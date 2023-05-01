Honkai Impact 3rd Tier List (May 2023)

Honkai Impact 3rd is a 3D Anime Action Role-playing game developed by miHoYo. This free-to-play mobile gacha game features Valkyries in powerful battlesuits, each with unique attributes. Players form a team of three Valkyries in each battle party to defeat enemies and save the world in Honkai Impact 3rd. They can collect new characters, battlesuits, and items through the game's gacha system.
The new version 6.5 of the game features a new story chapter, battlesuits, bonus events, new featured events, equipment updates, and new outfits. Along with these updates, the characters' attributes have also been updated, changing the tier list of the meta. This article provides the Honkai Impact 3rd tier list for May 2023.
Honkai Impact 3rd Tier List for May 2023
The article divides Honkai Impact 3rd Valkyries into four tiers, ranging from S+ to B in the current version 6.5. While S+ are the strongest fighters, the B-tier characters are moderate ones. The battlesuits also add more power to the characters in the battle because they can be equipped with different weapons and stigmata. Valkyries possess distinct powers and abilities when vested in different Honkai Impact 3rd battlesuits.
Like in all other mobile gacha games, the tier list can help determine which characters perform well and which perform relatively less in battle. Below is the list of strong fighters, ranking from S+ to B with their respective battlesuits.
S+ Tier characters
- Raiden Mei in battlesuit Herrscher of Thunder
- Fu Hua in battlesuit Herrscher of Sentience
- Bronya Zaychik in battlesuit Herrscher of Reason
- Kiana Kaslana in battlesuit Herrscher of the Void
- Fu Hua in battlesuit Azure Emyrea
- Seele Vollerei in battlesuit Starchasm Nyx
- Seelee Vollerei in battlesuit Stygian Nymph
- Durandal in battlesuit Bright Knight: Excelsis
- Rozaliya Olenyeva in battlesuit Fervent Tempo
- Durandal in battlesuit Dea Anchora
S Tier characters
- Murata Himeko in battlesuit Vermilion Knight: Eclipse
- Rita Rossweisse in battlesuit Argent Knight: Artemis
- Kiana Kaslana in battlesuit Herrscher of Flamescion
- Theresa Apocalypse in battlesuit Starlit Astrologos
- Yae Sakura in battlesuit Darkbolt Jonin
- Kallen Kaslana in battlesuit Sixth Serenade
- Rozaliya Olenyeva in battlesuit Molotov Cherry
- Liliya Olenyeva in battlesuit Blueberry Blitz
- Kiana Kaslana in battlesuit Void Drifter
- Elysia in battlesuit Miss Pink Elf
- Bronya Zaychik in battlesuit Haxxor Bunny
- Yae Sakura in battlesuit Goushinnso Memento
- Fua Hua in battlesuit Phoenix
- Theresa Apocalypse in battlesuit Twilight Paladin
- Theresa Apocalypse in battlesuit Celestial Hymn
- Durandal in battlesuit Valkyrie Gloria
- Raiden Mei in battlesuit Striker Fulminata
- Mobius in battlesuit Infinite Ouroboros
- Fu Hua in battlesuit Shadow Knight
- Kiana Kaslana in battlesuit Knight Moonbeam
- Raiden Mei in battlesuit Lightning Empress
- Fu Hua in battlesuit Hawk of the Fog
- Fischl in battlesuit Prinzessin der Verurteilung
- Rita Rossweisse in battlesuit Umbral Rose
- Yae Sakura in battlesuit Gyakushinn Miko
- Murata Himeko in battlesuit Blood Rose
A tier characters
- Raiden Mei in battlesuit Shadow Dash
- Yae Sakura in battlesuit Flame Sakitama
- Fu Hua in battlesuit Night Squire
- Theresa Apocalypse in battlesuit Luna Kindred
- Rita Rossweisse in battlesuit Staker: Phantom Iron
- Theresa Apocalypse in battlesuit Valkyrie Pledge
- Bronya Zaychik in battlesuit Drive Kometa
- Kiana Kaslana in battlesuit Divine Prayer
- Theresa Apocalypse in battlesuit Sakuno Rondo
- Fu Hua in battlesuit Valkyrie Accipiter
- Natasha Ciora in battlesuit Midnight Absinthe
- Raiden Mei in battlesuit Crimson Impulse
- Kallen Kaslana in battlesuit Ritual Imayoh
- Kallen Kaslana in battlesuit Sundenjager
- Raiden Mei in battlesuit Valkyrie Bladestrike
- Kiana Kaslana in battlesuit Valkyrie Ranger
- Bronya Zaychik in battlesuit Black Nucleus
- Murata Himeko in battlesuit Scarlet Fusion
- Murata Himeko in battlesuit Battle Storm
- Kiana Kaslana in battlesuit White Comet
- Bronya Zaychik in battlesuit Snowy Sniper
- Bronya Zaychik in battlesuit Yamabuki Armor
- Bronya Zaychik in battlesuit Dimension Breaker
- Bronya Zaychik in battlesuit Valkyrie Chariot
- Bronya Zaychik in battlesuit Wolf's Dawn
- Murata Himuke in battlesuit Valkyrie Triumph
- Durandal in battlesuit Palatinus Equinox
- Carole Pepper in battlesuit Sweet' n' Spicy
B tier characters
- Rita Rossweisse in battlesuit Spina Astera
- Pardofelis in battlesuit Pardofelis
- Aponia in battlesuit Disciplinary Perdition
- Eden in battlesuit Golden Diva
The above tier list includes the overall ranks for the Valkyries in the current version of the game. The Valkyries in S+ and S tiers are powerful and dependable fighters in battle. Having at least one of them on your team will add an enormous advantage. Experienced Honkai Impact 3rd players can use Tier A and B Valkyries in a powerful way. Although they are not as strong as S+ or S tiers, they can be deadly if players master their abilities and use them properly in battle.
Developers are constantly updating the game, introducing new characters, updating existing battlesuits, or adding new ones affecting the tier list of the meta. While the 6.4 version introduced two new Herrscher, players can now unlock the new battlesuit Valkyrie Quicksand in the latest version of Honkai Impact 3rd.