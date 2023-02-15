5 hardest boss fights in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is chock-full of some fantastical boss fights that will test players' knowledge and control over the spells they unlock and use throughout their playthrough. The boss fights in Hogwarts Legacy aren't particularly difficult; however, they serve as a way for players to test out the effectiveness of their spells and potions.

From dark wizards and witches to the trolls and even a few of the iconic fantastical beasts that fans might recognize from the Harry Potter universe and the spin-off, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them books, several beings serve as the ultimate challenge for players in Hogwarts Legacy.

Being a fantasy role-playing game at heart, Hogwarts Legacy allows players to tackle these bosses in whatever way they see fit. The first few bosses, including the "Armored Troll," and the battle against fellow students of the Hogwarts School for Witchcraft and Wizardry, aren't that tough.

However, the real challenging battles are the ones that either take place at the end of Hogwarts Legacy's main story or are optional boss fights. From the dark wizards of Victor Rockwood to the fantastical beasts like the Graphorn, several bosses in the game pose the greatest threat. Here are five of the hardest bosses in Hogwarts Legacy.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions. This article also contains spoilers for Hogwarts Legacy.

Ranrok Dragon and 4 other hardest bosses in Hogwarts Legacy

1) Pensieve Guardian

The towering knight players encounter at the end of Hogwarts Legacy's prologue is easily the most intimidating enemy in the game up to that point. Unfortunately, being under-leveled and underequipped to take on the knight, the players' character and Professor Fig had to flee without confronting the knight, leaving the evil goblin, Ranrok, to fend for himself against the towering monstrosity.

However, late in the game, players finally test their mettle against the towering knight called the "Pensieve Guardian." Players can fight this boss as part of Percival Rackham's trials, which unlock after completing "The Map Chamber" main story quest. The battle against the Penseive Guardian is described as "The ultimate test for those seeking the deepest secrets of Ancient Magic."

The boss exhibits the standard knight moveset; however, it has a massive health pool and can attack quickly, dealing much damage. The best way to deal with the Penseive Guardian is to be patient and only attack when there is an opening. The knight also has a special attack where it shoots out unblockable orbs of energy, which players can parry with a timed spell counterattack.

2) Fastidio's Monster

Fastidio's Monster is an optional boss that players can unlock as part of the optional quest "Minding Your Own Business." It is easily one of the most unique boss fights in Hogwarts Legacy, as it tries to play tricks on the player's mind by trying to hinder their control over movement and spells.

In its first and second phases, the battle is fairly linear and not very challenging, partly due to its limited attacking range, which players can exploit by using spells like Arresto Momentum or Glacius. However, in the third phase, the real challenge of the fight begins. As soon as Fastidio's Monster's health drops below 50%, the player's camera flips, and movement controls become inverted.

With the controls hindered, it becomes quite challenging to stay away from the attacking range of the Monster, which can reduce the player character's hp to zero in just a few attacks. The best way to defeat the boss' third phase is to save up Ancient Magic until the third phase and use it as soon as the camera flips on its head, not to give Fastidio's Monster a chance to deal any damage while the controls are inverted.

3) Victor Rookwood

As the secondary antagonist of Hogwarts Legacy, Victor Rookwood is not that difficult, to begin with; however, the boss being surrounded by a group of dark wizards increases the difficulty of the battle exponentially. Juggling between multiple enemes is not as easy as focusing on a single main target.

The battle against Victor Rookwood and his henchmen comes as part of the "Wand Mastery" quest. While the leader of the dark wizard's covenant is an easy target when he is the only target players have to focus on, he is surrounded by his accomplices makes it exponentially more challenging to focus attacks on him. The easiest way to defeat Victor Rookwood is to not focus on any of his accomplices and instead only attack the boss whenever there is an opening.

Victor can be defeated by breaking his shield (using Stupefy) and focusing on high DPS spells without giving him time to charge his spells. Alternatively, players can defeat the group of dark wizards the boss is surrounded by before focusing spells on Victor; however, this process draws out the fight more than it needs to.

4) Graphorn (Male)

Among the many fantastical beasts in Hogwarts Legacy, the Graphorn is easily one of, if not the most intimidating, beasts that roam freely in the open world of Hogwarts. While these beasts can be tamed and even be used for breeding at the Room of Requirement, players will be required first to defeat them and nab them for the breeding pen.

Based on the in-game description, Graphorns are large mountain-dwelling beasts with a tough hide and two sharp horns. The tentacle-like appendages on Graphorns' faces capture food and tend to their young. Graphorns are known for their aggressive nature; however, a witch or wizard has been known to befriend one in rare circumstances.

While the female Graphorn does not pose much of a threat, the male Graphorn can be a force to be reckoned with. One such Graphorn (male) shows up as a boss in the "San Bakar's Trials." Defeating these beasts is easily one of the most challenging and daunting tasks in Hogwarts Legacy and can only be defeated using Ancient Magic and perseverance.

5) Ranrok Dragon

As the game's final boss, Ranrok Dragon is one of the toughest boss-fight in Hogwarts Legacy. From long-range attacks such as dragon breath and unblockable projectile attacks to close-range tail swipes and bite attacks, Ranrok Dragon, combined with the spectacle of fighting an enchanted dragon, the boss fight makes for the best way to conclude the story of Hogwarts Legacy.

Being a fantastic beast, most of Ranrok Dragon's attacks are unblockable, making them even more deadly. Players will have to be on their toes during the long battle sequence since most of Ranrok Dragon's attacks can only be countered by dodging, and only a select few of its melee attacks can be countered by Protego and Stupefy combo.

The best spells to use against the beast are, Difindo, Confringo, Glacius, and Depulso, which are passive spells that will allow players to whittle down the boss' health bar without having to risk getting in the range of its melee swipes. While players might be tempted to use the high DPS Unforgivable Curse, Avada Kedavra, it is not much use against the best because it is the harbinger of the dark itself.

