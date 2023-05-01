Honkai Impact 3rd Tier List (May 2023)

Honkai Impact 3rd is a 3D Anime Action Role-playing game developed by miHoYo. This free-to-play mobile gacha game features Valkyries in powerful battlesuits, each with unique attributes. Players form a team of three Valkyries in each battle party to defeat enemies and save the world in Honkai Impact 3rd. They can collect new characters, battlesuits, and items through the game's gacha system.

The new version 6.5 of the game features a new story chapter, battlesuits, bonus events, new featured events, equipment updates, and new outfits. Along with these updates, the characters' attributes have also been updated, changing the tier list of the meta. This article provides the Honkai Impact 3rd tier list for May 2023.

Honkai Impact 3rd Tier List for May 2023

The article divides Honkai Impact 3rd Valkyries into four tiers, ranging from S+ to B in the current version 6.5. While S+ are the strongest fighters, the B-tier characters are moderate ones. The battlesuits also add more power to the characters in the battle because they can be equipped with different weapons and stigmata. Valkyries possess distinct powers and abilities when vested in different Honkai Impact 3rd battlesuits.

Like in all other mobile gacha games, the tier list can help determine which characters perform well and which perform relatively less in battle. Below is the list of strong fighters, ranking from S+ to B with their respective battlesuits.

S+ Tier characters

Raiden Mei in battlesuit Herrscher of Thunder

Fu Hua in battlesuit Herrscher of Sentience

Bronya Zaychik in battlesuit Herrscher of Reason

Kiana Kaslana in battlesuit Herrscher of the Void

Fu Hua in battlesuit Azure Emyrea

Seele Vollerei in battlesuit Starchasm Nyx

Seelee Vollerei in battlesuit Stygian Nymph

Durandal in battlesuit Bright Knight: Excelsis

Rozaliya Olenyeva in battlesuit Fervent Tempo

Durandal in battlesuit Dea Anchora

S Tier characters

Murata Himeko in battlesuit Vermilion Knight: Eclipse

Rita Rossweisse in battlesuit Argent Knight: Artemis

Kiana Kaslana in battlesuit Herrscher of Flamescion

Theresa Apocalypse in battlesuit Starlit Astrologos

Seele Vollerei in battlesuit Stygian Nymph

Yae Sakura in battlesuit Darkbolt Jonin

Kallen Kaslana in battlesuit Sixth Serenade

Rozaliya Olenyeva in battlesuit Molotov Cherry

Liliya Olenyeva in battlesuit Blueberry Blitz

Kiana Kaslana in battlesuit Void Drifter

Elysia in battlesuit Miss Pink Elf

Bronya Zaychik in battlesuit Haxxor Bunny

Yae Sakura in battlesuit Goushinnso Memento

Fua Hua in battlesuit Phoenix

Theresa Apocalypse in battlesuit Twilight Paladin

Theresa Apocalypse in battlesuit Celestial Hymn

Durandal in battlesuit Valkyrie Gloria

Raiden Mei in battlesuit Striker Fulminata

Mobius in battlesuit Infinite Ouroboros

Fu Hua in battlesuit Shadow Knight

Kiana Kaslana in battlesuit Knight Moonbeam

Raiden Mei in battlesuit Lightning Empress

Fu Hua in battlesuit Hawk of the Fog

Fischl in battlesuit Prinzessin der Verurteilung

Rita Rossweisse in battlesuit Umbral Rose

Yae Sakura in battlesuit Gyakushinn Miko

Murata Himeko in battlesuit Blood Rose

A tier characters

Raiden Mei in battlesuit Shadow Dash

Yae Sakura in battlesuit Flame Sakitama

Fu Hua in battlesuit Night Squire

Theresa Apocalypse in battlesuit Luna Kindred

Rita Rossweisse in battlesuit Staker: Phantom Iron

Theresa Apocalypse in battlesuit Valkyrie Pledge

Bronya Zaychik in battlesuit Drive Kometa

Kiana Kaslana in battlesuit Divine Prayer

Theresa Apocalypse in battlesuit Sakuno Rondo

Fu Hua in battlesuit Valkyrie Accipiter

Raiden Mei in battlesuit Shadow Dash

Natasha Ciora in battlesuit Midnight Absinthe

Raiden Mei in battlesuit Crimson Impulse

Kallen Kaslana in battlesuit Ritual Imayoh

Kallen Kaslana in battlesuit Sundenjager

Raiden Mei in battlesuit Valkyrie Bladestrike

Kiana Kaslana in battlesuit Valkyrie Ranger

Bronya Zaychik in battlesuit Black Nucleus

Murata Himeko in battlesuit Scarlet Fusion

Murata Himeko in battlesuit Battle Storm

Kiana Kaslana in battlesuit White Comet

Bronya Zaychik in battlesuit Snowy Sniper

Bronya Zaychik in battlesuit Yamabuki Armor

Bronya Zaychik in battlesuit Dimension Breaker

Bronya Zaychik in battlesuit Valkyrie Chariot

Bronya Zaychik in battlesuit Wolf's Dawn

Murata Himuke in battlesuit Valkyrie Triumph

Durandal in battlesuit Palatinus Equinox

Carole Pepper in battlesuit Sweet' n' Spicy

B tier characters

Rita Rossweisse in battlesuit Spina Astera

Pardofelis in battlesuit Pardofelis

Aponia in battlesuit Disciplinary Perdition

Eden in battlesuit Golden Diva

The above tier list includes the overall ranks for the Valkyries in the current version of the game. The Valkyries in S+ and S tiers are powerful and dependable fighters in battle. Having at least one of them on your team will add an enormous advantage. Experienced Honkai Impact 3rd players can use Tier A and B Valkyries in a powerful way. Although they are not as strong as S+ or S tiers, they can be deadly if players master their abilities and use them properly in battle.

Developers are constantly updating the game, introducing new characters, updating existing battlesuits, or adding new ones affecting the tier list of the meta. While the 6.4 version introduced two new Herrscher, players can now unlock the new battlesuit Valkyrie Quicksand in the latest version of Honkai Impact 3rd.

