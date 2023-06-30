Black Desert Mobile Everfrost update: New regions, character class, and more

Black Desert Mobile received a significant update on June 27, 2023, debuting a new Everfrost region and a character class. The area, the Mountain of Eternal Winter, breathes unceasing blizzards while covered in white snow. A new character class Guardian protects this region with her Battle Axe. The update also brought along fresh events, stories, enemies, and more.

Developed by Pearl Abyss, Black Desert Mobile is a massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG). This mobile fantasy title features over 25 character classes, dynamic weather conditions, PvP events, housing, farming, and more. The latest update offers a fresh gameplay experience with a new character. This article discusses what new events, rewards, and missions await players.

Black Desert Mobile: All new features, stories, and events in Everfrost update

As mentioned, this Black Desert Mobile update introduces a new region in the title's fantasy world, Mountain of Eternal Winter. The area poses no CP restriction, allowing even the newcomers to enter.

Installing the game, playing the tutorial, and registering the family name unlocks the new story - The Mountain of Eternal Winter. To enter Everfrost, one must complete the Yinx, the Holy Flame story from the Mountain of Eternal Winter. Upon unlocking Everfrost, players have five new stories to complete that unlock consecutively in this MMORPG.

However, due to the harsh bone-chilling cold, characters require a unique item for survival. The Citron Tea provides a Warm Citron Tea buff that helps withstand the cold for 20 minutes in Black Desert Mobile. Regardless of usage, it expires after 24 hours, and one can sell it to vendors.

New Everfrost boss

There are loads of new kinds of Black Desert Mobile monsters in the Everfrost region. Their CP ranges from 39,000 to 60,000, and more monsters mean more loot. One can obtain high-tier resources by defeating stronger enemies in this action title.

The powerful boss of the Mountain, Erebjork, spawns only in the Erebjork realm that is located in the western part of the region. Using Dreadwinter Heart and interacting with Heart-melting Flame summons Erebjork, the Dreadwinter Guardian. Acquiring Dreadwinter Heart requires collecting loot by defeating Everfrost monsters in Black Desert Mobile.

Only the top 30 players partaking in defeating Erebjork receive rewards. Furthermore, the user who summoned the boss gets additional. Players who deal the final blow to the boss receive the Dreadwinter Guardian title.

New character class, Guardian

Guardian, the Everfrost protector, wields Battle Axe and Shield in this mobile RPG game. Players can log in and play as the new character. She is ascended upon creation and can equip only Universal Main and Sub-weapons. Here are the details of her main and passive skills:

Bonechill Strike (Main Skill): Guardian unleashes powerful shockwaves toward enemies by slamming her axe on the ground. It Unlocks at level 1.

Guardian unleashes powerful shockwaves toward enemies by slamming her axe on the ground. It Unlocks at level 1. Shield Blitz (Main Skill): She sweeps enemies that dare cross her path using her shield; unlocks at level 1.

She sweeps enemies that dare cross her path using her shield; unlocks at level 1. Hellfrost (Main Skill): Attacks enemies with a battle axe by drawing power from Earth; unlocks at level 40.

Attacks enemies with a battle axe by drawing power from Earth; unlocks at level 40. Call of the Dragon (Passive Skill): This Passive skill grants her robust strength and HP regeneration ability and increases Crit Damage and Crit Chance. It also allows her to gain Tundra's Fury.

Reaching level 10 with Guardian grants Possessing the Holy Flame title in Black Desert Mobile.

Everfrost events

There will be themed events every week after June 27 in this free-to-play game. The ongoing first-week Black Desert Mobile event themed around Guardian is titled, Everfrost's Protector: Guardian. Here are the details:

Everfrost Expedition: This event concludes on July 16, 2023, and includes missions that reset every Monday. Each mission clearance rewards in-game items and requires completing Northeast Kamasylvia's main quests.

This event concludes on July 16, 2023, and includes missions that reset every Monday. Each mission clearance rewards in-game items and requires completing Northeast Kamasylvia's main quests. Guardian Premium Login: Players receive daily rewards by logging in daily until July 24.

Players receive daily rewards by logging in daily until July 24. Daily Guardian Missions: Completing several daily missions with Guardian rewards various in-game items. This event lasts until July 24, 2023, and provides Bonus Rewards according to the number of completed tasks.

The second-week themed event, Everfrost's Scenery, will start after the maintenance on July 4, 2023. Similarly, the third event, Everforst's Blizzard, will begin after the maintenance on July 11. The fourth event, Everfrost's Snowflake, will start after the maintenance on July 18, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes