 Asterite, 1 SSS Trial Card Option NEWCHAP - 30 Crystals, 2888 Asterites, 1 SSS Trial Card Option

- 30 Crystals, 2888 Asterites, 1 SSS Trial Card Option NABOBESS - 200 Crystals

- 200 Crystals SUSANNAH - 9999 Coins, 1 Miss Pink Outfit Trial Card (3-day), 1 Starless Rift

- 9999 Coins, 1 Miss Pink Outfit Trial Card (3-day), 1 Starless Rift WA7SXW3PJQGK - 100 Crystals

- 100 Crystals FA7SZQJR43KY - 60 Crystals

- 60 Crystals PAPAFFJN29Y7 - 60 Crystals

- 60 Crystals PTPAZ9J8532C - 60 Crystals

- 60 Crystals 4TNTH92Q52GQ - 100 Crystals

- 100 Crystals 5SPTFE372QHX - 100 Crystals

- 100 Crystals 7BNTWWJPJRGT - 100 Crystals

