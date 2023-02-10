What is the best utility loadout in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming fantasy role-playing game set within the Harry Potter universe, features a wide variety of spells to use during combat as well as general exploration of the open-world map. From Levioso (the rudimentary form of Wingardium Leviosa to Avada Kedavara, one of the Unforgivable Curses), Hogwarts Legacy is chock-full of fascinating spells for you to learn and master.

While the most powerful spells in the game (the Unforgivable Curses) are primarily geared towards combat and obliterating enemies, there are quite a few spells and charms that provide passive utility, apart from being strictly combat-oriented.

Although you can have 16 spells slotted to rotate in between, you can only equip four active spells at any given time. As such, it's wise not to waste precious slots with spells that won't give you an advantage or utility in battle or other in-game activities.

While it's recommended to have a good number of offensive skills available for any possible combat scenario in Hogwarts Legacy, a few utility spells must be kept at hand to have a tactical edge over your enemies as well as assist you in the game's many non-combat oriented tasks. Here's a comprehensive guide to help you create the best utility-based loadout in Hogwarts Legacy.

The best utility-based loadout to use in Hogwarts Legacy

For a utility-based loadout, you will need to focus on spells that can work as both an offensive option as well as a defensive/utility option. As mentioned earlier, most spells in the game are geared towards offense, but some of the earlier ones that you can learn, either by completing main story quests or side quests, are much more geared towards passive utility.

The best spells for this utility-based loadout are as follows:

Avada Kedavra

Accio

Levioso

Depulso

Although Avada Kedavra is an exclusively offensive spell (being one of the three Unforgivable Curses, which can be unlocked from the side mission 'In the Shadow of the Relic'), the other three can be used both offensively as well as passively. In the game's first main story quest, you'll learn the Levioso spell from Professor Hecat, which is the perfect example of a passive spell. Using it allows the caster to break through an enemy's defense, leaving them open to critical attacks.

Similarly, Accio and Depulso are passive spells that have great use in both combat as well as other non-combat oriented tasks. Accio, in particular, is a must-have spell if you're planning to go out and explore the open-world. The spell essentially allows you to grab distant objects and pull them towards you. It's easily one of the most useful spells, besides Revelio, that you'll be using to gather resources while exploring.

While the choice is completely up to you, depending on which spells you feel most comfortable using during combat, it's best to always have at least two of these utility-based spells in your loadout. They'll not only aid you in the game's many combat scenarios, but also assist you in general tasks that you undertake as a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Hogwarts Legacy, the latest open-world fantasy role-playing game from Warner Bros. Games will officially be released on February 10, 2023 for current-generation consoles as well as Windows PCs. Interestingly, it's already available to players who pre-purchased the Deluxe Edition on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S or PC via Early Access.

Last-generation consoles (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One) and the Nintendo Switch will see an official release in the coming months.

