Honkai Impact 3rd v5.7 update: New open world, Battlesuits, and more features

Honkai Impact 3rd is just a few days away from one of its most significant year updates. Version 5.7, Song of Perdition, focuses on the newest chapter of the Elysian Realm, which has eventually become a part of the main storyline.

Hoyoverse has this arc scheduled for at least two more updates, where Herrscher of Thunder seeks answers via various means.

New S-rank battlesuit Disciplinary Perdition and SP battlesuit Golden Diva will debut!

Story Chapter XXIX and featured event Shattered Dimensions will be released! Stay tuned!

The upcoming update is scheduled for May 19, where servers in America, Asia, and Europe will be updated with new content following maintenance. Typically, all captains will be compensated with a fair amount of crystals. Hoyoverse is also adding two new Battlesuits in 5.7, one in gacha and the other in f2p.

Additional details on Honkai Impact 3rd v5.7 and features coming on May 19

1) Battlesuit details

Aponia praying (Image via Hoyoverse)

The very first Battlesuit in v5.7 comes in the form of a BIO-type Valkyrie, known as Disciplinary Perdition. She is also known as Aponia among her comrades from the previous era.

Wielding a Chakram, similar to Pardofelis, Aponia can rain down multiple strikes of lightning strikes on her enemies, both via her regular and ultimate attacks.

However, unlike Pardofelis, Aponia can switch between the two forms in battle. These are the Conviction and Predictors forms.

In Conviction form, Aponia can restore Redemption over time, dealing lightning strikes on enemies. This form will also allow players to switch to another Valkyrie, buffing the damage of basic attacks.

When Aponia's Redemption maximizes, she will enter the Predictor's form to inflict multiple rounds of severe lightning damage on any nearby enemies.

Eden Flame Chaser (Image via Honkai Impact 3rd)

Alongside Aponia, her companion from the past life, Eden, will join as another new playable character from the Elysian Realm. She will be an IMG-type character who wields dual guns and deals lightning damage.

She can also provide support to her allies in battle, all while playing graceful music on her harp.

2) New story chapter and open world

The new open-world's official cover (Image via Honkai Impact 3rd)

Alongside Chapter XXIX in the latest story arc, Hoyoverse will also introduce a brand new open-world for everyone to explore. This will work the same way as Kolosten from Chapter XXVI to XXVIII, where the story itself will move parallel with a gamer's exploration while being time-gated.

There will be two modes available during exploration, the story and map exploration mode. This will prevent side stories from interrupting the immersive in-game experience. Hoyoverse plans to run this arc for three updates, from 5.7 to 5.9.

Completing missions and objectives bound to this chapter will grant captains with crystals, fragments from Eden, and Honkai cubes. Each mission will also consist of weapon cards, which captains can combine to enhance their Battlesuits in battle.

3) Shattered Dimensions event

The Shattered Dimensions event gives free rewards (Image via Honkai Impact 3rd)

Shattered Dimensions is a new event introduced to the game alongside v5.7. Users have to travel to a foreign space and defeat Latent Hunters to earn free rewards such as Bright Knight's outfit, crystals, and Eden fragments.

After logging in, they can get several supply cards, crystals, and fragments for free. Some are available now, while others will be available after v5.7 goes live.

