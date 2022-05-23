5 stealth action video games worth playing in 2022

Stealth is one of the best video game genres ever created. These not only employ some of the best mechanics in video games but also task players with thinking for themselves and, at times, improvising to get the job done instead of just mashing a button.

Such video games let players study the level and find ways to use the level design to their best advantage to complete the objectives. They may include sneaking past a busy NPC, using staged distractions, or the age-old stealth kill to clear a path.

In the last decade, many such video games have been released, with varying degrees of success. After all, a stealth game with increasingly repetitive gameplay and uninterestingly drab design will only infuriate players.

Here are five stealth video games that are still worth playing in 2022.

Stealth action video games that are still great in 2022

1) Hitman 3

When it comes to stealth action games, players can't go wrong with the Hitman series. And Hitman has never been better than it is now with IO Interactive's latest release of Hitman 3. Bringing a close to what is known as the World of Assassination trilogy, this final installment shows off the best locations while letting players be the best stealth assassin they can be.

Hitman 3 may also include Hitman and Hitman II if players already owned the previous games (or for a little extra cash), allowing them to access all the levels from the last games along with the ones from the third game. With a total of 21 locations to visit globally in the entire trilogy, players can explore each level to their content while plotting the best ways to eliminate the target(s).

The gameplay is simple, with traditional stealth mechanics like crouching and avoiding lines of sights while trying to either land a killshot or a more intricate method of disposing of a target, such as with poison or a staged accident. A hallmark of the series is when players can enter a map, kill the targets, and leave without ever alerting any NPCs as to what has happened. A true silent assassin.

2) Dishonored 2

Arkane's Dishonored was a groundbreaking video game centered around stealth gameplay leading to much praise by fans and critics alike. With that foundation laid, they significantly improved the formula in the sequel, Dishonored 2.

This time around, the game lets players choose between characters Emily and Corvo to play as they silently make their way through the world of Karnaca. While the line of sight mechanics return, players could now utilize dark areas to hide in, at least when at a distance from the enemies.

Powers and abilities also return, with new and old skills. Corvo (the protagonist from the previous game) retains most of his original abilities, albeit with new upgrades available to him. His daughter Emily has access to a slew of new powers such as Doppelganger, Shadow Walk, and the fan-favorite Domino. Dishonored 2 has stood the test of time, even to this date.

3) Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain

While the Metal Gear Solid series is in somewhat of a slump right now, MGS 5: The Phantom Pain delivered the best gameplay in the series to date. Despite its convoluted development period and an ending that was about as satisfying as a plate of stale fries, this game still soared with its freedom of play.

This video game allowed players to tackle any obstacle however they so wished to, with the tools provided to them. With options such as camouflage, distractions, and light and shadow mechanics, it gave players a plethora of routes to perform an infiltration into an enemy base.

Additionally, as a standard for any good stealth video game, if players are ever discovered by the enemy, they could escape and reestablish stealth to attempt it again. This opened up the world of MGS 5 and made it one of the most fun sandboxes to play with, which is exactly why it is the highlight of the series.

4) Ghost of Tsushima

While Assassin's Creed fans have been wishing for a video game set in feudal Japan for many years, Ubisoft seems to have other plans in mind. However, developer Sucker Punch productions seems to have listened to these prayers when they came up with Ghost of Tsushima.

Essentially Assassin's Creed but set in Japan, Tsushima tells the tale of Jin Sakai as he tries to reclaim his homeland from the invading Mongols. While initially beholden to the honorable way of the Samurai, he is later forced to accept that being a stealth assassin, known as the dishonorable ghost, is the only way he stands a chance on his own.

While stealth is still only an option, it is still developed to its potential in the game. With a grappling hook to gain the higher ground, stealth attacks, and smoke bombs, players can be literal ninjas and take out opponents one at a time. With an open world that rivals (and might even surpass) that of the current Assassin's Creed games, Ghost of Tsushima has managed to attain quite the acclaim, with a sequel in high demand.

5) Batman: Arkham Knight

In the DC universe, no one is better versed in the art of stealth than the Batman, demonstrating on multiple occasions to be able to hide from even Superman, who has super hearing and x-ray vision. So when Rocksteady used the tagline "Be the Batman" for their first video game based on the caped crusader, many were skeptical.

Six years later, Rocksteady released the final game in the series Batman: Arkham Knight and fans were sad to see them go. Arkham Knight is the culmination of these six or so years of development, with the best Batman experience in any media. Players have access to many gadgets to use as they please to take out a group of thugs before they even know that they're in trouble.

Veteran players of the series can have even more fun using returning gadgets from the previous games to their full potential and the environment against their enemies. The developers really knew what they were doing, and it is quite evident in certain encounters. For example: sneak up behind a guard who can track Batman, and he will theatrically gasp as his sensor says that the Dark Knight is standing right behind him.

