5 reasons why Eula can be an overpowered DPS in Genshin Impact 1.5

With Genshin Impact 1.5, arrives a new character Eula. She has the potential to be one of the strongest characters. Equipped with a claymore and Cryo Element, Eula crushes enemies with heavy blows and deals tremendous physical damage with her Elemental Burst. Players should definitely check out these reasons why Eula may become an overpowered DPS in Genshin Impact:

Insane modifiers on her attacks and skills Ability to generate Superconduct Cryo Resonance and Blizzard Strayer New Physical damage artifacts Still getting buffed on the test servers

Genshin Impact 1.5: Why Eula can be an overpowered DPS

#1: Her Insane attack and skill modifiers:

So apparently there has been a stats buff for Eula just recently! Take this with a grain of salt, it can always change like it just did.



Stats source: Honey Hunter DB pic.twitter.com/El24iAFuw6 — Genshin Impact (@WorldOfTeyvat) April 17, 2021

It seems like Eula may have some of the highest base damage numbers in Genshin Impact, and she continues to see buffs on the test servers. Her Normal Attacks have insane modifiers, dealing lots of damage to enemies on every swing. Add that to her naturally strong physical damage, and players have a beast on their hands.

#2: Ability to generate Superconduct

Superconduct is an elemental reaction that many players might not use often, as the buff to physical damage is not very useful. However, as Eula already carries one half of the reaction, and seeing that she wants to do large amounts of Physical damage, Eula being able to take advantage of the huge buff to her main damage source is a great sign for the character.

#3: Cryo Resonance and Blizzard Strayer set

Eula is able to take advantage of the Cryo Resonance effect, allowing her to gain incredible crit rate buffs when paired with another Cryo unit. This, along with the massive buff from the Blizzard Strayer set allows Eula to reach huge Crit Rate numbers without needing perfect artifacts. This will let her tear through enemies with ease and deal lots of damage.

#4: New Artifact set for Physical damage:

This new Genshin Impact artifact set seems tailor-made for Eula, perfectly allowing her to deal massive amounts of physical damage while also taking advantage of her strong Elemental Skill. Players will want to make sure they grab the perfect set of these artifacts for Eula's release, as they will allow Eula to perform at her top capability.

#5: Eula is still recieving buffs on the test servers

Eula in action pic.twitter.com/gAVVwJevie — AE Entropy (@AeEntropy) March 17, 2021

Eula is constantly being buffed on Genshin Impact's test servers, and upon release she may be even stronger than players could have anticipated. Her numbers are rapidly increasing, and she has eclipsed many of the other characters in the game in terms of raw damage. Players will definitely want to keep an eye out on this new character when she releases in Genshin Impact.

