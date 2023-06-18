Black Desert Mobile Guardian class update: Release date, new regions, and more

June 2023 is shaping up to be an exciting month for Black Desert Mobile fans. Developers at Pearl Abyss are introducing the new Everfrost-themed explorable region — Mountain of Eternal Weather. Along with the new map, the Guardian class will arrive as the protector of Everfrost. Fans can download the update and access the content after its official release on June 27, 2023.

Before the date, Black Desert Mobile allows exploring the region for 20 minutes until June 26. A guest from the Mountain, Lando, has arrived with his backpack looking for a companion. He intends to take willing players on an adventure to the Everfrost region.

This article provides all the details about new content in Black Desert Mobile's latest update.

Black Desert Mobile will introduce a new Map and Character Class on June 27, 2023

The developers at Pearl Abyss uploaded a Dev Commentary video on the game's Official YouTube channel. It showcases an icy region at a high altitude beyond the land of Drieghan, the Mountain of Eternal Winter. While on an adventure here, players must survive the harsh cold winter and dangerous monsters.

The area has no restrictions allowing current and new players of this MMORP title to enter. Players can explore the region's story and unveil the truth about its everlasting winter while collecting new Eternal Accessories. As mentioned earlier, players can enter a location on the new map through an ongoing event, Eversnow Valley.

Lando, a new guest in Veila, is looking for an adventurer to hike up the snowy mountains with him. However, Consuming Cetron Tea is the only way to survive the harsh weather. Characters consuming the tea receive a Warm Citron Tea buff for 20 minutes and can stay in Eversnow Valley for that long. An adventurer with a character level of 70 or a CP of 5,000 and higher can enter the valley of this mobile RPG game.

New Character Class Guardian

The new region also has its protector, Guardian, debuting in the Black Desert mobile on the same date. Guardian protects the Everfrost using her giant Battle Axe and Battle Shield in this free-to-play game. She uses her Battle Shield to wait for an opening and then attacks with her Battle Axe dealing deadly damage. She fights like a giant, and her robust build and agility complement her fighting style.

Guardian Skills

She possesses three Main and one Passive Skill in this adventure game. Here are details about her skills in Black Desert Mobile:

Bonechill Strike (Main skill): This skill unleashes the attack on a wide area with Battle Axe. She concentrates her power on the axe and bangs the ground. It emits a powerful shockwave attacking enemies in a broad area.

Hellfrost (Main skill): Guardian can activate this skill by drawing the power from the earth to her Battle Axe. It has a wide attacking range that is useful for defeating a group of monsters.

Shield Blitz (Main skill): She charges toward the enemies with her Shield using her Shield Blitz skill. She accelerates slowly and stops to attack with her Battle Axe.

Call of the Dragon (Passive skill): This passive takes effect while using all her Main skills. The dragon blood racing in her veins gives her explosive strength and HP regeneration.

Additionally, developers also released two new coupon codes containing freebies. While players wait for the latest content's release, they can claim free in-game items. Below are redeemable codes and their reward details:

MOUNTAINOFWINTER: Primal Unknown Glyph x 1, Restoration Scroll x 100,000, Tier 7 Snowflake Rosefinch x 1, and Tier 7 Snowball Rosefinch x 1.

Primal Unknown Glyph x 1, Restoration Scroll x 100,000, Tier 7 Snowflake Rosefinch x 1, and Tier 7 Snowball Rosefinch x 1. GUARDIANOFWINTER: Class Change Selection Chest x 1, Luminescent Crystal x 1,000, and Dawning Moonstone x 1000

One can copy and redeem these codes by visiting the Black Desert Mobile official website. It is important to note that these codes are valid until July 31, 2023. It is a mobile version of Black Desert Online, initially released for Microsoft Windows.

