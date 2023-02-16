Hogwarts Legacy walkthrough: How to complete Troll Control side quest

Completing the main quests in Hogwarts Legacy is important to progress through the storyline. However, there are also a ton of side quests available that offer extra content and rewards. These side quests may entail doing simple tasks or undertaking dangerous adventures. They are valuable for understanding more about the game's realm.

Troll Control is a Hogwarts Legacy side quest that requires you to get rid of a giant troll. While this is considered to be side content, defeating the troll is most certainly no cakewalk. Taking on this challenging task means you should at least have most of the offensive spells in the game. Otherwise, it becomes a suicide mission.

What to do to complete Troll Control side quest in Hogwarts Legacy

Character Level Requirement: None

Rewards: Appearances

XP Rewards: 180 XP

Alexandra Ricketts is a villager residing in Brocburrow in Hogwarts Legacy. She once decided to befriend a troll to provide her village with security and protection from Ranrok and his Loyalists.

Unfortunately, Alexandra's troll has gone out of control and nearly destroyed half the village. As a result, the villagers now want the beast to be executed and be gone for good.

Despite her reluctance to get rid of the troll, Alexandra is aware that she needs to deal with the problem. However, she admits that she isn't strong enough to take care of business. Your character then offers to help her and the rest of Brocburrow slay the giant troll.

Alexandra Ricketts (Image via WB Games)

After finding out about Brocburrow's troll problem, head out southwest to the troll's den, approximately 160 meters away from the village. Keep in mind that Alexandra's troll is hostile and will immediately engage in a fight. It's also worth noting that the gigantic beast is a Level 30 enemy. You might want to prepare a few potions and fix your spell loadout before dueling the monster.

Once you've sorted everything out, expect a boss-level fight with Alexandra's troll. The monster is definitely not a pushover, and its health won't be easily depleted.

The best way to approach the battle is to keep your distance and spam all offensive spells. Another trick is to lure the giant to mountain walls. If it runs towards you and ends up crashing into the wall, the troll will briefly be stunned.

Alexandra's Troll (Image via WB Games)

It's worth noting that a Dueling Feat will be triggered during battle. Your task is to hit the troll with its own boulder. Accomplishing this challenge will give you extra XP.

If dodging and parrying isn't your strong suit, it's best to bring a lot of Wiggenweld health potions. After a grueling encounter with the troll, head back to Brocburrow and tell Alexandra about what you did.

Alexandra will be surprised to find out that you've dealt with her problem. She'll be thankful for your kind gesture but will feel sorry to know there wasn't any other way to handle the situation. You'll then hold the title of Troll Slayer after defeating Alexandra's troublesome monster.

Troll Control is a side quest in Hogwarts Legacy that will definitely get your blood rushing. If you're into challenging boss battles and genuinely just want to engage in combat, this side quest is something to look into.

Hogwarts Legacy is available on PS5, PC, and Xbox X|S.

