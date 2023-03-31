Honkai Impact 3rd v6.5 update: Susannah battlesuit, new events, new story chapter, and more 

After an emotional final chapter of the first saga, Honkai Impact 3rd will be entering a brand new update. Players can expect new characters in battlesuits alongside a new story chapter starting April 6, as the company plans to start a different journey via the main story. Hence, v6.5 is the start of a new arc of the narrative, and new systems as well. The next version is titled "Hot Sands Escapade," featuring a brand new character as mentioned earlier, alongside outfits and events. The latest episode chapter will mark the 36th entry, rewarding players with Crystals and Fragments upon completing objectives.

The following article lists everything that is scheduled for release with the upcoming v6.5 in Honkai Impact 3rd.

Honkai Impact 3rd v6.5 enters a brand new chapter of the story alongside new characters and events

1) Susannah's battlesuit

Susannah has already made multiple appearances in the game via the Kolostein chapter of the story. However, with the arrival of a brand new chapter, HoYoverse will be releasing her as a playable character with a lot of unique skill sets and buffs. She will be an SP Valkyrie, meaning players will be able to acquire her for free by collecting Fragments.

Susannah idle animation (Image via Honkai Impact 3rd)

Her element will be Quantum, and her role will be Physical Bleed DPS. Susannah's weapon of choice will be Chakram, as her kits will involve a lot of ways through which players can inflict trauma on combatants. Her ultimate will send her into a dancing stance, allowing one to time their moves with on-screen pop-ups and deal Physical damage covering massive areas.

Dancing stance in Susannah's ULT (Image via Honkai Impact 3rd)

Based on the correct timing done by the players, Susannah will deal increased damage to every enemy within the radius of her ultimate skill. Her signature weapon will be the Twirling Glaze, which can then be upgraded to a PRI form called Lustrous Bloom.

Aladdin Stigmata set for Susannah (Image via Honkai Impact 3rd)

Lastly, her signature Stigmata set will be called the "Exotic Lamp" set, featuring Aladdin. The 2-pc bonus will deal increased bleed damage, while the 3-set bonus will increase the physical and combo damage alongside providing SP to the user with bleed stacks.

2) Outfits

Outfit for Herrscher of Human: Ego (Image via Honkai Impact 3rd)

Starting with v6.5, HoYoverse will be releasing three new outfits for three characters. They include:

Peachy Spring for Herrscher of Human: Ego Elysia.

Turn up the Music for Herrscher of Sentience Fu Hua.

Immortal Blades uniform for Susannah.

Outfit for Herrscher of Sentience (Image via HoYoverse)

Among the three, the first two will be available in the outfit gacha and via B chips purchase respectively. However. Susannah's outfit will be available for free via the Meow Town Escapade event.

3) Story Chapter XXXVI

Story Chapter cover featuring Selee (Image via HoYoverse)

The upcoming episode chapter XXXVI will be titled "Hailing from Nagazora," featuring Selee as the main character. Typically, completing objectives and missions related to the story will grant Crystals, Fragments for Susannah, and Ancient Willpower as rewards.

As mentioned earlier, the base version of Susannah can be unlocked by accumulating enough Fragments from story rewards, open-world rewards, and in-game shop.

4) Events

Meow Town Escapade (Image via Honkai Impact 3rd)

Two new events will be featured for the duration of the v6.5 update, which are as follows:

Meow Town Escapade

HOMU World Tour championship

Players will follow in the footsteps of Sussanah at the Meow Town Escapade event and learn different combat techniques which will also involve dancing. Lastly, the HOMU World Tour champions will have a Valkyrie Chibi event, allowing players to engage in battle across four maps and two competitive systems.

