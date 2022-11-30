WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey is set to be a playable character in a role-playing video game

Despite currently being swarmed with negative reviews, Ronda Rousey has had an excellent year in and around WWE. The SmackDown Women's Champion recently revealed that she will be a playable character in Raid: Shadow Legends for a limited time.

Earlier this year, The Baddest Woman on the Planet made a surprise return to the company after over three years of hiatus. Upon her return, she promptly won the Women's Royal Rumble match and began feuding with Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

She is currently the SmackDown Women's Champion, in the midst of her second run within a year. Today, Raid: Shadow Legends announced that Ronda Rousey will be a playable character in the game. She is currently a free character from November 2022 to February 2023. Here's the issued statement:

"If you want something done right, you better do it yourself. Turns out Ronda Rousey took this literally when battling the Fire Knight… Get your hands on the Legendary Champion, Ronda, in RAID: Shadow Legends for FREE by logging in for seven days of play between November 30, 2022 and February 20, 2023." [H/T - Raid: Shadow Legends]

One of her interests is gaming as she has often been seen streaming on her YouTube channel during her time off.

Ronda Rousey recently defeated Shotzi Blackheart at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

Earlier this year, she initially lost her SmackDown Women's Championship when Liv Morgan cashed her Money in the Bank briefcase. After 100 days as champion, Morgan lost the title back to Rousey in an Extreme Rules match at the titular premium live event.

Since then, The Baddest Woman on the Planet has turned her back on the WWE Universe. She has formed an alliance with Shayna Baszler and the two have been dominating the blue brand's division.

Earlier this month, Shotzi Blackheart earned the opportunity to face The Baddest Woman on the Planet for the SmackDown Women's Championship. She got her golden opportunity at the inaugural WarGames-themed Survivor Series.

Unfortunately, the match did not live up to the audience's expectations due to several botches and one awkward DDT spot. Regardless, Ronda Rousey won the match and remains the champion of the blue brand.

Who do you think will be Rousey's next opponent? Sound off in the comment section.

A WWE legend feels like Vince McMahon can only blame himself for his situation. More details here

Poll : Are you enjoying Ronda Rousey's reign as SmackDown Women's Champion? Yes No 0 votes