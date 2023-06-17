Ranking horoscopes in Black Desert Online

In a game like Black Desert Online where all your skills are being tested constantly, it is important to have certain elements of relief. This alleviation comes in the form of features that do not add much value to the title itself but allow players to feel more connected to their characters and the narrative in general. This is where horoscopes come into the picture.

In real life, horoscopes are believed to serve as identifiers of one’s personality. In Black Desert Online, communication between players and NPCs who share the same zodiac sign is made easier thanks to this feature.

Horoscopes in the title don’t have any major effect on the gameplay. They’re mostly fluff stats with little to no effect on character builds. This article ranks all the horoscopes available in Black Desert Online.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Owl, Goblin, Boat, and other horoscopes in Black Desert Online, ranked

12) Owl

Rovat Marino belongs to the Owl Horoscope (Image via Pearl Abyss)

In real life, the owl is considered to be a wise animal. However, this is not the case regarding horoscopes in Black Desert Online.

In the game, characters with the Owl horoscope are described as naive and stereotypical. They are also very adventurous in nature. This allows them to interact smoothly with NPCs that have similar characteristics.

11) Sealing Stone

Roccio belongs to the Sealing Stone Horoscope (Image via Pearl Abyss)

Characters with the Sealing Stone horoscope in Black Desert Online are said to be careful, secretive, quaint, and ephemeral. They are great for players who believe in making calculated decisions.

While interacting with other NPCs with the same traits, these qualities can definitely come in handy.

10) Elephant

Siuta belongs to the Elephant Horoscope (Image via Pearl Abyss)

The elephant is believed to be a calm and composed animal. However, when triggered, it can be ferocious.

In Black Desert Online, characters with the Elephant horoscope can be defined as committed, strong, trustworthy, honorable, and crass. These traits aren’t generally seen together in any other horoscope, making the Elephant unique in the game.

9) Camel

Elfa belongs to the Camel Horoscope (Image via Pearl Abyss)

An example of calmness in general, characters with the Camel horoscope are believed to be docile, patient, witty, and enduring. This means that they adapt to external adversities well and take necessary steps for change when required.

Unlike most entries on this list, characters with the Camel horoscope are usually demure and fairly reserved. They work surprisingly well under duress.

8) Boat

Ovidio Toscano belongs to the Boat Horscope (Image via Pearl Abyss)

Like a boat that moves freely on water, characters who belong to this horoscope are described as free, relaxed, and optimistic wanderers. They tend to be explorative and positive about the outcomes of their actions.

This isn’t a popular choice of horoscope for most players, despite its stable traits.

7) Dragon

Anbelif belongs to the Dragon Horoscope (Image via Pearl Abyss)

Dragons are widely considered large and ferocious animals capable of spitting fire at the slightest instigation. However, that is not the case in Black Desert Online.

Surprisingly, characters with the Dragon horoscope in the game are said to be social, attentive, and sensitive. However, they are fast learners that can perform well during combat.

6) Giant

Igor Bartali belongs to the Giant Horoscope (Image via Pearl Abyss)

Contrary to popular belief, the Giant horoscope in Black Desert Online does not represent power and strength.

Characters with this horoscope are described as ambitious and nimble. They are also said to be dreamers and observers who learn very quickly and perform well under pressure.

5) Key

Marseila belongs to the Key Horoscope (Image via Pearl Abyss)

Described as attentive, relaxed, determined, and scholarly, the Key is a popular horoscope in Black Desert Online. Although there are a few better horoscopes, most players usually stick to this one.

Characters with this horoscope are said to be good learners, which means you can mold them according to your wishes.

4) Hammer

Kardarsh belongs to the Hammer Horoscope (Image via Pearl Abyss)

Described as brave, cooperative, righteous, conservative, and combative, characters with this horoscope have both mental skill and physical prowess. These qualities make the Hammer horoscope an interesting choice for players.

Characters with this horoscope are usually fighters who gel well with warrior NPCs in the game.

3) Shield

Techthon belongs to the Shield Horoscope (Image via Pearl Abyss)

Characters with the Shield horoscope are described as rational and disciplined. They can be good decision-makers in difficult situations.

Much like the Hammer, characters belonging to the Shield horoscope are also warriors and fighters. However, they can sometimes be dipping their toes in other professions.

2) Goblin

Dalian belongs to the Goblin Horoscope (Image via Pearl Abyss)

Described as adaptable, opinionated, intelligent, and materialistic, characters with the Goblin horoscope can work well under pressure. Even when things are not going according to plan, they can easily turn things in their favor.

What makes things interesting is that the Goblin horoscope has traits directly opposed to how the creatures have been portrayed in pop culture. These characters are over-achievers, decision-makers, and adventurous in nature.

1) Wagon

Eileen belongs to the Wagon Horoscope (Image via Pearl Abyss)

The Wagon is the best among all the horoscopes in Black Desert Online. Characters with this horoscope are described as wealthy, noble, calculative, and ambitious.

Since these characters are eccentric in nature, it is easier for them to communicate with most of the NPCs in the game.

