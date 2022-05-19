Every S class Valkyrie in Honkai Impact 3rd v5.7 Expansion and Event Supply

Honkai Impact 3rd is all set for v5.7, where Captains will be able to spend their crystals on two new battlesuits. The two Flame Chasers, Aponia and Eden, will be the center of attraction for players as they play quite different roles in a party of three. There are other battlesuits and supplies in store for everyone to rank their favorite Valkyries.

The latest update also added a new chapter that continues the Elysium Realm arc, alongside an open-world called Elysium Everlasting. Players will be able to collect Crystals, fragments of Eden, and Honkai cubes upon completing quests and objectives in this chapter.

The following article lists all of the upcoming Battlesuits in Honkai Impact v5.7 from May 19 to June 30.

Disclaimer: Some of the battlesuits mentioned in this article might change over time.

All S and SP battlesuits that will be coming in Honkai Impact 3rd v5.7 (2022)

1) Expansion supply: Aponia Disciplinary Perdition (May 19 to June 17)

Aponia in Honkai Impact 3rd (Image via Hoyoverse)

The third seat in the Flame Chasers, Aponia, is the most mysterious character among the other introduced Flames Chasers in the game. Her codename is "Discipline," and she can even see the future, which led to her trying to stop the inevitable multiple times and failing.

As a playable character, Aponia wields a Chakram, similar to Pardofelis, and deals Lightning damage while floating in the air. She can even switch between Convictor and Predictor forms.

The Convictor form can deal lightning damage to enemies by stocking Redemption, while the Predictor form deals additional damage after the Redemption maximizes.

During the Convictor form, players can switch between other characters while buffing up damage, especially lightning. Her BIS (Best in Slot) gear, Lost Conviction Chakram, and Zeno stigma set will be available for gacha in the Focus A supply from May 19 to 27.

2) Expansion supply: Rita Spina Astera (June 17 to 30)

Spina Astera Battlesuit (Image via Honkai Impact 3rd)

Rita Rossweisse's Spina Astera battlesuit was introduced in v5.5. She acts as a burst DPS while wielding her usual weapon type, a Scythe. Her leadership bonus grants the entire team 28% bonus Charged and Combo attack damage, while Mech-type Valkyries can deal 34% bonus fire damage.

Other fire DPS valkyries, such as Vermilion Knight, would greatly synergize due to their fire damage output. Spina Astera's passive allows her to restore Astrum, a charge that increases her ult's damage. Restoring all 600 Astrums, she enters the Astrum Harness state, which can deal up to 1700% more fire damage.

3) SP supply: Eden (May 19 to June 3)

Eden (Image via Honkai Impact 3rd)

Eden is the fourth seat among the Thirteen Flame Chasers and was considered "the brightest star" due to her way of speaking and her singing hobby. Her codename is "Gold," and she is very close to Elysia compared to other members of the Flame Chasers.

Unlike Aponia, Eden will be free to acquire from numerous events and objectives. Players can rank her up from A to S simply by pulling on her gacha banner. She wields two pistols and an IMG-type element and deals lightning damage while paralyzing her enemies.

Her BIS gear, Echo of Paradise, and Handel set will be up for gacha from May 19 to June 3.

4) Event supply: Bright Knight and Starchasm Nyx (June 3 to 30)

Durandal BK and Starchasm Nyx in the Event banners (Image via Honkai Impact 3rd)

Event supplies are usually for players who want to rank their favorite Valkyries above the S rank. Each battlesuit's maximum rank is SSS, which requires at least 900 fragments for awakened characters. These supplies are not linked to the Expansion banner, so the entire roll count starts initially.

Bright Knight and Starchasm Nyx will be available from June 3 to 30, alongside their BIS gear.

Edited by Srijan Sen