Raid: Shadow Legends Codes May 2023: How to redeem, rewards and more

Ever since Raid: Shadow Legends was released in 2016, this RPG title has seen immense popularity. Players have unlimited fun wielding a powerful combination of heroes with unique skills and abilities to beat their foes. Lately, Raid Shadow Legends introduced a promo code system. Grabbing the promo codes is a surefire way to earn exclusive in-game rewards.

In this guide, we'll show you the updated list of Raid: Shadow Legends codes for May 2023 and also guide you on how to redeem them.

All active Raid: Shadow Legends Promo Codes (May 2023)

As an RPG title mixed with Gacha mechanics, Raid: Shadow Legends releases a minimal number of codes monthly. You will get the prompt "invalid code " if you enter an expired code." So, without further ado, here are the active codes for May 2023 listed:

RAIDAPRIFUN23 - New!

GETRAIDY

GETUDK

DragonEgg

VLDLXRAID

MarSESP

PAYPALRAID2023

DEMOLISH

4YEARSRAID

gamegeeksspring

Stvalentine23

VALENTINES23

Caribberaid

Besthero

SUPERPOWERS - for new players only

RAIDHOLIDAY

RAIDRONDA

Raid22ya2

Mordecai

DKRISES

READY4RAID - for new players only

LADYQUN - for new players only

POWERSTARTER - for new players only

LUCKYRAID - for new players only

PCRAID2022 - for new players only

Don't enter too many invalid codes. Otherwise, your account will get a one-hour restriction. If you enter three invalid promo codes, your account will be banned from redeeming for an hour.

How to redeem Raid: Shadow Legends promo codes

Raid: Shadow Legends @RaidRPG From 08:00 UTC Friday, May 5 to 08:00 UTC Monday, May 8, we're DOUBLING your chances of receiving Epic/Legendary Champions from Void Shards!

Make sure to follow these simple steps if you want to redeem the codes for some exciting rewards.

Tap on the three blue lines in the top right corner of the screen.

A menu will appear. Select the 'Gift Codes' option from the menu.

Type in one of the active codes in the 'Enter Code' box.

Click on the 'Claim' button to receive your free goodies.

Raid: Shadow Legends expired codes

Raid: Shadow Legends @RaidRPG Super Raids in Raid!



- From 11:00 UTC, Monday May 1 to 11:00 UTC, Thursday, May 4 at the Ice Golem's Peak.



- From 11:00 UTC, Thursday, May 4 to 11:00 UTC, Sunday, May 7 in the Fire Knight's Castle.



If you would like to try some of the expired codes, we recommend you check out this list.

Stvalentine23

VALENTINES23

Gullible

NINJA

ESLPRO

gift1

MURDERGIFT

SPOOKY13

realhell

TGA2021

S1MPLE

TGASALE

Xmas4u

RAIDXMAS21

KRISKMAS21

PLARIUMPLAY

MURDERGIFT

RAID100

Raid375

Raid652

RSL535

S6L5E3

QLQYJHO

KH0YTY5

JXHK21V

EO3C5C9

D7LH79T

56SLD

365RAID

235RAID

7WPT7KM

7KITTD7

9YXHGHI

9XX78YU

90LSLN4

VALENTINES23

Caribberaid

Besthero

SUPERPOWERS

drxraid

midgame23win

RAIDHOLIDAY

RAIDRONDA

1t5tr1cky

Mordecal

REPLAY

Raid22ya2

LookBehindYou

skeletoncrewforever

raidtwitchcon22

PlariumPlay3

GOODKNIGHT

Brewmaiden

Dkskeletoncrew

DKRISES

DREAMTEAM

RAIDSUMMERGIFT

RETURN

LADYQUN

13YEARSPLARIUM

GDPCREWARD22

QUEENDELIANA

3YEARSRAID

POWERSTARTER

LUCKYRAID

RAIDGOODIES

Gator

YTPCOFFER22

PCRAID2022

If you're lucky, these codes might still work for you. However, you must not have any high hopes for these codes.

This wraps up our Raid: Shadow Legends codes for May 2023. Check out our guide on which Champions to pick first in Raid: Shadow Legends.

Keep tabs on Sportskeeda for more related content on Raid Shadow Legends and the rest of the gaming world.

