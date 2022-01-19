Hitman Trilogy system requirements for Xbox Game Pass PC listed

Ever since acquiring the Hitman IP from Square Enix, IO interactive has been hard at work, particularly with Hitman 3. The Danish developer recently announced the future roadmap for the third person stealth franchise, which included a bundle of all three games that were released under the World of Assassination banner.
The Trilogy consists of Hitman 1, 2 and 3 from 2016, 2018 and 2021 respectively. Since the trilogy is also coming to Xbox Game Pass soon, it’s a golden opportunity for newcomers to the series to experience it on PC. For those unsure if their rigs can handle the games, here’s a rundown of the system requirements for each game.
Hitman's World of Assassination PC requirements detailed
Hitman (2016)
Minimum:
- OS: OS 64-bit Windows 7
- Processor: Intel CPU Core i5-2500K 3.3GHz / AMD CPU Phenom II X4 940
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 / Radeon HD 7870
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 50 GB available space
Recommended:
- OS: OS 64-bit Windows 7 / 64-bit Windows 8 (8.1) or Windows 10
- Processor: Intel CPU Core i7 3770 3,4 GHz / AMD CPU AMD FX-8350 4 GHz
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 / AMD Radeon R9 290
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 50 GB available space
Hitman 2 (2018)
Minimum:
- OS: OS 64-bit Windows 7
- Processor: Intel CPU Core i5-2500K 3.3GHz / AMD CPU Phenom II X4 940
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 / Radeon HD 7870
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 60 GB available space
Recommended:
- OS: OS 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor: Intel CPU Core i7 4790 4 GHz
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 60 GB available space
Hitman 3 (2021)
Minimum:
- OS: OS 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K 3.3GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 940
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 / Radeon HD 7870
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 80 GB available space
Recommended:
- OS: OS 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 4 GHz
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 / Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 80 GB available space
In a nutshell, any modern rig should be able to run these games easily. All three games are critically acclaimed. Players get to control Agent 47 as they sneak their way across beautiful, handcrafted locales, thanks to IO Interactive's in-house Glacier Engine. The intelligently designed environment lets players experiment to their hearts content and lets them eliminate targets by utilizing a variety of tools.