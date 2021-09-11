Why a GTA 6 release date in 2022 seems incredibly unlikely

Fans know next to nothing about GTA 6, so a release date in 2022 is extremely unrealistic.

For reference, GTA 5 was announced on 25 October 2011. Its release date was 17 September 2013. That's nearly a two-year difference. Likewise, GTA 4 was announced in May 2006 and had a release date of 29 April 2008.

Hence, GTA 6 fans should expect the game to have an announcement date first and hope for a release around two years later.

An announcement in 2022 is far more likely to happen. Popular GTA 6 leaker Tom Henderson has spoken about how he expects the game to come out in 2024 to 2025. Jason Schreier also supported the release date theory, although it is vital to remember that these are just leaks.

Why a GTA 6 announcement and release date in 2022 is highly improbable

Fans assume GTA 6 will take place in Vice City, but there is no confirmation for that, either (Image via arhivach.net)

It should go without saying that a release date in 2021 isn't happening. Likewise, hoping for GTA 6 to come out in 2022 is wishful thinking. GTA fans need to remember that AAA video games have become more expensive and time-consuming to create in the modern era.

GTA 6 will likely cost significantly more than GTA 5. The latter game had a release date of 2013, and its successor will probably be a bigger game in scope. The only way it can have a release date of 2022 is if Rockstar has been secretly working on the game to near completion.

Other GTA games in 2022

GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced Edition was delayed until March 2022. There are also rumors that the highly-anticipated GTA trilogy remaster was postponed from its initial date of late 2021. These are two potential best-sellers that can arrive in the same year.

Having a GTA 6 release date alongside those titles would be overkill. It would make more sense from an economic perspective to announce it while the hype is there. Releasing it in 2022 would only take away from the anticipation and excitement surrounding the other two GTA titles.

The GTA trilogy alone is likely to make some serious profits off of nostalgic fans. GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced Edition could cover the base for newer fans. Hence, there is no need to release a hypothetical GTA 6 in 2022, as it would compete with Rockstar's other titles.

GTA 6's release date

Everything players see from GTA 6 are fake images, like this mockup (Image via Zen.Yandex.Ru)

While there have been many GTA 6 leaks, there is no credible news that confirms its release date. Popular insiders are talking about the game coming out in 2024, 2025, or 2026. However, there is no physical proof of what GTA 6's development looks like right now.

There are several dozen map leaks that look different from one another. Hence, there is no consistency when it comes to these leaks. GTA 6's release date will likely occur two to three years after it's announced. A surprise release date isn't realistic for a large company like Rockstar Games.

Also Read

Hence, the most that GTA 6 players can expect in the upcoming year or two is an announcement date.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul