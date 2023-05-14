5 games where you can kill NPCs

Although games are designed to focus on the main heroes and proceed with their storyline, there are NPCs with side stories whom you can kill. Some new-generation titles changed the dynamics of the whole gaming landscape. Releases like Star Wars Jedi Survivor and The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom have entirely changed the view of video games. That said, there are titles where you can wantonly defeat NPCs.

Many like to explore immersive virtual environments and have fun with their friends while playing games, and they enjoy completing missions. Let's look at some funny and thought-provoking titles with features to kill NPCs.

Fallout: New Vegas and four other games that offer to kill NPCs

1) The Elder Scrolls 3

The Elder Scroll 3 offers the elimination of non-playable characters. (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

One entry that allows players to engage in free kills in an open-world setting is undoubtedly The Elder Scroll 3. Bethesda, the developer of this title, became famous when players embraced the game's new immersive experience and storyline. Since this one is a non-linear title, one has a level of liberty to exercise their freedom. The game offers free kills.

Elder Scrolls 3 is not advised for faint-hearted players, but if you are the one who can wield some responsibilities, you can jump right into the track. A combo of thrill and adventure, in this, you can take away the souls of non-playing characters, pun intended.

2) Hitman

Another video game that enables players to become an Agent and execute assassination missions is Hitman. One can immerse themselves in the title by assuming the role of the genetically engineered contract killer, Agent 47, and causing chaos. The goal is to complete the assigned task and escape without detection, as one wrong move can lead to the armed NPCs opening fire.

Proceedings take place in a world inhabited by NPCs - civilians, guards, and a target that needs to be eliminated. As a strategic stealth game, Hitman requires players to navigate through buildings carefully and destroy targets without raising suspicion.

Although the game encourages players to prioritize their objectives and spare innocent bystanders, eliminating every non-playable character (NPC) adds an intriguing layer to the gameplay.

3) Fallout: New Vegas

Fallout: New Vegas allows players to kill non-playing characters. (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Since its release, Fallout: New Vegas has become a popular title among fans of the series. The game occurs in a post-apocalyptic world, a fictionalized version of the Mojave Desert. One can fully immerse themselves in this world with character customization and weapon modification features.

The world of Fallout: New Vegas is full of intrigue and hidden agendas, with corrupt politicians and secret factions vying for power in the Mojave.

Players can kill most NPCs in the game, except for Yes Man and Children. The storyline is dynamic and unpredictable, setting it apart from other installments in the series. Bethesda has done an exceptional job with Fallout: New Vegas, making it a must-play for franchise fans.

4) Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5)

GTA fans are known for their passion and enthusiasm for the gaming experience that allows them to explore a vast and dynamic world and interact with a diverse range of NPCs. Grand Theft Auto V features three protagonists:

Michael De Santa, a former bank robber

Trevor Philips, a hostile criminal

Franklin Clinton, a hustler

The game is set in a modern world modeled after Southern California called San Andreas. Apart from a diverse map, GTA 5 features mini-games, dynamic weather, infrastructure, and vehicles. NPCs with sideline stories are also a part of the gameplay.

The mechanics are masterfully designed, and some actions that are limited in other titles, such as the award-winning Journey, can be performed in GTA. While you can kill most NPCs, including innocent pedestrians, it's important to note that your actions have consequences, and law enforcement is always nearby.

5) Red Dead Redemption 2

Arthur Morgan is an outlaw and member of the Van der Linde gang. (Image via Rockstar Games)

Have you ever played an immersive game with stunning visuals, unique and exciting characters, a vast world full of possibilities, captivating storylines, action-packed combat, intense drama, and suspense? Red Dead Redemption 2 is a must-play title offering all these features. In addition, its mechanics are well-designed, and the voice acting is outstanding, allowing players to engross themselves in the game world.

In Red Dead Redemption 2, the primary focus is on open-world gameplay. The protagonist, Arthur Morgan, is a fugitive on the run, constantly embroiled in a conflict between his gang members and law enforcement. As a Van der Linde gang member, Arthur is always in danger, participating in bank robberies, shootouts, and other illegal activities. While NPCs are in the game, players can engage them in combat or aim weapons at them.

