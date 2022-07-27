Hitman 3 adds a new free map Ambrose Island - Targets, unlockable items, full patch notes and more

Hitman 3 has launched a new map called Ambrose Island, set in the Andaman Sea. The new level takes place before the events of Hitman 3 and brings new items to unlock and challenges to overcome.

Developed by IO Interactive, Hitman 3 is the culmination of the World of Assassination Trilogy. The game sees players assuming the role of Agent 47 and exploring the massive sandbox to take down targets.

With 2016's soft reboot, IO Interactive kicked off the World of Assassination Trilogy, which culminated with Hitman 3. The new Ambrose Island fills in the story between the events of the game.

The Ambrose Island level is part of Hitman 3's Year 2 plans

The new Ambrose Island in Hitman 3 is set in the Andaman Sea and is populated by Pirates.

Agent 47 is tasked by Lucas Grey to take down his former operative Noel Crest, who has since defected and gone rogue.

His second target is Sinhi "Akka" Venthan, leader of the Pirate Syndicate in Ambrose, with whom Crest is trying to establish a partnership.

HITMAN 3 @Hitman Embark on a new adventure to Ambrose Island, where rogue thieves and a dangerous pirate syndicate are plotting a daring heist.



It's FREE for all HITMAN 3 owners and OUT NOW! Embark on a new adventure to Ambrose Island, where rogue thieves and a dangerous pirate syndicate are plotting a daring heist.It's FREE for all HITMAN 3 owners and OUT NOW! https://t.co/UCoiPZoy20

The free map is part of Hitman 3 Year 2, and it brings quite a few selective professional tools for Agent 47 to utilize.

There are 20 levels of location masters that will unlock new starting locations, item stashes, unlockable weapons, items and more. The unlockable items include the Guerilla Wetsuit, Molotov Cocktail, a gas grenade with a poisonous frog trapped inside, swashbuckling Kukri Machete and more.

Hitman 3 July 26 patch notes

The Hitman 3 patch notes, as of July 26, are as follows:

IO Interactive @IOInteractive



Here's the practicals you need to know (in CEST):



2pm: Maintenance starts



🏴‍☠️ 3pm: July Patch ready to download (includes Ambrose Island!)



3pm: Patch notes inbound Our next patch for @HITMAN 3 arrives on July 26 - and it's an exciting one with a new location!Here's the practicals you need to know (in CEST):2pm: Maintenance starts🏴‍☠️ 3pm: July Patch ready to download (includes Ambrose Island!)3pm: Patch notes inbound Our next patch for @HITMAN 3 arrives on July 26 - and it's an exciting one with a new location!Here's the practicals you need to know (in CEST): ➡️ 2pm: Maintenance starts 🏴‍☠️ 3pm: July Patch ready to download (includes Ambrose Island!)🔧 3pm: Patch notes inbound https://t.co/fGs7Rg2Tul

New Additions

Game Settings Preview

We've added a visual preview widget to all Gameplay settings in the Options menu, including HUD, minimap and interactions.

As you toggle between on/off and other choices, the widget will update for each individual selection. Where it makes sense, there are also animations to mimic the gameplay experience.

PC: Nvidia DLSS 2.4.3

We've officially deployed DLSS version 2.4.3 with the July patch. We were intentionally using version 2.3.2 since the May Patch because we were aware of some visual issues with version 2.4.3.

Elusive Arcade Tweak

We've made a back-end change to Elusive Target Arcade, which allows Hitman 3 owners to play all existing and future Arcade contracts, regardless of their ownership of Hitman 1 or Hitman 2. Previously, players were required to own an 'Access Pass' for Hitman 1 or Hitman 2 to access the relevant Arcade Contracts.

This change allows us to create Arcade Contracts that are not restricted to targets from the same game. We're now able to pick and choose from the full roster of available Elusive Targets to create more variety and themes. You'll see the first of these appear in-game starting in August.

PS5 Activities

We've made changes to the 'Activity Cards' for PS5 users so that more relevant ones are shown based on what you own.

Fixes And Improvements

Stability Improvements

We've improved general stability across all platforms by addressing several issues that could cause the game to crash or freeze.

Unlock Access

We've resolved an issue where players would be unable to obtain level mastery or item unlocks if they encountered a server disconnection whilst transitioning between levels, restarting, replanning, exiting the menu or finishing a level. We've tweaked several things to prevent this in previous patches, and this additional change will make the chances of it happening even smaller.

AWOL HUD

We've resolved an issue that could cause some elements of the HUD to disappear if players save their game whilst the mission name/location is displayed on-screen in the opening seconds of a mission.

Note: This fix will only impact Steam and Epic players, whilst the issue remains for other players. Our next patch will fix the issue for everyone else.

Side Flash

We've resolved an issue with the HWK 21 Covert pistol, where the muzzle flash was extremely bright and not aligned with the barrel.

She's Stopped Gurgling

We've resolved an issue where NPCs could get stuck in an endless animation loop after being injected with a sedative syringe.

Ashen Six

We've updated the description of the Number Six with Gloves suit. Just in time.

Tropical Sheen

We've resolved an issue where the Tropical Suit (Haven Island unlock) was way too shiny.

Chongqing Conceal Crash

We've fixed a crash that could occur when concealing an item in a trash can, whilst taking cover in a particular location in Chongqing.

Anti-Social

We've resolved an issue where the lawyer in Mendoza was holding his phone upside down and the wrong way around.

Photographic Destruction Prevention

We've resolved an issue that could prevent players from earning the Silent Assassin rating in the Dubai campaign mission. Specifically, players who were spotted by a camera and then disabled the cameras via the server room terminal would then be unable to 'erase recordings' through the 'normal' camera recorders.

Meeting Room Master

We've resolved an issue where players would be immediately spotted when starting at the Meeting Room in Dubai on the Master difficulty level.

Lust Keys

We've resolved an issue where players were unable to pick up keys during the Lust Assignation Escalation [7DS].

Most People Never Notice

We've ended the conspiracy theories in Berlin and removed the barcode from the back of Guestlist Man's head, aka Ziegler. He was never part of Ort-Meyer's army and now, he never will be.

FSP Audio

We've resolved an issue where the menu music would not resume after viewing a cinematic in the Free Starter Pack.

World of Assassination Fixes

Hokkaido: Snow Festival Suite

We've resolved an issue where it wasn't possible to start the mission in Tobias Rieper's Suite. Now, this starting location will be unlocked by default.

Stingray: Villa Vision

We've resolved several issues that could cause NPCs and (especially!) targets in Haven Island to see through several walls and floors. This was a complicated and tricky issue to address, but it seems to have been caused by an AI vision blocker in the door template for this level.

Essentially, whenever NPCs opened a particular door type, they were able to see everywhere within the mansion, regardless of how many floors or walls were in the way. This was especially troublesome if Tyson Williams was involved because his character animation has him looking down frequently, which meant he could spot 47 several floors down.

Note: Unfortunately, this issue will only be resolved on PC with this patch and will be included in our next patch for all other players.

Whittleton Creek: Bitter Pill

We've resolved an issue where the laser security wires could trigger an alarm, even after players disabled the alarm system. This was occurring after players performed a save/load cycle.

Hitman 3 is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch (Cloud Streaming) and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far