Black Desert Mobile is a fantasy-based MMORPG developed by the Korean game developer Pearl Abyss. After the massive success of Black Desert Online for PC, the developer released its iOS, Android, Playstation, and Xbox versions in 2019. It features open-world gameplay where players can explore various regions with dynamic weather conditions.

Like other MMORPGs, one must farm hard for resources to level up characters, gears, and other usages. Willing players can purchase in-game resources and rare items from the in-app store. However, that option might not be viable for all, and that’s where redeem codes become helpful. Pearl Abyss releases exclusive Coupon codes regularly that provide free goodies.

Black Desert Mobile: Active Codes for free rewards

Like other mobile titles, Black Desert Mobile developers at Pearl Abyss also provide redeemable codes. They contain rare and precious items such as Spirit Tulip, Restoration Scroll, Black Pearl, and more. These rewards definitely ease players in their Black Desert adventure.

Below is the list of all codes for July 2023:

MOUNTAINOFWINTER

GUARDIANOFWINTER

DAEBAKFAIRYGIFTS

MELDORGIFT4APRIL

OTTERMASTERSLAHN

ZAYEDSANDSERPENT

2023FIRSTDEVTALK

VALENTINEDAYGIFT

TRANSFORMWEAPONS

CALPHEONFAIRYBOX

GIFTFROMCALPHEON

THANKUADVENTURER

PRESENTSFROMWOOK

You should consider redeeming them immediately because they remain valid only temporarily. Additionally, these codes are redeemable only once per player.

Redeeming these codes involves simple steps. You can use the in-game feature to claim freebies:

Launch the Black Desert Mobile app on your handheld. Enter the Main Menu button by clicking on the three horizontal lines at the top right corner of the Main screen. Tap Settings at the bottom right corner, and tap the Redeem Coupon button. Copy and paste any active codes from the above list and paste it inside the box. Tap the Redeem button to claim all freebies.

Alternatively, you can follow these steps to redeem codes from the website:

Open your preferred browser on your mobile, and go to the title's official website (https://www.world.blackdesertm.com). Tap the Redeem Code button on the homepage. Select your region and type the in-game Family name. Enter any active codes in the Coupon Code box. Then, tap the Redeem Coupon button to complete the process. You can claim freebies from the game’s inbox.

Only the developers at Pearl Abyss make the codes consisting of letters and numbers. They release them on special occasions, such as new updates, character debuts, etc. In its latest update, Pearl Abyss released some new codes with a new Everfrost region and a character class.

Black Desert Mobile is a fantasy-based action RPG title with over 10 character classes, including Warrior, Ranger, Guardian, Witch, and more. It offers in-depth character customization from height, build, hairstyles, eye color, eyebrow length, and more.

The title features farming, fishing, trading, managing camps, and more in its gameplay. You can join a guild to participate in Node and Siege wars in PvP mode with 1v1 live matches against global players.

Poll : 0 votes