Mika to be a Physical support character for Eula in Genshin Impact, suggests leak

Mika has a lot of potential to be an excellent partner for Eula in Genshin Impact, thanks to his ability to boost her Physical DMG. Several aspects of his kit suggest his value to Eula team comps. Examples include:

Elemental Skill can buff allies' Attack Speed

Elemental Burst healing the user when they do Normal Attacks

Rapid-Fire Succession Passive buffs Physical DMG

C6 can boost allies' Physical CRIT DMG

Eula is notorious for being an amazing character who relies on Physical DMG. All of the aforementioned benefits provided by Mika's kit have great potential to make her even better.

Genshin Impact leaks related to Mika's supportive capabilities for Eula's Physical DMG

The first Genshin Impact leak to analyze here is Mika's Elemental Skill. Using it boosts allies' Normal Attack SPD by 13~25% based on the level of this Talent. This buff lasts 12 seconds, while the cooldown for this ability is only 15 seconds. Thus, this character can frequently keep this buff up.

Up next is his Elemental Burst. It will heal all of Mika's allies based on his Max HP whenever they hit an enemy with a Normal Attack. Once again, this is something that Physical attackers like Eula will often do. This Elemental Burst does some healing once used, with the Normal Attack-based healing done every 2.5 seconds. This buff lasts for 15 seconds.

Useful Passives and Constellations

One of his Passives can buff an ally's Physical DMG by 10% per stack, up to three times. His second Passive helps gain these stacks via CRIT hits, making it more convenient for characters like Eula to utilize.

Here is a brief overview of his useful Constellations:

C1: Decreases the healing intervals of his Elemental Burst based on the ATK SPD buff from his Elemental Skill.

Decreases the healing intervals of his Elemental Burst based on the ATK SPD buff from his Elemental Skill. C2: Hitting a foe with an Elemental Skill grants a Detector stack for his Passive.

Hitting a foe with an Elemental Skill grants a Detector stack for his Passive. C3: +3 to his Elemental Burst level

+3 to his Elemental Burst level C4: Allows him to regain three Energy up to five times whenever his Elemental Burst's healing buff activates.

Allows him to regain three Energy up to five times whenever his Elemental Burst's healing buff activates. C5: +3 to his Elemental Skill level

+3 to his Elemental Skill level C6: Buffs the maximum number of Detector stacks by one and allows characters buffed by his Elemental Skill to gain a 60% buff to their Physical CRIT DMG.

Genshin Impact players should find Mika incredibly valuable for Physical attackers like Eula, especially if they get him to C6. Farming his Talent Level-Up Materials is recommended to max out the values of his Elemental Skill and Burst.

Other Mika Genshin Impact leaks

He will be coming out in Version 3.5 (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers should know that this character was leaked to be released in Genshin Impact 3.5. The exact banner is yet to be revealed, but there are rumors that Eula will be having a rerun in this update. One won't know for sure until HoYoverse does the 3.5 Special Program, which should happen sometime in late February 2023.

It is worth noting that all of the numbers and impressive buffs associated with Mika are subject to change. He could always get buffed or nerfed before his actual release date or even remain unchanged entirely. At the very least, it would appear as though Physical attackers would love to have him as a support.

