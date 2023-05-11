5 best MMORPGs with immersive storylines

Aside from being a source of entertainment, MMORPGs, or massively multiplayer online role-playing games, provide a deeply immersive experience by allowing players to exist in an alternative reality. The presence of multiple players on a common platform allows them to feel connected to one another through shared interests and common goals.

It makes sense then that engaging storylines are extremely important for MMORPGs because, without them, players won’t be completely invested in them and would easily get bored and leave. The character's backstory and the game's ongoing storyline allow the participant to put themselves in the character’s shoes and experience their world. With that in mind, we look at five MMORPGs with exciting storylines.

MMORPGs which will keep you hooked

1) World of Warcraft

Released in 2004, World of Warcraft (WoW) is still the most popular MMORPG game globally. This is down to a combination of factors - brilliant graphics, continuous updates to bring it up to date with the times, and of course, immersive storytelling.

From its inception, WoW garnered widespread recognition due to its unique features. The game is set in the fictional world of Azeroth, where you assume different characters and interact with non-playable characters (NPCs) and other players. Although a multiplayer game at heart, World of Warcraft allows gamers to play solo as well, which further attracts the masses. Given the storyline, WoW is worth playing in 2023.

2) Guild Wars 2

Released in 2022, Guild Wars 2 is an award-winning role-playing game with an immersive storyline and a combat system that has proven to be a hit. It is set in the fictional world of Tiriya, where you are tasked with reuniting a disbanded multi-racial guild to fight and win against the main antagonist, Zhaitan. Guild Wars 2 is among our favorite MMORPGs with the best character creator.

While the full game can be played for free, the paid version, which requires you to make a one-time payment instead of subscription fees, gives you access to all the expansions.

3) EVE Online

Released in 2003, EVE Online recently celebrated its 20th anniversary with a free expansion. It is set over 21,000 years in the future, where, after exploiting all the resources of the Earth, humans have begun colonizing the rest of the Milky Way. As a player, you can engage in several tasks like mining, trading, and combat. The game is popular due to its aesthetics, immersive storyline, and the many interesting choices it offers you.

4) Path Of Exile

Released in 2013, Path of Exile is a multiplayer game where you have access to unlimited character customizations and deadly missions. The game owes its popularity to its stunning environment, helpful community, and character appearances and abilities.

The story is set in a dark fantasy world on a continent previously the center of a mighty empire but is now used to house criminals and other unwanted from a nearby island known as Oriath. Another interesting fact about Path of Exile is that this one isn't pay-to-win, unlike many MMORPGs in the market.

5) The Lord of the Rings Online

Released in 2007, Lord of the Rings Online is still one of the most popular MMORPGs of all time. With an immersive storyline, larger-than-life characters, brilliant visuals, and engaging music, Lord Of the Rings Online offers a holistic experience.

The game allows you to escape reality and venture into a fantasy world where you can assume roles that would have been impossible in the real world. The story is told in volumes, which are released in books consisting of a series of quests called Chapters, and based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s novels.

