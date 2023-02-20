Fact Check: Can you visit Azkaban in Hogwarts Legacy?

One of the most exciting features that Hogwarts Legacy players have been anticipating is a visit to Azkaban, one of the most prominent locations in the Harry Potter franchise. This prison once held infamous characters such as Sirius Black and Bellatrix Lestrange, making it a must-see destination for fans of the series.

Located on an island in the middle of the North Sea, Azkaban is a fortress that has served as a prison for condemned criminals in the magical community of Great Britain since the 15th century. From 1718 onwards, it became the primary location for incarcerating misbehaving witches and wizards.

Although newer players might be surprised to learn that they can visit Azkaban, it's not exactly how they might have assumed. Here's a complete breakdown of how players can experience this horrifying prison in-game.

Only Hufflepuff Witches and Wizards can visit Azkaban in Hogwarts Legacy

Unfortunately, for Hogwarts Legacy players, only House Hufflepuff witches and wizards have access to Azkaban. To make things worse, Hufflepuff players can only visit the prison via the Prison of Love quest. Once the quest is completed, there is no other way to get back to Azkaban. Here's a brief explanation of what happens when completing the Hufflepuff exclusive quest:

Speak to the portrait of Eldritch Diggory

First, Lenora Everleigh will inform you via an Owl Post letter that the Hufflepuff Common Room's portrait of Eldritch Diggory would like to have a chat. Eldritch thinks you can assist him in solving a long-standing murder mystery. In exchange for your assistance in solving the murder case, Eldritch will offer to help locate the missing pages from the book you discovered a while ago.

Speak to Helen Thistlewood

Speak with Eldritch Diggory's niece Helen Thistlewood once you've made your way to her cottage located in Upper Hogsfield. Helen will reveal that Richard Jackdaw went missing while on her way to meet Anne.

Speak to Anne in Azkaban

After having a conversation with Helen Thistlewood, you'll both make your way to Azkaban to talk to Anne. Upon arriving, both of you will witness a horrifying scene involving the Dementors. Speak with Anne in her cell down the hall. She will tell you that Jackdaw buried something in a vault among some ruins close to Upper Hogsfield.

Find what Jackdaw left for Anne

After returning from Azkaban, Helen Thistlewood will tell you to continue the quest alone. Go down the slope in front of you, past the dam, to a small cave's entrance. There will be several puzzles to solve inside the cave, which will ultimately lead to Richard Jackdaw's ghost. Concluding this quest will then lead to Jackdaw's Rest quest where you end up finding the missing pages near his remains.

Many Hogwarts Legacy players had hoped to visit Azkaban by committing crimes in the game. However, Avalanche Studios decided against allowing players to become lawbreakers in the wizarding world. Disappointingly, there are no plans for DLCs in the future, as the developers have confirmed that the game is complete in its current form.

Hogwarts Legacy is currently available on PS5, PC, and Xbox X|S.

