Which games are included in Hitman Trilogy

The Hitman Trilogy is about to be released on January 20 and the collection comes with three epic releases clubbed together.

Hitman has been one of the most iconic franchises in the gaming world. It all started in the year 2000 with the release of Hitman: Codename 47. As the game suggests, players have to play in the boots of Agent 47. He is a genetically modified assassin who receives contracts from his agency and completes them with the utmost jurisdiction.

The Hitman series has been a great promoter of stealth-based action games. The earlier releases used to be more sandbox, but the story-based level progressions have improved since the release of Hitman: Absolution. With 8 games, many players have been left wondering which three games are in the Hitman Trilogy. The Trilogy will be released on all platforms and will even appear on the Xbox Game Pass at no extra cost.

The Hitman Trilogy will contain three epic sagas of Agent 47

Hitman - 2016

The World of Assassination series started in late 2016 with the release of Hitman. Not to be mixed up with earlier releases, Hitman was the first game of a new saga. It was the first release since the launch of Hitman: Absolution and came with several updates to the story and graphical enhancements.

This was the comeback of the game series to its original roots of sandbox mode. It involves Agent 47 being hired by a client to take down Providence.

Hitman 2 - 2018

The 2018 release directly follows its predecessor by continuing the same story. Agent 47 is once again trapped in the crosshairs as he and Victoria have to find out the identity of the client who had assigned him earlier to take down Providence.

There were a host of new features introduced to the series with Hitman 2. The first major introduction was the the release of the online co-op mode. The progression system was also changed significantly and the importance of the locations where the tasks were being carried out increased.

Hitman 3 - 2021

The latest release of the World of Assassination series is the final release of the epic saga. The game focuses around Agent 47 trying to get rid of Providence and its killing. The developers of the game focused on a narrative-approach and there is distinctly more emphasis on Agent 47's character development.

While the core gameplay mechanics have stayed the same, there have been several praises for the game. A great feature of the game is the variety of maps and the locations that players can experience while partaking in their assassination missions. Fans should also be excited to see additional content coming their way with the start of Year 2 of the game.

