Hitman 2 (2018): All levels ranked

After the success of Hitman (2016), a whole new trilogy started, centering its narrative around agent 47’s past, involving a clandestine organization known as Providence. It saw 47 and his handler Diana uncover the mystery regarding their mystery client from the previous game and try to bring down Providence.

This second entry into the World of Assassination has the Hitman series diving deeper into the exotic location. The game has several levels set across various countries and has the most significant distinct and vibrant levels.

Hitman 2 also includes a few changes to gameplay, including the mechanics of hiding in tall vegetation. In these active mirrors, NPCs can spot agent 48, a more streamlined UI and a competitive multiplayer mode known as Ghost Mode. This article lists all eight primary levels from the game, including the two DLC missions, which have been ranked from worst to best.

Eight levels of Hitman 2 (2018) ranked - worst to best

8) Hawke’s Bay

Hawke's Bay (Image via IO Interactive)

Being an a tutorial mission, Hawke’s Bay is the least significant simply because of its handholding and sparse content. The area is still breathtaking, though, featuring a beach at night time, and single modern property. Players must infiltrate the area, gather data, eliminate a target, and safely get out.

At this Hitman level, players are tasked with eliminating Alma Reynard and putting them through the ropes of the game's new mechanics. Compared to the other levels, this one is quite small and to the point and lacks diversity. Yet, it is commendable on the game’s part to have a detailed and lush environment at a tutorial level, which many players will soon forget.

The level returns after a few updates on several escalation contracts by the developers. This includes a thematically redesigned level for Halloween, which takes place in 47’s psyche.

7) The Isle of Sgail

Isle of Sgail (Image via IO Interactive)

The final level of Hitman 2’s primary campaign, Isle of Sgail, is set on a secret island, serving as the Providence group's meeting place. Players are tasked with eliminating the twins Zoe and Sophia Washington, who are in line to be the next leaders of Providence.

While this level is quite an expansive environment, set in a large medieval castle with some modern enhancements, its dim, dreary aesthetic is why it ranks low. Aside from the presentation, there are a lot of plus points in terms of the average Hitman level, such as multiple kill opportunities, various ways to get around and numerous disguises.

This level serves as the end of the main campaign and leads into the DLC. There are some nifty secrets and a call back at this level, which is an homage to Hitman: Blood Money’s ending.

6) Maimi

Miami (Image via IO Interactive)

After Hawke’s Bay, the game drops players to the first proper level of this game, with Miami, Florida. 47 attends a track racing event, which unfolds during the level and exists to offer several ways to eliminate a target. That is because one of the targets is Sierra Knox, a racer participating in the event, while the other is her father, Robert Knox, owner of the sponsor company.

A sunny track-side location next to a waterfront, Miami is vibrant and loud, as hundreds of people turn up to watch the race. The level is another great blend of social areas and restricted sections, through which the player needs to use stealth to maneuver around.

There are also a few ingenious ways to kill both targets, some of which the player needs to discover, while others are hinted at via the available storyline events guide.

5) Santa Fortuna

Santa Fortuna (Image via IO Interactive)

From a fully packed event to a more sparsely populated location, the third mission takes the Hitman to Columbia and into the fictional town of Santa Fortuna. This level is set in a rather rural setting, amidst an encroaching forest and a river snaking its way along the border of this settlement.

The targets are Rico Delgado, Jorge Rodrigo, and Andrea Martinez, a triple assignment for the first time in this trilogy. The jungle environment is a fresh take after mostly urban settings in previous levels. It also lends several different viable different options to kill the targets.

Between the option of feeding a target to a hippo, using natural frogs and flowers as a source of poison, and delivering a bomb directly to the target, this is a very fun level to replay.

4) Mumbai

Mumbai (Image via IO Interactive)

After Santa Fortuna, Hitman 2 takes players to India and with the task take out a Bollywood star, Dawood Rangan, along with two criminal operatives, Wazir Kale and Vanya Shah. A blend of rural and urban environments, this level offers players a look at India’s financial capital.

Some of the city’s iconic locations, like the shawls and celebrity mansions, have been showcased in great detail. It is also a fun mission as it features one of the most splendid Hitman kills, with 47 not even pulling the actual trigger, instead just helping out another assassin take out the same target as him.

It also features different voice actions, a good change from the previous games. Some NPCs speak in the regional language of Hindi, while others have a distinctly Indian accent.

3) New York

New York (Image via IO Interactive)

This was the first level in the Hitman 2 DLC, which saw 47 head to a bank in New York City. This level is wholly set in this building and does not offer any social settings for players to blend into, aside from the main lobby. The target is Athena Savalas, the CEO of the establishment.

Despite lacking a vibrant environment, this level still gets a high rank because of its second objective, which tasks 47 with obtaining some data. While this can be done in several ways, the mission takes on a heist-like motif at this point.

Players can break into the vault, silently and without altering the security, or steal various data cores from three individuals to complete the objective. There is even an achievement in this level, which is an homage to Oceans 11.

2) Whittleton Creek

Whittleton Creek (Image via IO Interactive)

The second-last mission in the main campaign of Hitman 2 takes players and agent 47 to Whittleton Creek, a fictional suburban location in the state of Vermont in the US. The objective is to find and eliminate Janus, the previous leader of Providence, along with his head of security, Nolan Cassidy.

The mission and entire level itself are a homage to another level from Hitman: Blood Money. This sunny suburban location is the typical and idyllic residence one might imagine to exist in the US and gives players a sizeable social sandbox to have fun in.

While residential properties are restricted or trespassing areas, players can explore the social environment to locate various ways of isolating and eliminating their target, including using a fumigation device. Hitman levels never lack ingenuity.

1) Haven Island

Haven Island (Image via IO Interactive)

This is the second DLC mission for Hitman 2 and is the final mission in the game. Located in the Maldives, this level hosts three targets: Tyson Williams, Steven Bradley, and Ljudmila Vetrova. Set in the fictional island archipelago of islands, 47 checks into the resort known as Haven to start off his assignment.

As stated in the previous list, hotel levels are some of the best in Hitman, and Haven resort is probably the best. This island retreat offers some stunningly gorgeous visuals and is a travel destination many would probably want to visit in real life.

This level consists of a large island open to customers, including 47, along with two private islands where all the targets reside. Featuring several different avenues to kill each target, players will be surprised when a storm front arrives on the island after two of the targets have been eliminated.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you play Hitman games? Yup Not really 0 votes so far