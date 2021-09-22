5 sandbox titles players should try out while waiting for GTA 6

GTA 6 will not be released before 2024, according to two reputable sources in the video game industry. As a result, GTA fans must temporarily shift their focus elsewhere.

There are plenty of sandbox open-world titles to try out before the next GTA title is released. Some of these have been widely praised, while others are underrated gems.

Players should note that not all of these games are truly sandbox. They're open-world games, similar to GTA, with a degree of freedom found in sandbox games.

5 sandbox games to play before GTA 6 is released

1) Mad Max

This is an underrated open-world game that takes place in the Mad Max Universe. The title is essentially an open-world action-adventure blended with several RPG elements.

It is not similar to the GTA series in any way except for having an open-world setting. The gameplay is quite reminiscent of true sandbox titles like Kenshi.

2) Mafia: Definitive Edition

The Mafia series is the closest to the GTA franchise and quite a popular one. The first game was the most iconic one from the series. It was also cited as a revolutionary title at its time.

2K has remade it as a modern AAA game, with several improvements. GTA fans should try out Mafia: Definitive Edition before playing GTA 6.

3) Yakuza: Like A Dragon

The Yakuza series is essentially a mix between the open-world and beat 'em up genres. The result is convincing open worlds with engaging and unique gameplay.

Yakuza: Like A Dragon is the most unique one in the series yet. It involves a new protagonist, and the combat is turn-based with a party system just like in most JRPGs.

4) Watch Dogs Legion

The Watch Dog series consists of open-world games set in the near-future with hacking as the main emphasis. Watch Dogs Legion offers a truly sandbox-style gameplay not found in its predecessors.

There is no fixed protagonist, and the player can play as almost any citizen in a dystopian futuristic London.

5) Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

The Mount and Blade games are truly sandbox open-world games, taking place in a fictional medieval world. Bannerlord is the latest title that goes back to the migration period of early history.

Players in the game are free to do their bidding and influence the world. This can range from being a petty bandit to leading the largest empire.

GTA 6 will eventually arrive, but lying in anticipation is easier said than done. In the interim, players can try out these five titles to satiate their love for open-world gaming experiences.

