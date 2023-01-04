Hitman games to be combined and rebranded, "Hitman World of Assassination"

IO Interactive, the developers behind the iconic stealth-action franchise, Hitman, recently announced that their most recent title, Hitman 3, will be rebranded, "Hitman World of Assassination." The change to the game's title also means that all other titles under the World of Assassination Trilogy will be combined as a single unit.

In a recent blog post on IO Interactive's official website, the developers announced that the World of Assassination Trilogy titles would be combined and rebranded as Hitman World of Assassination. The rebranding is a free upgrade for all existing owners of H3.

According to IO Interactive, this change has been made to improve the experience of purchasing the base game and all its DLCs. IO Interactive is “drastically simplifying the purchase experience” for new players by making World of Assassination a single available purchase option without making it a convoluted mess of multiple editions, DLCs, and access passes.

According to IO Interactive's official blog post, the rebranding and changes made to the game will take effect from January 26, 2022. According to IO Interactive, changes have been made to streamline access to the game's content and to simplify the purchase of the game and its DLCs, which include different maps and levels.

Explaining the rebranding and changes to the game's purchase options, IO Interactive stated:

"Essentially, these two changes will mean that all new players and existing HITMAN 3 owners will have the same base content ownership. There will be no more confusion over which edition to buy, what content you own, how to redeem Legacy packs or import locations, etc. We’re done with that."

World of Assassination includes H3 and the two previous titles of the World of Assassination Trilogy. This means players who only own the third part and not the two previous titles from the World of Assassination Trilogy will get access to the base maps from those games at no additional cost.

IO Interactive has confirmed that it is streamlining various editions and content bundles of the three titles down to just two products.

Here is a complete breakdown of the two bundles that will be made available for purchase from January 26, 2023, and will be replacing the existing three editions:

Hitman World of Assassination (approx. $70 USD or local equivalent)

Includes: H3, plus H1 GOTY Access Pass and H2 Standard Access Pass

World of Assassination Standard Edition (Image via IO Interactive)

Hitman World of Assassination Deluxe Pack (approx. $30 USD or local equivalent)

Includes: H3 Deluxe Pack, H3 Seven Deadly Sins Collection, and H2 Expansion Access Pass.

World of Assassination Deluxe Pack (Image via IO Interactive)

IO Interactive also confirmed that owners of any of the three titles will get granular purchase options for DLCs and bundles without repurchasing them.

On Steam, IO Interactive is implementing a "complete the set" functionality for the three DLCs in the World of Assassination Deluxe Pack - H3 Deluxe Pack, H3 Seven Deadly Sins Collection, and H2 Expansion Access Pass. This will allow players to pay for and access content they don't currently own without purchasing the whole bundle.

On PlayStation and Xbox, IO Interactive will add individual DLCs from the World of Assassination Deluxe Pack (H3 Deluxe Pack, H3 Seven Deadly Sins Collection, and H2 Expansion Access Pass) to the in-game store and the console storefront, priced evenly at $10 each.

The blog post also confirmed that after the rebranding goes live, IO Interactive will remove H1 and 2, including all DLCs from available digital storefronts, making the World of Assassination bundle a single purchase, providing players access to all the maps and content from the trilogy. However, players who already own these games will be able to access and play them without any issues.

