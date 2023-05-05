Raid: Shadow Legends Codes May 2023: How to redeem, rewards and more

Ever since Raid: Shadow Legends was released in 2016, this RPG title has seen immense popularity. Players have unlimited fun wielding a powerful combination of heroes with unique skills and abilities to beat their foes. Lately, Raid Shadow Legends introduced a promo code system. Grabbing the promo codes is a surefire way to earn exclusive in-game rewards.
In this guide, we'll show you the updated list of Raid: Shadow Legends codes for May 2023 and also guide you on how to redeem them.
All active Raid: Shadow Legends Promo Codes (May 2023)
As an RPG title mixed with Gacha mechanics, Raid: Shadow Legends releases a minimal number of codes monthly. You will get the prompt "invalid code " if you enter an expired code." So, without further ado, here are the active codes for May 2023 listed:
RAIDAPRIFUN23 - New!
GETRAIDY
GETUDK
DragonEgg
VLDLXRAID
MarSESP
PAYPALRAID2023
DEMOLISH
4YEARSRAID
gamegeeksspring
Stvalentine23
VALENTINES23
Caribberaid
Besthero
SUPERPOWERS - for new players only
RAIDHOLIDAY
RAIDRONDA
Raid22ya2
Mordecai
DKRISES
READY4RAID - for new players only
LADYQUN - for new players only
POWERSTARTER - for new players only
LUCKYRAID - for new players only
PCRAID2022 - for new players only
Don't enter too many invalid codes. Otherwise, your account will get a one-hour restriction. If you enter three invalid promo codes, your account will be banned from redeeming for an hour.
How to redeem Raid: Shadow Legends promo codes
Make sure to follow these simple steps if you want to redeem the codes for some exciting rewards.
- Tap on the three blue lines in the top right corner of the screen.
- A menu will appear. Select the 'Gift Codes' option from the menu.
- Type in one of the active codes in the 'Enter Code' box.
- Click on the 'Claim' button to receive your free goodies.
Raid: Shadow Legends expired codes
If you would like to try some of the expired codes, we recommend you check out this list.
Gullible
NINJA
ESLPRO
gift1
MURDERGIFT
SPOOKY13
realhell
TGA2021
S1MPLE
TGASALE
Xmas4u
RAIDXMAS21
KRISKMAS21
PLARIUMPLAY
RAID100
Raid375
Raid652
RSL535
S6L5E3
QLQYJHO
KH0YTY5
JXHK21V
EO3C5C9
D7LH79T
56SLD
365RAID
235RAID
7WPT7KM
7KITTD7
9YXHGHI
9XX78YU
90LSLN4
SUPERPOWERS
drxraid
midgame23win
RAIDHOLIDAY
RAIDRONDA
1t5tr1cky
Mordecal
REPLAY
Raid22ya2
LookBehindYou
skeletoncrewforever
raidtwitchcon22
PlariumPlay3
GOODKNIGHT
Brewmaiden
Dkskeletoncrew
DKRISES
DREAMTEAM
RAIDSUMMERGIFT
RETURN
LADYQUN
13YEARSPLARIUM
GDPCREWARD22
QUEENDELIANA
3YEARSRAID
POWERSTARTER
LUCKYRAID
RAIDGOODIES
Gator
YTPCOFFER22
PCRAID2022
If you're lucky, these codes might still work for you. However, you must not have any high hopes for these codes.
This wraps up our Raid: Shadow Legends codes for May 2023. Check out our guide on which Champions to pick first in Raid: Shadow Legends.
Keep tabs on Sportskeeda for more related content on Raid Shadow Legends and the rest of the gaming world.