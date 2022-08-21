5 immersive stealth games like Hitman

Developer IO Interactive's Hitman series is one of the best stealth sandbox experiences in gaming. The franchise's titles are known for their unique approach to traditional stealth gameplay.

Although the Hitman titles do allow players to sneak around in the shadows and silently neutralize their targets without anyone ever realizing Agent 47's presence, the true strength of the series is "social stealth" or hiding in plain sight.

The Hitman games are all about blending in with the crowd and silently taking out the assigned targets without raising anyone's suspicion. Agent 47's ability to mold himself into anyone's identity allows him to infiltrate even the most guarded enemy compounds with relative ease.

Masquerading as a chef and silently slipping lethal poison into some dumplings and serving it to the target is something that is only possible in the Hitman games. The series is chock-full of wacky and interesting ways to assassinate targets, be it poisoning their food, kicking them off a cliff or drowning them in the toilet.

The Hitman series, without a shadow of a doubt, is one of the most immersive experiences in the stealth genre. While the franchise reigns as one of its kind when it comes to its unique approach to stealth, there are quite a few titles in the stealth genre that can provide a similarly immersive and fun experience for players.

From Thief to Metal Gear Solid, 5 games that deliver an immersive stealth experience like Hitman

1) Thief (2014)

The Thief franchise is a classic stealth series. Although it deviates from the social stealth aspect of Hitman titles, it is still one of the most immersive experiences when it comes to sneaking around, due to how its huge and sprawling levels are designed.

2014's Thief is the latest entry in the franchise, and continues the story of series protagonist Garrett, a master thief. It delivers a fantastic stealth experience in keeping with the nuances of stealth that were pioneered by previous titles in the series, while also delivering a pretty intriguing narrative.

Much like Hitman, players are free to explore the dark and gritty streets of the steampunk city of Thief, given they stick to the shadows. They are a given a bunch of tools that they can use to aid them in their sneaking endeavors, such as water arrows to douse candles and lanterns from afar, or rope arrows to get to the rooftops easily.

While the game is fairly linear, players are free to tackle every mission that they undertake in whatever way they desire.

2) Splinter Cell Blacklist

Splinter Cell is one of the most iconic stealth franchises in gaming. Much like Hitman, it offers some of the most fun and immersive stealth gameplay experience.

In this series, players step into the shoes of Sam Fisher as he goes against numerous global radical groups. The series has been laying dormant since 2012, with the last entry in the franchise being Splinter Cell Blacklist.

The game continues with Sam’s story, as he once again takes to the shadows to eliminate the nefarious terrorist group called the "Engineers." Splinter Cell games are known for their freedom of approach that allows players to tackle the game's missions in multiple different ways.

Splinter Cell Blacklist is the series' most refined title yet, giving players new tools to aid them in their stealthy infiltration missions, while also improving the series' third-person action gameplay. While the missions demand that players take a discreet approach, lethal options are still available as a last resort.

3) Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

The Metal Gear series is easily one of the finest stealth action games out there, which isn't a surprise given the fact that it essentially pioneered the genre. Created by Hideo Kojima, the Metal Gear series offers a unique perspective on oversaturated military-themed action games.

The ninth and canonical final installment of the series, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, is the most polished and refined stealth espionage action title to date. It is set in an open-world setting where players can tackle multiple missions in whichever order they desire. While stealth is heavily emphasized, lethal action is always an option for players.

Much like Hitman, experimentation is a key part of Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain. Sneaking around the enemy base and silently taking down the targets is the way to go; however, the real fun is in exploiting the NPCs and their routines.

Players can make the D-Horse poo on the road, only for the enemy vehicles to skid on said horse feces. They can also confuse enemies with multiple decoys and sneak behind them to transport them to the Mother Base via Fulton recovery device. Simply put, there's always something for players to experiment with.

4) Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided features a unique take on traditional stealth-action gameplay. While the game is heavily focused on sneaking around and taking out enemies one-by-one, there are also mild RPG elements in the game that allow players to tailor the game's cybernetic stealth espionage experience to their liking.

In Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, players take on the role of Adam Jensen, who is equipped with cybernetic augmentations which act as an arsenal of stealth gadgets, built right into Jensen's own body. Players have full liberty on which augements they want to use and upgrade in order to suit their preferred playstyle.

While going in guns blazing is always an option, and a very viable one at that, nothing beats the immersion and satisfaction of sneaking into an enemy's territory and eliminating a target without alerting a single NPC, much like the Hitman series.

5) Dishonored 2

The Dishonored series is one of the most immersive simulation games out there that also features robust stealth mechanics in gameplay. The first title in the series is already a masterclass of stealth and player immersion. However, the sequel tops that, improving on practically every aspect of the original game while also adding a bunch of new mechanics to enhance the stealth gameplay experience.

The original game features a single protagonist, Corvo Attano, as he tries to clear his name from a crime that he did not commit while also punishing the perpetrators who "dishonored" him.

Dishonored 2 on the other hand, features two playable protagonists, returning Corvo Attano as well as his daughter and Royal Empress, Emily Kaldwin. Both the characters feature their own set of supernatural powers and arsenal of weapons.

Much like Hitman, each mission in Dishonored 2 is a massive open sandbox that players can explore at their own pace. While it can be played like a traditional stealth offering that allows players to sneak around levels and take out targets, it also allows players to finish the entire game without shedding a single drop of blood.

The levels in Dishonored 2 are some of the most innovative for any modern video game. Each level of the game is unique in its own right, whether it is the ever-changing Jindosh Mansion that changes its layout in real-time at just the push of a lever or the Dust District where recurring dust storms impair vision for both players and enemies.

The unparalleled level design of Dishonored 2, combined with a host of magical abilities and a robust suite of stealth mechanics, makes it one of the most engaging and immersive experiences in modern gaming.

