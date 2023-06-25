All Raid Shadow Legends codes (June 2023)

Raid Shadow Legends is an RPG gacha title developed by Plarium. It features a massive roster of over 700 characters, each with unique skills, abilities, and weapons. Shards are the unique in-game crystals that summon Champions from the game’s gacha system. You can upgrade them and their gears, making them more powerful. However, the process requires using in-game currency, Silver.

It is the most significant resource for Raid Shadow Legends players. Farming this currency has several ways, including taking out enemies in dungeons and clearing campaigns. Plarium also regularly provides redeemable codes, which grant Silver, Energy Fills, and other freebies. This article lists all active codes for June 2023 and the steps to redeem them.

Raid Shadow Legends: All active codes and how to redeem them

Plarium releases codes on various occasions or via several in-game events. Raid Shadow Legends is currently running a limited series called Call of the Arbiter. A scene in each episode contains hidden clues that reveal codes; each provides various valuable resources upon redemption.

Below is the list of Call of the Arbiter's and other active codes:

Call of the Arbiter codes

Galek (Episode 1): CHOICE

Ethel (Episode 2): ARBITER

Kael (Episode 3): BETRAYAL

Elhain (Episode 4): HARMONY

The Arbiter (Episode 5): DESTINY

Jizoh (Episode 6): INFESTED

Other active codes

SUBSCRIBEMIDGAME

RAIDAPRIFUN23

GETRAIDY

GETUDK

DragonEgg

VLDLXRAID

MarSESP

PAYPALRAID2023

DEMOLISH

4YEARSRAID

gamegeeksspring

Stvalentine23

VALENTINES23

Caribberaid

Besthero

drxraid

midgame23win

RAIDHOLIDAY

RAIDRONDA

Raid22ya2

Mordecai

DKRISES

SUPERPOWERS - for new players only

READY4RAID - for new players only

LADYQUN - for new players only

POWERSTARTER - for new players only

LUCKYRAID - for new players only

PCRAID2022 - for new players only

Since these codes only remain valid for a short time, consider redeeming them as soon as possible. Here are the steps to do so in this RPG title:

Launch Raid Shadow Legends on your handheld device. From the Bastion or Main screen, click the Main Menu button with three lines in the top-right corner. Select the Promo Codes option. Copy one of the above codes and paste it into the Enter Code box. Tap the Claim button to add respective freebies to your profile.

Alternatively, you can head over to the title’s official website at raidshadowlegends.com and follow these steps:

Tap the REDEEM PROMO CODE button. Type your in-game ID in the Enter Player ID box. Enter an active code in the Enter Promo Code box. Click the Confirm button. You can then claim rewards from the title’s inbox.

Raid Shadow Legends' expired codes

Raid Shadow Legends redeemable codes expire after some duration. The title punishes those users who enter expired codes multiple times. After three attempts, they will face a restriction from using this feature for an hour in the gacha title. Below is the list of some expired codes:

REPLAY

GOODKNIGHT

Dkskeletoncrew

1t5tr1cky

PlariumPlay3

BREWMAIDEN

LookBehindYou

skeletoncrewforever

raidtwitchcon22

DREAMTEAM

RAIDSUMMERGIFT

RETURN

1t5tr1cky

13YEARSPLARIUM

QUEENDELIANA

MYDELIANA

GDPCREWARD22

3YEARSRAID

Gator

YTPCOFFER22

RAIDGOODIES

Xmas4u

realhell

gift1

ESLPRO

RaidHFNOV21

NINJA

Some of these codes may not have expired yet. However, the chances they will work are very slim.

Raid Shadow Legends is an RPG title with over one million possible Champion combinations. This tier list ranks all characters from strongest to weakest in the meta, helping you create the best roster in the game.

