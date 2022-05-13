Honkai Impact 3rd V5.7 release date, features, new battlesuits, and more

A new update will be released for Honkai Impact 3rd, another game developed by Genshin Impact's creator, HoYoverse. The team announced that the action game would be updated to version 5.7 'Song of Perdition' on May 19.

Honkai Impact 3rd is set in a modernized world corrupted by a mysterious energy called Honkai. The one leading humanity in the war of survival is a resistance group formed by Valkyries, brave girls carrying anti-Honkai genes. This article will include new additions, events, battlesuits, and more that will be included in the update version 5.7.

Honkai Impact 3rd Version 5.7 'Song of Perdition' Details

1) New battlesuits

Aponia's battlesuit (Image via HoYoverse)

Two new characters will be released in the new version of Honkai Impact 3rd. The first character is the strongest psychic MANTIS - Aponia, which will be an S-rank BIO-type battlesuit, dealing Lightning damage with her Chakram.

People saw not just holiness in Aponia when confronting the strongest spiritual MANTIS, but also pressure –her eyes were usually half-closed, possibly to better perceive the so-called "strings of destiny."

Aponia's standard outfit (Image via Hoyoverse)

Aponia's attire includes a veil and thorns, a figure clutching diamonds on the hemlines of her skirt, and texture like brilliant butterfly wings, giving her a holy and enchanting aspect. She will inflict many rounds of lightning strikes on nearby enemies and use her Inhibitor's Adjudication to go airborne, delivering even gruesome damage from above.

Eden's playing the harp for Ultimate Skill (Image via HoYoverse)

Golden Diva: Eden will also make an appearance with Aponia as a new IMG-type ranged SP battlesuit. Her combat style is so mature and elegant that she aids teammates while gently playing exquisite music with the harp on the battlefield as a musician from the Previous Era.

As an A-rank battlesuit, Eden's playstyle is not as flashy as Aponia's. However, there is no doubt these two characters work great alongside each other as Eden is supposed to be a Lightning Support character.

2) New story

In v5.7, the story will center around Elysia and The Thirteen Flame-Chasers, with a new Open World called Elysium Everlasting included in the new story chapter. In addition, side stories will no longer disrupt the immersive in-game experience as captains will be able to choose between two types of exploration: Story Mode or Map Exploration Mode.

3) New events

Shattered Dimensions, a new theme event, will also be available in the next version of Honkai Impact 3rd. Players can get various rewards for free by participating in the event and defeating the Latent Hunter. Some notable rewards include Bright Knight: Excelsis' new outfit Gale Hunter, Golden Diva Fragments, and Crystals.

Spend Bonuses will also be available in the Felistore, where players can receive Reverist Calico's new costume, Spectral Claws, by drawing Supply drops and purchasing suitable bundles.

While Honkai Impact 3rd does not precede the popularity of Genshin Impact, the game still gains a lot of attention because of its unique playstyle and beautiful characters.

