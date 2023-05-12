Raid Shadow Legends tier list (May 2023)

Developed by Plarium, Raid Shadow Legends has millions of players, making it one of the most popular mobile games. There are over 400 champions in the present, each with their skills and abilities belonging to one of the 14 factions. The title offers over one million possible champion builds, leaving plenty of options for players. In addition, they can be upgraded, making them more powerful in battles.
Gamers form an army of these champions to fight in story mode, PvP arena battles, boss fights, and so on. The developers introduce new champions with every new patch, resetting the ranks of existing ones. This article provides a tier list of Raid Shadow Legends champions for May 2023, assisting players in battles.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.
Raid Shadow Legends tier list of champions as of May 2023
Raid Shadow Legends is an RPG mobile game where players can collect champions through the gacha system. They can enjoy the title through various modes, such as Campaign, Dungeon, Faction Wars, clan boss, and PvP.
This mobile gacha game has over 700 characters under 14 factions. There are champions of different rarities such as Legendary, Epic, Rare, Uncommon, and Common. Furthermore, they have one of four unique Affinities: Magic, Spirit, Force, and Void, which affects their performance and skills in battle.
This gacha tier list ranks champions of each faction in S, A, B, C, and D tiers to make browsing easy for players. However, the factions only represent their background and not affect their performance in battle. The tier list also helps beginners choose the best champions from their collection to use in battles. Here is a description of the tiers in Raid Shadow Legends:
Tier S: Champions in this tier dominate the meta in all aspects. They are the best Attackers, Supporters, Defenders, and Tanks. With these, one can easily complete any stage in Raid Shadow Legends.
Tier A: Champions in this tier are more powerful than all others, except those in S. However, they fit best in all sorts of teams, and upgrading them at every opportunity is the best move if you lack Tier S characters.
Tier B: These champions are above average in the meta. However, good tactics in this strategy game can complement their average performance.
Tier C: Players should avoid these champions if they can. They require buffs to be useful in battles and one cannot obtain good results with these in their roster.
Tier D: These characters are poor performers and are deemed useless in the meta. It is advised not to use them in any battles as far as possible.
Ogryn-Tribes tier list of Raid Shadow Legends
Ogryn-Tribe from Gaellen Pact guards the Felwin's Gate with Skinwalkers, the gateway to the kingdom of Aravia. They don't have intelligence but are large and strong, and their strengths are often useful in Raid Shadow Legends battle. Here is the tier list of Ogryn-Tribe champions:
Tier S
- Bellower
- Big 'Un
- Ghrush the Mangler
- Maneater
- Skullcrusher
- Uugo
Tier A
- Cagebreaker
- Grimskin
- Gurgoh the Augur
- Gurptuk Moss-Beard
- Ignatius
- Klodd Beastfeeder
- Shamrock
- Siegehulk
- Towering Titan
- War Mother
Tier B
- Drokgul the Gaunt
- Galkut
- Geargrinder
- Grunch Killjoy
- Ogryn Jailer
- Prundar
- Shatterbones
Tier C
- Furystoker
- Mycolus
- Occult Brawler
- Pounder
- Rocktooth
- Siegebreaker
- Stoneskin
- Wagonbane
Tier D
- Flesheater
- Fortress Goon
- Magmablood
- Ruffstone
- Lumberer
Big 'Un is a Legendary attacker in Raid Shadow Legends with Magic Affinity. The champion has the ability to decrease speed, turn meter, and accuracy of the enemies and stun them.
Sacred Order tier list of Raid Shadow Legends
The Knights of the Sacred Order from the Telerian race used to destroy evil in Teleria. Once holy knights, they now work with Necromancer and protect the queen in Raid Shadow Legends. Here is the tier list of The Sacred Order champions:
Tier S
- Abbess
- Armiger
- Athel
- Cardiel
- Cupidus
- Deacon Armstrong
- Fenax
- Martyr
- Roshcard the Tower
- Sir Nicholas
- Venus
Tier A
- Aothar
- Cardinal
- Errol
- Godseeker Aniri
- Hope
- Inquisitor Shamael
- Juliana
- Lightsworn
- Lodric Falconheart
- Mistress of Hymns
- Relickeeper
- Romero
Tier B
- Astralon
- Bushi
- Canoness
- Draconis
- Frostbringer
- Lamellar
- Mordecai
- Mother Superior
- Outlaw Monk
- Penitent
- Sanctioned Purifier
- Sanguinia
- Tallia
- Templar
- Warpriest
Tier C
- Adriel
- Chaplain
- Confessor
- Justiciar
- Lady Etessa
- Purgator
- Sanctum Protector
- Solaris
- Knecht
Tier D
- Harrier
- Headsman
- Hospitaller
- Judicator
- Maiden
- Missionary
- Renouncer
- Witness
- Drillmaster
With Void Affinity, Cardiel is the best champion from the faction. He is a great Supporter who can remove all debuffs of team members with Anglesong move.
Skinwalker tier list of Raid Shadow Legends
The Skinwalkers could once transform themselves into any form of man and beast. Since they overused their power, they are now trapped between animal and human forms. Here is the tier list of Skinwalkers champions:
Tier S
- Khoronar
- Norog
Tier A
- Basher
- Brakus the Shifter
- Cleopterix
- Fayne
- Graybeard
- Hakkorhn Smashlord
- Longbeard
- Steelskull
Tier B
- Bloodpainter
- Channeler
- Flesh-Tearer
- Fleshmonger
- Gnalhorn
- Gnarlhorn
- Grappler
- Hoforees the Tusked
- Reinbeast
- Ursine Icecrusher
- Ursine Ironhide
- Warchief
- Yaga the Insatiable
Tier C
- Panthera
- Ripper
- Snorting Thug
- Taurus
Tier D
- Bloodhorn
Brakus the Shifter is the Legendary champion with Strength Affinity. His passive Beast Mode allows him to resurrect with a 20% Health Pool granting an immediate extra turn in this turn-based combat game.
Banner Lords tier list of Raid Shadow Legends
Banner Lords are the Hereditary Knights of the Telerian race, loyal to King Tayba. Following the king's orders, they fight to expand the kingdom and protect administrators at Kaerok Castle. Here is the tier list of Banner Lords Champion:
Tier S
- Archmage Hellmut
- Raglin
- Septimus
- Sethalia
- Ursala the Mourner
- Lady Quilen
Tier A
- Baron
- Black Knight
- Cillian the Lucky
- Gerhard the Stone
- Helior
- Lord Champfort
- Lugan the Steadfast
- Minaya
- Oathbound
- Richtoff the Bold
- Rowan
- Stag Knight
Tier B
- Alaric the Hooded
- Azure
- Chancellor Yasmin
- Conquerer
- Dagger
- Giscard the Sigiled
- Halberdier
- Hordin
- Knight Errant
- Myrmidon
- Preserver
- Seneschal
- Vanguard
- Warcaster
- Spymaster
Tier C
- Chevalier
- Grandmaster
- Lordly Legionary
- Masked Fearmonger
- Steadfast Marshal
- Valerie
- Sir Armitage
- Misericord
Tier D
- Bombardier
- Cataphract
- Courtier
- Crossbowman
- Quaestor
- Frontline Warrior
- Bandit
Raglin is a Legendary attacker with Spirit Affinity in Raid Shadow Legends. He deals great damage and is a hard hitter. His move Holy Sword blocks damage buffs and ignores shields while attacking.
High Elves tier list of Raid Shadow Legends
Belonging to the Telerian race, High Elves are highly advanced with advanced intellect and physical and spiritual achievement. Here is the tier list of all the champions:
Tier S
- Apothecary
- Arbiter
- Belanor
- Lyssandra
- Tayrel
Tier A
- Basileus Roanas
- Battlesage
- Elenaril
- Heiress
- Ithos
- Luthiea
- Royal Guard
- Royal Huntsman
- Shirimani
- Thenasil
- Vergis
- Yannica
Tier B
- Elhain
- Exemplar
- Fencer
- Hyria
- Jinglehunter
- Pyxniel
- Reliquary Tender
- Medicus
Tier C
- Adjudicator
- Marksman
Tier D
- Avenger
- Interceptor
- Magister
- Aristocrat
Arbiter is a Legendary Supporter with Void Affinity, meaning she is not weak against other affinities. With her turn-meter boost, healing, and full-team-revive ability, she dominates almost all battles in Raid Shadow Legends.
Barbarian tier list of Raid Shadow Legends
The Barbarians from Hak'han belong to the Telerian race; they offer mercenary services to the highest bidder. Here is their tier list:
Tier S
- Scyl of the Drakes
- Tuhanarak
- Ursuga Warcaller
- Valkyrie
- Warmaiden
Tier A
- Alika
- Altan
- Armina
- Atur
- Elder Skarg
- Fahrakin the Fat
- High Khatun
- Kantra the Cyclone
- Marked
- Sentinel
- Sikara
- Skytouched Shaman
- Soulbond Bowyer
- Turvold
- Valla
- Zephyr Sniper
Tier B
- Aina
- Anointed
- Baroth the Bloodsoaked
- Dunestrider
- Elder
- Haarken Greatblade
- Kallia
- Scrapper
- Skirmisher
- Teshada
- Yakarl the Scourge
- Trugorr
- Outlander
Tier C
- Berserker
- Bloodbraid
- Hill Nomad
- Maeve
- Ragemonger
- Suwai Firstborn
- Tigersoul
Tier D
- Jotun
- Ox
- Slayer
- Woad-Painted
Valkyrie is a Legendary defender with Spirit Affinity. With her move Stand Firm she possesses the ability to buff her allies with a counter-attack buff in Raid Shadow Legends.
Lizardman tier list of Raid Shadow Legends
Lizardmen from the Gaellen Pact race live in the swamp and sewers of Teleria. Long before humanoid races emerged, they evolved in the brackish waters of Teleria. Here is the tier list of the champions:
Tier S
- Dracomorph
- Fu-Shan
- Krisk the Ageless
- Rhazin Scarhide
Tier A
- Aox the Rememberer
- Ramantu Drakesblood
- Roxam
- Vergumkaar
Tier B
- Basilisk
- Bogwalker
- Broadmaw
- Drake
- Gator
- Haruspex
- Jarang
- Jareg
- Jizoh
- Quargan The Crowned
- Skathix
- Skull Lord Var-Gall
- Venomage
Tier C
- Hurler
- Metalshaper
- Muckstalker
- Skink
- Skullsworn
- Slitherbrute
Tier D
- Flinger
- Slasher
- Skinner
Dracomorph is the best attacker in this free-to-play mobile game with Magic Affinity. Using his Baleful Eye move, he weakens debuff and decreases defense debuff simultaneously.
Orc tier list of Raid Shadow Legends
Originally slave warriors, Orcs from the Gaellen Pact race now do whatever they can to survive, including robbing travelers. They have sided with the Queen of Avaria, fearing that the people of Kaerok will prosecute them. Here is the tier list of the champions:
Tier S
- Dhukk the Pierced
- Kreela Witch-Arm
- Warlord
Tier A
- Angar
- Galek
- Gomlok Skyhide
- Iron Brago
- Old Hermit Jorrg
- Robar
- Sandlashed Survivor
- Tuhak the Wanderer
- Vrask
- Zargala
Tier B
- Bonekeeper
- Grohak the Bloodied
- King Garog
- Nogdar The Headhunter
- Seer
- Shaman
- Teela Goremane
- Ultimate Galek
- Veteran
Tier C
- Bloodfeather
- Chopper
- Deathchanter
- Ironclad
- Pigsticker
- Raider
- Ripperfist
- Terrorbeast
- Torturehelm
Tier D
- Goremask
- Huntress
- Spikehead
- Totem
- Treefeller
- Twinclaw Disciple
- Wyvernbane
- Warchanter
Warlord is the best supporter with Void Affinity from this faction. His move Orcish Attacks allows him to put the enemy's skills on cooldown with a 30% chance to deplete their turn meter fully.
Demonspawn tier list of Raid Shadow Legends
Demonspawns from The Corrupted race resulted from the breeding of mortal humans and Demons. They are forbidden from entering the Land of Teleria. Here is their tier list:
Tier S
- Duchess Lilitu
- Peydma
- Prince Kymar
- Tyrant Ixlimor
- Umbral Enchantress
Tier A
- Alure
- Candraphon
- Countess Lix
- Cruetraxa
- Drexthar Bloodtwin
- Excruciator
- Fellhound
- Infernal Baroness
- Inithwe Bloodtwin
- Lord Shazar
- Marquis
- Nazana
- Sicia Flametongue
- Tainix Hateflower
Tier B
- Achak the Wendarin
- Akoth the Seared
- Diabolist
- Erinyes
- Gorlos Hellmaw
- Hellgazer
- Marquess
- Skimfos the Consumed
- Souldrinker
Tier C
- Abyssal
- Mortu-Macaab
- Tarshon
- Tormentor
Tier D
- Hellborn Sprite
- Hellfang
- Hound Spawn
- Ifrit
- Malbranche
Duchess Lilitu is a Legendary Supporter with Spirit Affinity. Her Spectral Rebirth move can revive all allies with a 75% Health Pool.
Undead Horde tier list of Raid Shadow Legends
Ghouls and creatures in Undead Hordes from The Corrupted race serve the dark one as minions. Most are the deceased Telerians, and some have been hiding in the dark for centuries. Here is their tier list:
Tier S:
- Bad-el-Kazar
- Ma'Shalled
- Nekhret the Great
- Nethril
- Rotos the Lost Groom
- Saito
- Seeker
- Siphi the Lost Bride
- Skartosis
- Urost the Soulcage
Tier A:
- Bloodgorged
- Doomscreech
- Drowned Bloatwraith
- Frozen Banshee
- Gorgorab
- Harvest Jack
- Mausoleum Mage
- Seducer
- Skartorsis
- Suzerain Katonn
- Vogoth
- Zelotah
Tier B:
- Anax
- Balthus Drauglord
- Banshee
- Catacomb Councilor
- Corpse Collector
- Corpulent Cadaver
- Crypt-King Graal
- Dark Athel
- Dark Elhain
- Defiled Sinner
- Elegaius
- Grinner
- Husk
- Lich
- Little Miss Annie
- Temptress
Tier C:
- Bone Knight
- Gravechill Killer
- Hexia
- Karam
- Rotting Mage
- Sorceress
- Wretch
- Dead Crusader
Tier D:
- Amarantine Skeleton
- Arbalester
- Ghoulish Ranger
- Hollow
- Stitched Beast
Bad-El-Kazar is one of the best champions from this faction. He is a legendary supporter with Force Affinity. His great base stats, poison, and healing ability make him the best champion in any battle.
Dark Elves tier list of Raid Shadow Legends
Dark Elves living in the forest of Teleria were original inhabitants of Aravia. They take money from people who pass the forest but kill those who do not pay them. Here is the tier list of the champions:
Tier S
- Blind Seer
- Coldheart
- Foli
- Ghostborn
- Kael
- Lanakis the Chosen
- Lydia the Deathsiren
- Madame Serris
- Rae
- Zavia
Tier A
- Astralith
- Crimson Helm
- Fang Cleric
- Kaiden
- Lua
- Luria
- Pain Keeper
- Psylar
- Rian the Conjurer
- Spider
- Spirithost
- Visix the Unbowed
- Vizier Ovelis
- Warden
Tier B
- Captain Temila
- Delver
- Eviscerator
- Hexweaver
- Judge
- Mystic Hand
- Queen Eva
- Retainer
- Ruel the Huntmaster
Tier C
- Harvester
- Paragon
- Steel Bowyer
- Wanderer
Lydia the Deathsiren is a Legendary champion with Void Affinity. She is helpful in any team and area of Raid Shadow Legends. Her Death Hold move prevents revive of enemy champions even when she passes out in the battle.
Shadowkin tier list of Raid Shadow Legends
Shadowkin from Nyresan Union race come from the far eastern continent beyond Brimstone path. After being under the rule of Demonspawn for five centuries, they have now broken free and rejoined the world. Here is the tier list:
Tier S
- Genbo the Dishonored
- Genzin
- Lady Kimi
- Riho Bonespear
Tier A
- Hotatsu
- Jintoro
- Toragi The Frog
- Umetogi
Tier B
- Burangiri
- Chani
- Chonoru
- Fenshi
- Oboro
- Sachi
- Itinerant
Tier C
- Fanatic
- Gory
- Lifetaker
- Nobel
- Odachi
- Vagabond
- Yoshi the Drunkard
Tier D
- Assassin
- Bloodmask
- Conscript
- Infiltrator
- Marauder
Genbo the Dishonored is an Epic attacker with Void Afinity. His move Twin Soulswords attacks a single enemy two times. This move steals any increase attack buff on an enemy with a 30% chance of taking a random buff. Additionally, this buff steal is unavoidable.
Knight Revenant tier list of Raid Shadow Legends
Knight Revenant from The Corrupted race believe they are the vessels for the spirits of their dead order. Here is the tier list of the champions:
Tier S
- Doompriest
- Miscreated Monster
- Rector Drath
- Sinesha
- Skullcrown
- Soulless
Tier A
- Bystophus
- Crypt Witch
- Deathless
- Executioner
- Golden Reaper
- Hegemon
- Pestilus
- Renegade
- Sepulcher Sentinel
- Tomb Lord
- Wurlim Frostking
- Ashwalker
Tier B
- Coffin Smasher
- Crimson Slayer
- Gladiator
- Guardian
- Kytis
- Narma the Returned
- Necrohunter
- Pitiless One
- Thea the Tomb Angel
- Theurgist
- Versulf the Grim
- Whisper
Tier C
- Acolyte
- Arcanist
- Bergoth the Malformed
- Centurion
- Daywalker
- Faceless
- Magus
- Pharsalas Gravedirt
Soulles from the Knight Revenant faction is a Legendary defender with Void Affinity in this Massively Multiplayer Online RPG (MMORPG) game. With his move, Reign of Terror, this control tank can prolong any debuff on enemies. Plus, the move creates a huge shield for himself.
Dwarves tier list of Raid Shadow Legends
Dwarves from the Nyresan Union race are the masters of hammers and axes. They seek revenge against Siroth's minions, who have invaded their home beneath the mountain. Here is the tier list of the champions:
Tier S
- Grizzled Jarl
- Maulie Tankard
- Melga Steelgirdle
- Rearguard Sergeant
- Rugnor Goldgleam
- Runekeeper Dazdurk
- Tormin the Cold
- Trunda Giltmallet
- Underpriest Brogni
Tier A
- Baerdal Fellhammer
- Dilgol
- Gala Longbraids
- Geomancer
- Hurndig
- Kurzad Deepheart
- Mountain King
- Rock Breaker
Tier B
- Avir the Alchemage
- Cudgeler
- Fodbor The Bard
- Grumbler
- Runic Warder
- Stout Axeman
Tier C
- Boltsmith
- Bulwark
- Hatchet Slinger
- Madman
- Master Butcher
- Samar Gemcursed
- Icebound Prospector
Tier D
- Beast Wrestler
- Dolor Lorekeeper
- Flailer
- Gloril Brutebane
- Honor Guard
- Painsmith
- Perforator
Underpriest Brogni is a Legendary Supporter with Magic Affinity. He has an amazing kit that provides him with a shield unaffected by any skill in Raid Shadow Legends.
Developers constantly update the game with new champions, occasionally featuring celebrities from different platforms. For instance, it featured WWE star Ronda Rousey as a playable champion from November 2022 to February 2023.