5 games to try out if you like Fallout: New Vegas

Fallout: New Vegas is one of the most beloved Role Playing Games (RPG) owing to its open-ended storytelling, interesting characters, and freedom to pursue any quest. Suppose you admire any aspects mentioned above, along with its post-apocalyptic setting. In that case, you are in luck, as many good games deliver an experience reminiscent of Fallout: New Vegas. While there are countless RPGs, very few provide a cohesive world despite being an open-world game like Fallout: New Vegas. The desert wasteland backdrop of this RPG is also something you may have enjoyed.

While the games on this list may not be precisely identical to Fallout: New Vegas, they comprise similar aspects that are liable to stick in your memory for a long time.

Wasteland 3 and 4 other great games to play if you like Fallout: New Vegas

1) The Outer Worlds

The Outer Worlds is similar to Fallout: New Vegas in storytelling, character interactions, and skills. This is because it was developed by Obsidian, the same company that crafted Fallout: New Vegas. The Outer Worlds is vastly different in its locations as it transports you to the Halcyon star system, wherein you will explore some handcrafted areas on Terra 2 and Monarch.

The game presents you with many quirky characters, and you can converse with them. The game even has a dedicated skill called Dialog that enables you to enhance your persuasion skills. While it may not have an expansive open world, it features a healthy variety of locations to explore and defeat alien creatures.

2) Mad Max

Mad Max presents a vast open wasteland for you to explore. You and your companion Chumbucket can embark on a solitary quest to retrieve Max's stolen car. While the world may seem lifeless on the surface, there are many locations you can explore and gather scraps that allow you to purchase upgrades for your car.

Max's car is treated like a character, and you can tune up the engine, add spikes to the car's body to prevent enemies from boarding it, equip bulkier bumpers, and so on. Max's abilities can also be upgraded using scraps. The combat in Mad Max is reminiscent of Arkham games but is a bit more brutal as Max can twist arms, lodge shivs (small knives) in enemies, and more.

3) Metro Exodus

The entire Metro series is a robust post-apocalyptic tale that unravels in and around Moscow, crippled by mysterious infections with unknown origins. Metro Exodus is the third iteration of this franchise and features a bigger world with semi-open world areas for exploration.

While it is not an RPG, Metro Exodus is a robust survival horror game that is liable to remind you about Fallout: New Vegas and its ravaged wasteland. You will face a variety of mutated creatures that will test your mettle and push you to resort to steampunk-style weapons resembling guns used in World War 2.

4) Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West has a meaty story, and apart from its unique setting, you can sink in a lot of hours into it. That is well worth your time. You can explore a world ravaged by robotic animals that have succumbed to corruption and are wreaking havoc in the western area of the dystopian United States.

You can partake in various quests, interact with characters, upgrade your weapons, and equip Aloy with outfits with varying stats. The game also features an in-depth skill tree allowing you to choose from Aloy's abilities like Trapper, Survivor, Infiltrator, Warrior, Machine Master, and Hunter.

5) Wasteland 3

Wasteland 3 is set in Colorado, and instead of the desert wasteland setting of Fallout: New Vegas, you get to explore a snowy backdrop. The game is presented from a top-down perspective, similar to XCOM games. Wasteland 3 features a turn-based combat system encouraging you to strategize attacks.

You can immerse yourself in many character interactions that add depth to the story. Wasteland 3 offers skills categorized into Exploration, Combat, Social, and General. Furthermore, your in-game character is associated with attributes like Luck, Strength, Awareness, Intelligence, Speed, and more.

Fallout: New Vegas is considered to be one of the best RPGs of all time. It is natural for you to look out for experiences similar to it. Apart from the games mentioned above, you can try Fallout 76, Rage 2, and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided to soak in a robust narrative and some light RPG elements.

