5 most iconic locations in Hogwarts Legacy and how to reach them

Hogwarts Legacy is the most ambitious Harry Potter game to date. It does a great job of bringing to life the various magical locations of the franchise, ranging from Gringotts to the Common Rooms inside the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The level of detail and scope across each is truly unprecedented. However, due to its open-world nature, countless familiar sights exist.

Some places play minor roles in the franchise, while others are synonymous with the Wizarding World. Nevertheless, each is faithfully recreated to satisfy fans.

Room of Requirement, Chamber of Secrets, and other memorable locations to check out in Hogwarts Legacy

1) Azkaban

The Azkaban prison is where the Wizarding World's deadliest criminals are locked away. While this place is not a freely explorable area in Hogwarts Legacy, as it is a linear section, players will visit it as part of the Prison of Love main mission. Note that this quest is only accessible by players sorted into the Hufflepuff house.

In the game, the prison is guarded by the terrifying Dementors—creatures that sap will and hope from the human host, leaving behind nothing but despair. This prison would also go on to house Sirius Black, one of the key characters from Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban.

2) Groundskeeper's Hut

While Hogwarts Legacy takes place about a hundred years before the books, many beloved places remain to encounter. One such example is the Groundskeeper's Hut on the castle's outskirts. To find this place, head south from the castle, which should be situated at the edge of the Black Lake.

Players who stumble upon the Groundskeeper's Hut will be delighted to see it is the same as depicted in the movies. In the future, one of the most beloved Wizarding World characters will call this little shack home—Rubeus Hagrid, the hulking yet humble caretaker.

3) The Chamber of Secrets entrance

The Chamber of Secrets is an underground lair created by one of Hogwarts' founders, Salazar Slytherin. It was thought of as a measure to purge the school of Muggles and houses a massive Basilisk. This serpentine monster is capable of petrifying foes who gaze upon it. Disappointingly, players cannot enter this place in Hogwarts Legacy, but its entrance does exist.

Inside what will eventually be known as Moaning Myrtle's Bathroom, players can get to it using the Lower Grand Staircase Floo Flame and head down the nearby stairs. Take a right, go down the corridor, then another right to the iconic bathroom with the sinks that lead to the chamber.

4) Room of Requirement

Debuting in all its glory in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, the Room of Requirement is a cornucopia of everything an aspiring wizard wants. This place within only appears to those who really need it, hence the name. However, it has been used for various purposes throughout the years, from large-scale storage to accommodating Harry and his friends to rebel against the tyrannical Dolores Umbridge.

In Hogwarts Legacy, the Room of Requirement is one of the easiest to find as it is part of the main mission of the same name. Deputy Headmistress Professor Weasley will provide the player with directions to this room to help further their academics in potion crafting, herbology, and beast care.

5) Three Broomsticks Inn

The quaint town of Hogsmeade is another important location that players will frequently find themselves visiting. It boasts a variety of missions and shops that will aid the protagonist immensely on their journey. Of the many surprising areas in the town, the Three Broomsticks Inn also makes the cut. Locals and Hogwarts students often visit this warm and welcoming place.

The Inn is known for its butterbeer, and buyers can try out a variety of liquors and have a good time. In Hogwarts Legacy, the establishment is run by Simona Ryan, one of the minor characters players will encounter during their early visit to Hogsmeade.

