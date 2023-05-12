Raid Shadow Legends tier list (May 2023)

Developed by Plarium, Raid Shadow Legends has millions of players, making it one of the most popular mobile games. There are over 400 champions in the present, each with their skills and abilities belonging to one of the 14 factions. The title offers over one million possible champion builds, leaving plenty of options for players. In addition, they can be upgraded, making them more powerful in battles.

Gamers form an army of these champions to fight in story mode, PvP arena battles, boss fights, and so on. The developers introduce new champions with every new patch, resetting the ranks of existing ones. This article provides a tier list of Raid Shadow Legends champions for May 2023, assisting players in battles.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Raid Shadow Legends tier list of champions as of May 2023

Raid Shadow Legends is an RPG mobile game where players can collect champions through the gacha system. They can enjoy the title through various modes, such as Campaign, Dungeon, Faction Wars, clan boss, and PvP.

This mobile gacha game has over 700 characters under 14 factions. There are champions of different rarities such as Legendary, Epic, Rare, Uncommon, and Common. Furthermore, they have one of four unique Affinities: Magic, Spirit, Force, and Void, which affects their performance and skills in battle.

This gacha tier list ranks champions of each faction in S, A, B, C, and D tiers to make browsing easy for players. However, the factions only represent their background and not affect their performance in battle. The tier list also helps beginners choose the best champions from their collection to use in battles. Here is a description of the tiers in Raid Shadow Legends:

Tier S: Champions in this tier dominate the meta in all aspects. They are the best Attackers, Supporters, Defenders, and Tanks. With these, one can easily complete any stage in Raid Shadow Legends.

Tier A: Champions in this tier are more powerful than all others, except those in S. However, they fit best in all sorts of teams, and upgrading them at every opportunity is the best move if you lack Tier S characters.

Tier B: These champions are above average in the meta. However, good tactics in this strategy game can complement their average performance.

Tier C: Players should avoid these champions if they can. They require buffs to be useful in battles and one cannot obtain good results with these in their roster.

Tier D: These characters are poor performers and are deemed useless in the meta. It is advised not to use them in any battles as far as possible.

Ogryn-Tribes tier list of Raid Shadow Legends

Ogryn-Tribe from Gaellen Pact guards the Felwin's Gate with Skinwalkers, the gateway to the kingdom of Aravia. They don't have intelligence but are large and strong, and their strengths are often useful in Raid Shadow Legends battle. Here is the tier list of Ogryn-Tribe champions:

Tier S

Bellower

Big 'Un

Ghrush the Mangler

Maneater

Skullcrusher

Uugo

Tier A

Cagebreaker

Grimskin

Gurgoh the Augur

Gurptuk Moss-Beard

Ignatius

Klodd Beastfeeder

Shamrock

Siegehulk

Towering Titan

War Mother

Tier B

Drokgul the Gaunt

Galkut

Geargrinder

Grunch Killjoy

Ogryn Jailer

Prundar

Shatterbones

Tier C

Furystoker

Mycolus

Occult Brawler

Pounder

Rocktooth

Siegebreaker

Stoneskin

Wagonbane

Tier D

Flesheater

Fortress Goon

Magmablood

Ruffstone

Lumberer

Big 'Un is a Legendary attacker in Raid Shadow Legends with Magic Affinity. The champion has the ability to decrease speed, turn meter, and accuracy of the enemies and stun them.

Sacred Order tier list of Raid Shadow Legends

The Knights of the Sacred Order from the Telerian race used to destroy evil in Teleria. Once holy knights, they now work with Necromancer and protect the queen in Raid Shadow Legends. Here is the tier list of The Sacred Order champions:

Tier S

Abbess

Armiger

Athel

Cardiel

Cupidus

Deacon Armstrong

Fenax

Martyr

Roshcard the Tower

Sir Nicholas

Venus

Tier A

Aothar

Cardinal

Errol

Godseeker Aniri

Hope

Inquisitor Shamael

Juliana

Lightsworn

Lodric Falconheart

Mistress of Hymns

Relickeeper

Romero

Tier B

Astralon

Bushi

Canoness

Draconis

Frostbringer

Lamellar

Mordecai

Mother Superior

Outlaw Monk

Penitent

Sanctioned Purifier

Sanguinia

Tallia

Templar

Warpriest

Tier C

Adriel

Chaplain

Confessor

Justiciar

Lady Etessa

Purgator

Sanctum Protector

Solaris

Knecht

Tier D

Harrier

Headsman

Hospitaller

Judicator

Maiden

Missionary

Renouncer

Witness

Drillmaster

With Void Affinity, Cardiel is the best champion from the faction. He is a great Supporter who can remove all debuffs of team members with Anglesong move.

Skinwalker tier list of Raid Shadow Legends

The Skinwalkers could once transform themselves into any form of man and beast. Since they overused their power, they are now trapped between animal and human forms. Here is the tier list of Skinwalkers champions:

Tier S

Khoronar

Norog

Tier A

Basher

Brakus the Shifter

Cleopterix

Fayne

Graybeard

Hakkorhn Smashlord

Longbeard

Steelskull

Tier B

Bloodpainter

Channeler

Flesh-Tearer

Fleshmonger

Gnalhorn

Gnarlhorn

Grappler

Hoforees the Tusked

Reinbeast

Ursine Icecrusher

Ursine Ironhide

Warchief

Yaga the Insatiable

Tier C

Panthera

Ripper

Snorting Thug

Taurus

Tier D

Bloodhorn

Brakus the Shifter is the Legendary champion with Strength Affinity. His passive Beast Mode allows him to resurrect with a 20% Health Pool granting an immediate extra turn in this turn-based combat game.

Banner Lords tier list of Raid Shadow Legends

Banner Lords are the Hereditary Knights of the Telerian race, loyal to King Tayba. Following the king's orders, they fight to expand the kingdom and protect administrators at Kaerok Castle. Here is the tier list of Banner Lords Champion:

Tier S

Archmage Hellmut

Raglin

Septimus

Sethalia

Ursala the Mourner

Lady Quilen

Tier A

Baron

Black Knight

Cillian the Lucky

Gerhard the Stone

Helior

Lord Champfort

Lugan the Steadfast

Minaya

Oathbound

Richtoff the Bold

Rowan

Stag Knight

Tier B

Alaric the Hooded

Azure

Chancellor Yasmin

Conquerer

Dagger

Giscard the Sigiled

Halberdier

Hordin

Knight Errant

Myrmidon

Preserver

Seneschal

Vanguard

Warcaster

Spymaster

Tier C

Chevalier

Grandmaster

Lordly Legionary

Masked Fearmonger

Steadfast Marshal

Valerie

Sir Armitage

Misericord

Tier D

Bombardier

Cataphract

Courtier

Crossbowman

Quaestor

Frontline Warrior

Bandit

Raglin is a Legendary attacker with Spirit Affinity in Raid Shadow Legends. He deals great damage and is a hard hitter. His move Holy Sword blocks damage buffs and ignores shields while attacking.

High Elves tier list of Raid Shadow Legends

Belonging to the Telerian race, High Elves are highly advanced with advanced intellect and physical and spiritual achievement. Here is the tier list of all the champions:

Tier S

Apothecary

Arbiter

Belanor

Lyssandra

Tayrel

Tier A

Basileus Roanas

Battlesage

Elenaril

Heiress

Ithos

Luthiea

Royal Guard

Royal Huntsman

Shirimani

Thenasil

Vergis

Yannica

Tier B

Elhain

Exemplar

Fencer

Hyria

Jinglehunter

Pyxniel

Reliquary Tender

Medicus

Tier C

Adjudicator

Marksman

Tier D

Avenger

Interceptor

Magister

Aristocrat

Arbiter is a Legendary Supporter with Void Affinity, meaning she is not weak against other affinities. With her turn-meter boost, healing, and full-team-revive ability, she dominates almost all battles in Raid Shadow Legends.

Barbarian tier list of Raid Shadow Legends

The Barbarians from Hak'han belong to the Telerian race; they offer mercenary services to the highest bidder. Here is their tier list:

Tier S

Scyl of the Drakes

Tuhanarak

Ursuga Warcaller

Valkyrie

Warmaiden

Tier A

Alika

Altan

Armina

Atur

Elder Skarg

Fahrakin the Fat

High Khatun

Kantra the Cyclone

Marked

Sentinel

Sikara

Skytouched Shaman

Soulbond Bowyer

Turvold

Valla

Zephyr Sniper

Tier B

Aina

Anointed

Baroth the Bloodsoaked

Dunestrider

Elder

Haarken Greatblade

Kallia

Scrapper

Skirmisher

Teshada

Yakarl the Scourge

Trugorr

Outlander

Tier C

Berserker

Bloodbraid

Hill Nomad

Maeve

Ragemonger

Suwai Firstborn

Tigersoul

Tier D

Jotun

Ox

Slayer

Woad-Painted

Valkyrie is a Legendary defender with Spirit Affinity. With her move Stand Firm she possesses the ability to buff her allies with a counter-attack buff in Raid Shadow Legends.

Lizardman tier list of Raid Shadow Legends

Lizardmen from the Gaellen Pact race live in the swamp and sewers of Teleria. Long before humanoid races emerged, they evolved in the brackish waters of Teleria. Here is the tier list of the champions:

Tier S

Dracomorph

Fu-Shan

Krisk the Ageless

Rhazin Scarhide

Tier A

Aox the Rememberer

Ramantu Drakesblood

Roxam

Vergumkaar

Tier B

Basilisk

Bogwalker

Broadmaw

Drake

Gator

Haruspex

Jarang

Jareg

Jizoh

Quargan The Crowned

Skathix

Skull Lord Var-Gall

Venomage

Tier C

Hurler

Metalshaper

Muckstalker

Skink

Skullsworn

Slitherbrute

Tier D

Flinger

Slasher

Skinner

Dracomorph is the best attacker in this free-to-play mobile game with Magic Affinity. Using his Baleful Eye move, he weakens debuff and decreases defense debuff simultaneously.

Orc tier list of Raid Shadow Legends

Originally slave warriors, Orcs from the Gaellen Pact race now do whatever they can to survive, including robbing travelers. They have sided with the Queen of Avaria, fearing that the people of Kaerok will prosecute them. Here is the tier list of the champions:

Tier S

Dhukk the Pierced

Kreela Witch-Arm

Warlord

Tier A

Angar

Galek

Gomlok Skyhide

Iron Brago

Old Hermit Jorrg

Robar

Sandlashed Survivor

Tuhak the Wanderer

Vrask

Zargala

Tier B

Bonekeeper

Grohak the Bloodied

King Garog

Nogdar The Headhunter

Seer

Shaman

Teela Goremane

Ultimate Galek

Veteran

Tier C

Bloodfeather

Chopper

Deathchanter

Ironclad

Pigsticker

Raider

Ripperfist

Terrorbeast

Torturehelm

Tier D

Goremask

Huntress

Spikehead

Totem

Treefeller

Twinclaw Disciple

Wyvernbane

Warchanter

Warlord is the best supporter with Void Affinity from this faction. His move Orcish Attacks allows him to put the enemy's skills on cooldown with a 30% chance to deplete their turn meter fully.

Demonspawn tier list of Raid Shadow Legends

Demonspawns from The Corrupted race resulted from the breeding of mortal humans and Demons. They are forbidden from entering the Land of Teleria. Here is their tier list:

Tier S

Duchess Lilitu

Peydma

Prince Kymar

Tyrant Ixlimor

Umbral Enchantress

Tier A

Alure

Candraphon

Countess Lix

Cruetraxa

Drexthar Bloodtwin

Excruciator

Fellhound

Infernal Baroness

Inithwe Bloodtwin

Lord Shazar

Marquis

Nazana

Sicia Flametongue

Tainix Hateflower

Tier B

Achak the Wendarin

Akoth the Seared

Diabolist

Erinyes

Gorlos Hellmaw

Hellgazer

Marquess

Skimfos the Consumed

Souldrinker

Tier C

Abyssal

Mortu-Macaab

Tarshon

Tormentor

Tier D

Hellborn Sprite

Hellfang

Hound Spawn

Ifrit

Malbranche

Duchess Lilitu is a Legendary Supporter with Spirit Affinity. Her Spectral Rebirth move can revive all allies with a 75% Health Pool.

Undead Horde tier list of Raid Shadow Legends

Ghouls and creatures in Undead Hordes from The Corrupted race serve the dark one as minions. Most are the deceased Telerians, and some have been hiding in the dark for centuries. Here is their tier list:

Tier S:

Bad-el-Kazar

Ma'Shalled

Nekhret the Great

Nethril

Rotos the Lost Groom

Saito

Seeker

Siphi the Lost Bride

Skartosis

Urost the Soulcage

Tier A:

Bloodgorged

Doomscreech

Drowned Bloatwraith

Frozen Banshee

Gorgorab

Harvest Jack

Mausoleum Mage

Seducer

Skartorsis

Suzerain Katonn

Vogoth

Zelotah

Tier B:

Anax

Balthus Drauglord

Banshee

Catacomb Councilor

Corpse Collector

Corpulent Cadaver

Crypt-King Graal

Dark Athel

Dark Elhain

Defiled Sinner

Elegaius

Grinner

Husk

Lich

Little Miss Annie

Temptress

Tier C:

Bone Knight

Gravechill Killer

Hexia

Karam

Rotting Mage

Sorceress

Wretch

Dead Crusader

Tier D:

Amarantine Skeleton

Arbalester

Ghoulish Ranger

Hollow

Stitched Beast

Bad-El-Kazar is one of the best champions from this faction. He is a legendary supporter with Force Affinity. His great base stats, poison, and healing ability make him the best champion in any battle.

Dark Elves tier list of Raid Shadow Legends

Dark Elves living in the forest of Teleria were original inhabitants of Aravia. They take money from people who pass the forest but kill those who do not pay them. Here is the tier list of the champions:

Tier S

Blind Seer

Coldheart

Foli

Ghostborn

Kael

Lanakis the Chosen

Lydia the Deathsiren

Madame Serris

Rae

Zavia

Tier A

Astralith

Crimson Helm

Fang Cleric

Kaiden

Lua

Luria

Pain Keeper

Psylar

Rian the Conjurer

Spider

Spirithost

Visix the Unbowed

Vizier Ovelis

Warden

Tier B

Captain Temila

Delver

Eviscerator

Hexweaver

Judge

Mystic Hand

Queen Eva

Retainer

Ruel the Huntmaster

Tier C

Harvester

Paragon

Steel Bowyer

Wanderer

Lydia the Deathsiren is a Legendary champion with Void Affinity. She is helpful in any team and area of Raid Shadow Legends. Her Death Hold move prevents revive of enemy champions even when she passes out in the battle.

Shadowkin tier list of Raid Shadow Legends

Shadowkin from Nyresan Union race come from the far eastern continent beyond Brimstone path. After being under the rule of Demonspawn for five centuries, they have now broken free and rejoined the world. Here is the tier list:

Tier S

Genbo the Dishonored

Genzin

Lady Kimi

Riho Bonespear

Tier A

Hotatsu

Jintoro

Toragi The Frog

Umetogi

Tier B

Burangiri

Chani

Chonoru

Fenshi

Oboro

Sachi

Itinerant

Tier C

Fanatic

Gory

Lifetaker

Nobel

Odachi

Vagabond

Yoshi the Drunkard

Tier D

Assassin

Bloodmask

Conscript

Infiltrator

Marauder

Genbo the Dishonored is an Epic attacker with Void Afinity. His move Twin Soulswords attacks a single enemy two times. This move steals any increase attack buff on an enemy with a 30% chance of taking a random buff. Additionally, this buff steal is unavoidable.

Knight Revenant tier list of Raid Shadow Legends

Knight Revenant from The Corrupted race believe they are the vessels for the spirits of their dead order. Here is the tier list of the champions:

Tier S

Doompriest

Miscreated Monster

Rector Drath

Sinesha

Skullcrown

Soulless

Tier A

Bystophus

Crypt Witch

Deathless

Executioner

Golden Reaper

Hegemon

Pestilus

Renegade

Sepulcher Sentinel

Tomb Lord

Wurlim Frostking

Ashwalker

Tier B

Coffin Smasher

Crimson Slayer

Gladiator

Guardian

Kytis

Narma the Returned

Necrohunter

Pitiless One

Thea the Tomb Angel

Theurgist

Versulf the Grim

Whisper

Tier C

Acolyte

Arcanist

Bergoth the Malformed

Centurion

Daywalker

Faceless

Magus

Pharsalas Gravedirt

Soulles from the Knight Revenant faction is a Legendary defender with Void Affinity in this Massively Multiplayer Online RPG (MMORPG) game. With his move, Reign of Terror, this control tank can prolong any debuff on enemies. Plus, the move creates a huge shield for himself.

Dwarves tier list of Raid Shadow Legends

Dwarves from the Nyresan Union race are the masters of hammers and axes. They seek revenge against Siroth's minions, who have invaded their home beneath the mountain. Here is the tier list of the champions:

Tier S

Grizzled Jarl

Maulie Tankard

Melga Steelgirdle

Rearguard Sergeant

Rugnor Goldgleam

Runekeeper Dazdurk

Tormin the Cold

Trunda Giltmallet

Underpriest Brogni

Tier A

Baerdal Fellhammer

Dilgol

Gala Longbraids

Geomancer

Hurndig

Kurzad Deepheart

Mountain King

Rock Breaker

Tier B

Avir the Alchemage

Cudgeler

Fodbor The Bard

Grumbler

Runic Warder

Stout Axeman

Tier C

Boltsmith

Bulwark

Hatchet Slinger

Madman

Master Butcher

Samar Gemcursed

Icebound Prospector

Tier D

Beast Wrestler

Dolor Lorekeeper

Flailer

Gloril Brutebane

Honor Guard

Painsmith

Perforator

Underpriest Brogni is a Legendary Supporter with Magic Affinity. He has an amazing kit that provides him with a shield unaffected by any skill in Raid Shadow Legends.

Developers constantly update the game with new champions, occasionally featuring celebrities from different platforms. For instance, it featured WWE star Ronda Rousey as a playable champion from November 2022 to February 2023.

Poll : 0 votes