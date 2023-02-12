What are the most overpowered builds in Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy, the latest fantasy role-playing game, is easily one of the biggest and most anticipated games of 2023, which for the most part, delivered on its promises.
Set within the Potterverse, established by the very popular Harry Potter novels, the game is a love letter to fans of the series, who have eagerly awaited a mainline role-playing experience set in the Wizarding World.
While the game is built as an homage to fans of the Potterverse saga, at its core, Hogwarts Legacy is still a traditional role-playing experience, complete with a vast open world filled with a host of optional questlines, a looting and crafting system, as well as loadout customization, allowing you to carve out your own builds and play styles.
While most spell combinations, potions, and herbs you get access to in-game, either via main story progression or completing optional questlines, are equally effective against many adversaries, some spells are just too overpowered than others, making them the best choice for certain builds.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.
Best and most overpowered builds in Hogwarts Legacy
While the spells you have access to in Hogwarts Legacy vary in terms of their utility as well as power, they are all equally effective in dispatching enemies and bosses; however, given the game allows you to create your custom loadout of spells and curses, some are objectively more powerful than others.
Here are the best and most overpowered builds you can create in Hogwarts Legacy:
Overpowered stealth build
Spells:
- Alohomora
- Disillusionment
- Accio
- Leviosa
Essential Talents:
- Spell Knowledge I
- Revelio Mastery
- Human Demiguise
- Sense of Secrecy I and II
- Petrificus Totalus Mastery
- Invisibility Potion Potency
Merlin's overpowered sorcery build
Spells:
- Glacius
- Depulso/Incdendio
- Arresto Momentum
- Expelliarmus
Essential Talents:
- Glacius Mastery
- Descendo Mastery
- Slowing Curse
- Disarming Curse
- Evasion Absorption
- Protego Expertise
- Basic Cast Airborne Absorption
- Protego Mastery
Defensive counterattack-focused build
Spells:
- Diffindo
- Depulso
- Descendo
- Flipendo
Essential Talents:
- Diffindo Mastery
- Wiggenweld Potency 1
- Wiggenweld Potency II
- Edurus Potion Potency
- Thunderbrew Potency
- Protego Absorption
- Protego Expertise
- Protego Mastery
- Evasion Absorption
- Swift
Utility-focused build
Spells:
- Avada Kedavra
- Accio
- Levioso
- Depulso
Essential Talents:
- Accio Mastery
- Slowing Curse
- Enduring Curse
- Curse Sapper
- Ancient Magic Throw Expertise
- Basic Cast Mastery
- Stupefy Mastery
- Stupify Expertise
- Disarming Curse
Master sorcerer build
Spells:
- Expelliarmus
- Accio
- Disillusionment
- Arresto Momentum
- Depulso
- Levioso
Essential Talents:
- Accio Mastery
- Slowing Curse
- Enduring Curse
- Curse Sapper
- Ancient Magic Throw Expertise
- Human Demiguise
- Sense of Secrecy I and II
- Petrificus Totalus Mastery
- Invisibility Potion Potency
One-shot death eater build
Spells:
- Crucio
- Imperio
- Avada Kedavra
- Expelliarmus
- Arresto Momentum
- Flipendo
Essential Talents:
- Imperio Mastery
- Crucio Mastery
- Enduring Curse
- Blood Curse
- Curse Sapper
- Avada Kedavra Mastery
- Swift, Basic Cast Mastery
- Focus Potion Potency
While these builds aren't the only powerful ones in Hogwarts Legacy that you can create by mixing and matching different spells and talents, they are quite possibly the ones that are capable of dishing out the most damage.
Even the rather defensive build option is capable of decimating enemies using the Protego and Stupefy counterattack.
As such, every spell and talent in the game is a viable choice to craft devastatingly strong and overpowered builds.
Throw in a few powerful potions, such as the Focus potion, and you can easily develop some truly powerful builds that will help you go through the many combat scenarios of the game with relative ease.