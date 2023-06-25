All Raid Shadow Legends codes (June 2023)

Raid Shadow Legends is an RPG gacha title developed by Plarium. It features a massive roster of over 700 characters, each with unique skills, abilities, and weapons. Shards are the unique in-game crystals that summon Champions from the game’s gacha system. You can upgrade them and their gears, making them more powerful. However, the process requires using in-game currency, Silver.
It is the most significant resource for Raid Shadow Legends players. Farming this currency has several ways, including taking out enemies in dungeons and clearing campaigns. Plarium also regularly provides redeemable codes, which grant Silver, Energy Fills, and other freebies. This article lists all active codes for June 2023 and the steps to redeem them.
Raid Shadow Legends: All active codes and how to redeem them
Plarium releases codes on various occasions or via several in-game events. Raid Shadow Legends is currently running a limited series called Call of the Arbiter. A scene in each episode contains hidden clues that reveal codes; each provides various valuable resources upon redemption.
Below is the list of Call of the Arbiter's and other active codes:
Call of the Arbiter codes
- Galek (Episode 1): CHOICE
- Ethel (Episode 2): ARBITER
- Kael (Episode 3): BETRAYAL
- Elhain (Episode 4): HARMONY
- The Arbiter (Episode 5): DESTINY
- Jizoh (Episode 6): INFESTED
Other active codes
- SUBSCRIBEMIDGAME
- RAIDAPRIFUN23
- GETRAIDY
- GETUDK
- DragonEgg
- VLDLXRAID
- MarSESP
- PAYPALRAID2023
- DEMOLISH
- 4YEARSRAID
- gamegeeksspring
- Stvalentine23
- VALENTINES23
- Caribberaid
- Besthero
- drxraid
- midgame23win
- RAIDHOLIDAY
- RAIDRONDA
- Raid22ya2
- Mordecai
- DKRISES
- SUPERPOWERS - for new players only
- READY4RAID - for new players only
- LADYQUN - for new players only
- POWERSTARTER - for new players only
- LUCKYRAID - for new players only
- PCRAID2022 - for new players only
Since these codes only remain valid for a short time, consider redeeming them as soon as possible. Here are the steps to do so in this RPG title:
- Launch Raid Shadow Legends on your handheld device.
- From the Bastion or Main screen, click the Main Menu button with three lines in the top-right corner.
- Select the Promo Codes option.
- Copy one of the above codes and paste it into the Enter Code box.
- Tap the Claim button to add respective freebies to your profile.
Alternatively, you can head over to the title’s official website at raidshadowlegends.com and follow these steps:
- Tap the REDEEM PROMO CODE button.
- Type your in-game ID in the Enter Player ID box. Enter an active code in the Enter Promo Code box.
- Click the Confirm button.
- You can then claim rewards from the title’s inbox.
Raid Shadow Legends' expired codes
Raid Shadow Legends redeemable codes expire after some duration. The title punishes those users who enter expired codes multiple times. After three attempts, they will face a restriction from using this feature for an hour in the gacha title. Below is the list of some expired codes:
- REPLAY
- GOODKNIGHT
- Dkskeletoncrew
- 1t5tr1cky
- PlariumPlay3
- BREWMAIDEN
- LookBehindYou
- skeletoncrewforever
- raidtwitchcon22
- DREAMTEAM
- RAIDSUMMERGIFT
- RETURN
- 1t5tr1cky
- 13YEARSPLARIUM
- QUEENDELIANA
- MYDELIANA
- GDPCREWARD22
- 3YEARSRAID
- Gator
- YTPCOFFER22
- RAIDGOODIES
- Xmas4u
- realhell
- gift1
- ESLPRO
- RaidHFNOV21
- NINJA
Some of these codes may not have expired yet. However, the chances they will work are very slim.
Raid Shadow Legends is an RPG title with over one million possible Champion combinations. This tier list ranks all characters from strongest to weakest in the meta, helping you create the best roster in the game.