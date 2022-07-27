Hitman 3 Ambrose Island - Suit Only Silent Assassin guide

IO Interactive's Hitman 3, the final installment in the World of Assassinations trilogy, is one of the finest stealth games of all time. The game is the culmination of all the best aspects of the previous titles with expansive sandbox maps and countless unique assassination opportunities.

HITMAN 3 @Hitman Welcome to Ambrose Island.



A brand new sandbox location coming July 26 free for all HITMAN 3 owners. Welcome to Ambrose Island.A brand new sandbox location coming July 26 free for all HITMAN 3 owners. https://t.co/WwsKwbLYxz

Hitman 3 recently got its highly anticipated July update, which introduced a new map of Ambrose Island to the game alongside a bunch of fixes and general quality-of-life additions. Contrary to previous DLC maps, Ambrose Island is free for all owners of Hitman 3.

With a new map added to the game, players are intrigued by various ways to remove the targets and complete their objectives. Getting the coveted "Silent Assassin" is the most sought-after challenge in Hitman games.

Ambrose Island is crawling with guards, and the lack of "mission stories" will require players to investigate and explore every nook and cranny of the map to get adequate information on executing the targets without raising suspicion.

How to easily finish Ambrose Island with Suit Only Silent Assassin in Hitman 3

The map of Ambrose Island is set on the beautiful yet gritty coast of the Andaman Sea. The story is a prequel to Hitman 3, which essentially acts as a connecting link between Hitman 2 and the finale of the series.

Getting the coveted Suit Only Silent Assassin in Ambrose Island (Image via IO Interactive)

The mission is called Shadows in the Water and features two targets: Sinhi "Akka" Venthani and Noel Crest. The additional objective is to destroy a satellite control unit or sabotage access to the surveillance satellite.

Although there are countless ways players can dispatch the two targets and complete the additional objective, this guide is designed to aid players in completing the objectives safely and in the shortest amount of time possible, without ever alerting a single guard or requiring them to change disguises.

IO Interactive @IOInteractive



July in HITMAN 3 is going to be a very exciting month, with a brand new FREE location coming to all HITMAN 3 owners, a sharp-looking unlock, a Game Update and more. The HITMAN 3 July Roadmap has arrived, better late than never.July in HITMAN 3 is going to be a very exciting month, with a brand new FREE location coming to all HITMAN 3 owners, a sharp-looking unlock, a Game Update and more. bit.ly/3uxuy1l The HITMAN 3 July Roadmap has arrived, better late than never. July in HITMAN 3 is going to be a very exciting month, with a brand new FREE location coming to all HITMAN 3 owners, a sharp-looking unlock, a Game Update and more. bit.ly/3uxuy1l https://t.co/kjkrI7XxiA

Ambrose Island can be accessed from the Destinations tab on the main menu screen of Hitman 3. Upon starting the mission, a brief cutscene introduces players to their targets. It gives them background on the setting and the importance of gaining access to the surveillance satellite in Lucas Grey's plan to thwart the elusive Providence.

Weapons and tools required

Silenced Pistol

Coins (not necessary)

Disguise

Default outfit (Disguise doesn't matter given that we're going for Suit Only)

Starting Location

Default starting location

As soon as the mission starts, players should make their way to the central area of the location. It is up to the players on whichever target they want to commit to first. We recommend going for Noel Crest first, as dispatching him is much easier at the start since he will be patrolling through a path that players can take advantage of for an accidental kill.

Assassinating Noel Crest

After making it to the central area of the map, players should immediately make their way to the right and go up the second set of stairs to the left. Players will then need to use the instinct mechanic to find a water barrel that hangs beside the stairs. The barrel can be shot at from the gap in the stairs. The best way to do this is by crouching and waiting for the civilian NPC that roams nearby to move away from the stairs.

IO Interactive @IOInteractive



We've gathered everting you need to know before you set sail towards the new location: Ambrose Island: The @Hitman 3 server maintenance has been concluded on all platforms. Welcome back 🏴‍☠️We've gathered everting you need to know before you set sail towards the new location: Ambrose Island: ioi.dk/hitman-3-ambro… The @Hitman 3 server maintenance has been concluded on all platforms. Welcome back 🏴‍☠️ We've gathered everting you need to know before you set sail towards the new location: Ambrose Island: ioi.dk/hitman-3-ambro… https://t.co/gn7gb0lT9S

Once the barrel is shot, it should distract Noel Crest, giving players time to shoot an electric lamp right above the stairs, immediately electrocuting the target and killing him. In Hitman 3's Professional and higher difficulties, guards and NPCs are vigilant, which can cause players to get detected while shooting the barrel or the lamp.

Players can avoid getting detected by distracting the guard facing the stairs and only shooting after he looks in the other direction. Creating a manual save before shooting and reloading if players get detected can also help.

Assassinating Sinhi "Akka" Venthani

After dispatching Noel, players must quickly make their way to Akka's compound, slightly to the left of the central area. The entrance to her compound is guarded by two guards, who players can easily bypass by climbing up the guard post from the left.

Players should keep their silenced handguns ready as before proceeding forward, they will need to shoot down two surveillance cameras on a light post. After shooting down the cameras, players must conceal themselves in the nearby vegetation and wait for the target to leave the guarded compound.

As soon as Akka leaves the guard post, players should fire a gas barrel across the compound. It will distract a nearby guard, and players will then need to wait till the guard stops searching and resets to his original position.

The target should have made her way to the barrel to brief her soldiers. This is the perfect opportunity to fire another shot at the base of the barrel to ignite the leaking fuel, which ends up engulfing the target in flames, killing her. Timing and patience are crucial for this kill.

Sabotaging or Destroying the Surveillance Satellite

This is the easiest part of the mission. All players must do is silently infiltrate the area where the surveillance system is located and cut some wires while avoiding the more than 10 guards surrounding it. Okay, it might not be that easy. Nevertheless, this section is not very complicated.

There are two key items players need to acquire to complete the objective: a screwdriver and a knife, both of which are present within the area. First, players need to infiltrate the area which two guards and a surveillance camera guard.

Players can either choose to avoid the guards and the camera or can incapacitate the guards after shooting the camera down. However, we recommend the latter to be on the safer side.

After carefully making it into the compound, players must make a hard left to find a screwdriver. From there, players can go to the surveillance system and open up the control unit, or they can instead grab a nearby knife and leave it in the surveillance system.

Two guards are patrolling the area with knives. Players should be patient and only make their move after the guards have left the area. Once in possession of the knife, players can proceed to the surveillance system and cut the control unit's wires to override the system and complete the final objective.

Once all the objectives are complete, players can leave through any of the exits to finish the mission. If followed correctly, players can complete the entire mission in less than 10 minutes while simultaneously unlocking the mission's Suit Only, and Silent Assassin challenges.

Hitman games are all about timing the kills and taking advantage of the fun and unique opportunities to kill some of the most exciting and ilusive targets.

Watching an elaborately laid out plan unfold in front of the players' eyes, which eventually results in the death of the targets in some of the most cartoonishly comical ways possible, is the draw of the series.

IO Interactive @IOInteractive



ioi.dk/hitman-3-year-… HITMAN 3 Year Two starts on January 20. Take a look at what's coming to the World of Assassination in 2022. HITMAN 3 Year Two starts on January 20. Take a look at what's coming to the World of Assassination in 2022.ioi.dk/hitman-3-year-… https://t.co/7Byw5rANIh

With Hitman 3 being the franchise's final chapter (at least for a while), it is exciting to see how IO Interactive supports this title. They have already laid an extensive roadmap for future content that will be added to the game.

IO Interactive has delivered a stellar map of multiple assassination opportunities and mastery challenges with Ambrose Island. It might not be the biggest map in Hitman 3, but for the price of nothing, it is one of the best maps in the game.

