Hitman (2016): All levels ranked

Hitman got somewhat of a soft reboot in 2016, with IO Interactive releasing a new game to start off an entire trilogy. Simply titled Hitman, the title returned the series to what it was iconically known and loved for. Replayable levels, unlockable weapons, and gadgets along with a social sleath approach.

The overall narrative revolved around a shadow client that enlisted Diana Burnwood and Agent 47 of the International Contracts Agency or ICA, to complete various assassination contracts for them. This sent players, as 47, to various locales around the globe to eliminate specific targets to complete the assignments.

Hitman, consisted of a total of six main missions, along with two training simulations in the ICA Training Facility. This article looks at all of these 7 missions and ranks them based on their structure, level design and the overall experience of playing around in each sandbox.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

All 7 levels from Hitman (2016), ranked from worst to best

1) Colorado

Colorado (Image via IO Interactive)

This is the second-last location in Hitman’s main story and is set in a private military compound, where players are tasked with eliminating four targets. This is essentially a pretty stripped-down level, as any and all social stealth is completely eliminated due to the absence of any regular NPCs.

The compound is fully controlled by soldiers and even the starting location is a restricted area from any normal disguise. One good thing about this level is that it allows for a sniper assassin approach, as there is a water tower with a view of all four targets.

However, this does not detract from the fact that players will need to put on a disguise to be able to freely move around in this map, and completing a suit-only run is quite difficult. Upon replaying it, players might find it easier to infiltrate using more gadgets and ammunition, but as far as first tries go, this one is pretty restrictive.

6) ICA: Training Facility

ICA Training Facility (IO Interactive)

This is an accumulation of two levels and serves as a tutorial area for the game. Players are meant to acquaint themselves with the game mechanics, and the levels pose little-to-no threat of failure. They are also quite small and thus rank quite low compared to the other ones on this list.

The first one sees the eponymous hitman attempt to get into a cruise ship, and eliminate a high value target, who is mingling amidst the party on the boat. The other sees him infiltrate a Russian military compound and eliminate a soviet spy. The second one serves as a final exam of sorts, and sees agent 47 become enlisted into the ICA.

Despite being small levels, with little to appreciate for their style, these still offer players with a number of options to eliminate the target, and thus a certain freedom of choice not seen in the Colorado level.

5) Marrakesh

Marrakesh (Image via IO Interactive)

The third proper mission of Hitman sees 47 head to Marrakesh in Morocco and tasked to eliminate General Reza Zaydan and ambassador Claus Hugo Strandberg. This level is packed with people and allows players to flex their mind muscles to be creative and take out the two targets.

The targets are located at either end of the map, and will typically need to be eliminated one after the other, unless the player is up for a little exploration to open up new avenues for a double homicide. The level design is excellent and perfectly nails the Middle Eastern setting.

Large crowds of people in the central market do make movement a little cumbersome, but the accessible rooftops provide a great opportunity for a sniper rifle kill or two. This level can be revisited with a DLC mission, which changes the setting to night time along with some minor alterations.

4) Bangkok

Bangkok (Image via IO Interactive)

Hitman levels are best when set in a hotel, and IO Interactive knows this very well. This fourth mission in the game sees 47 head to Bangkok, to the Himmapan Hotel and Resort, where he is tasked with eliminating musician Jordan Cross and attorney Ken Morgan. Both targets are residing in the hotel, giving 47 the best opportunity to get two humans with one bullet.

While the above can be arranged, the hotel’s interior and layout are just too good to not make good use of. Poisoning the lawyer with some of his favourite food is almost too exciting to pass up. Meanwhile 47 can take on the guise of a drummer and get Jordan Cross all to himself, after performing a drum solo, of course.

As stated above, hotel missions are a blast to play in the Hitman series, and many previous games have included such levels, although this one has to be the best yet. However, this game serves up some even better ones, so it still ranks at the 4th spot.

3) Paris

Paris (Image via IO Interactive)

Nothing makes an assassin more famous than a kill during a luxury event, and this is exactly what players can do in Paris. As a homage to Paris Fashion Week, this level takes place during a fashion show, where Agent 47 is tasked with eliminating power couple Viktor Novikov and Dalia Margolis.

One of the best reasons to play this mission is because 47 can dress up as a fashion model and walk the ramp, which is possibly a statement of smugness for a Hitman. He appears on a magazine cover, while also making a killing (or two) at the event.

Regardless if that joke landed or not, players can make sure to land Dalia on top of Novikov by pushing her off a balcony at the right time, effectively killing them both.

The level is done in spectacular fashion with a full-out party underway on the ground floor, while a secret auction takes place above. Players can disguise themselves as security, bodyguards, butlers, tech crew, and many more.

They can even drop a lighting rig onto the models if they wish, although players should keep in mind that killing non targets doesn’t get 47 paid.

2) Hokkaido

Hokkaido (Image via IO Interactive)

While this is another level set in a hotel, this facility is known as GAMA and also serves as a hospital, one where corrupt ICA bureaucrat Eric Soders is being operated on for a new heart. Agent 47 is tasked with eliminating him along with Yuki Yamazaki to complete this assignment set in Japan.

As a mission set in a semi-social environment, 47 has access to a number of different disguises, however this level has one unique detail. GAMA is a high-tech building and requires no keys to open doors.

Instead, personnel clothing have RFID chips that automatically open doors when nearby. This means that players will need specific disguises to proceed through certain doors.

Aside from this neat little gimmick, it also features a rather rare opportunity to kill Soders without even getting close to him, by discarding the heart that is meant to be transplanted in him. Additionally Yuki Yamazaki can be killed by boiled inside a Sauna.

1) Sapienza

Sapienza (Image via IO Interactive)

Finally, the Sapienza level in Italy takes the cake for Hitman 2016, as it is the perfect blend of an open social setting, semi-social environments as well as a secret restricted compound. 47 is sent here to eliminate Silvio Caruso and Francesca De Santis as well as destroy a sample of an experimental pathogenic virus.

This Hitman level is diverse enough to be a small open-world map from an old game, and offers players a number of opportunities to take out the two targets. Replayability is also a great option in this level, and it returns in the DLC as well.

Sapienza is possibly the most beautiful looking level in Hitman, with a gorgeous beach, along with an idyllic European city, perfect for a nice quiet vacation spot. The developers clearly noted this, which is possibly what led to more locations in the following games which looked like they were picked from a travel brochure.

LIVE POLL Q. Did you play Hitman (2016)? Yup Nope 0 votes so far