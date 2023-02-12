What are the most overpowered builds in Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy, the latest fantasy role-playing game, is easily one of the biggest and most anticipated games of 2023, which for the most part, delivered on its promises.

Set within the Potterverse, established by the very popular Harry Potter novels, the game is a love letter to fans of the series, who have eagerly awaited a mainline role-playing experience set in the Wizarding World.

While the game is built as an homage to fans of the Potterverse saga, at its core, Hogwarts Legacy is still a traditional role-playing experience, complete with a vast open world filled with a host of optional questlines, a looting and crafting system, as well as loadout customization, allowing you to carve out your own builds and play styles.

While most spell combinations, potions, and herbs you get access to in-game, either via main story progression or completing optional questlines, are equally effective against many adversaries, some spells are just too overpowered than others, making them the best choice for certain builds.

Best and most overpowered builds in Hogwarts Legacy

While the spells you have access to in Hogwarts Legacy vary in terms of their utility as well as power, they are all equally effective in dispatching enemies and bosses; however, given the game allows you to create your custom loadout of spells and curses, some are objectively more powerful than others.

Here are the best and most overpowered builds you can create in Hogwarts Legacy:

Overpowered stealth build

Spells:

Alohomora

Disillusionment

Accio

Leviosa

Essential Talents:

Spell Knowledge I

Revelio Mastery

Human Demiguise

Sense of Secrecy I and II

Petrificus Totalus Mastery

Invisibility Potion Potency

Merlin's overpowered sorcery build

Spells:

Glacius

Depulso/Incdendio

Arresto Momentum

Expelliarmus

Essential Talents:

Glacius Mastery

Descendo Mastery

Slowing Curse

Disarming Curse

Evasion Absorption

Protego Expertise

Basic Cast Airborne Absorption

Protego Mastery

Defensive counterattack-focused build

Spells:

Diffindo

Depulso

Descendo

Flipendo

Essential Talents:

Diffindo Mastery

Wiggenweld Potency 1

Wiggenweld Potency II

Edurus Potion Potency

Thunderbrew Potency

Protego Absorption

Protego Expertise

Protego Mastery

Evasion Absorption

Swift

Utility-focused build

Spells:

Avada Kedavra

Accio

Levioso

Depulso

Essential Talents:

Accio Mastery

Slowing Curse

Enduring Curse

Curse Sapper

Ancient Magic Throw Expertise

Basic Cast Mastery

Stupefy Mastery

Stupify Expertise

Disarming Curse

Master sorcerer build

Spells:

Expelliarmus

Accio

Disillusionment

Arresto Momentum

Depulso

Levioso

Essential Talents:

Accio Mastery

Slowing Curse

Enduring Curse

Curse Sapper

Ancient Magic Throw Expertise

Human Demiguise

Sense of Secrecy I and II

Petrificus Totalus Mastery

Invisibility Potion Potency

One-shot death eater build

Spells:

Crucio

Imperio

Avada Kedavra

Expelliarmus

Arresto Momentum

Flipendo

Essential Talents:

Imperio Mastery

Crucio Mastery

Enduring Curse

Blood Curse

Curse Sapper

Avada Kedavra Mastery

Swift, Basic Cast Mastery

Focus Potion Potency

While these builds aren't the only powerful ones in Hogwarts Legacy that you can create by mixing and matching different spells and talents, they are quite possibly the ones that are capable of dishing out the most damage.

Even the rather defensive build option is capable of decimating enemies using the Protego and Stupefy counterattack.

As such, every spell and talent in the game is a viable choice to craft devastatingly strong and overpowered builds.

Throw in a few powerful potions, such as the Focus potion, and you can easily develop some truly powerful builds that will help you go through the many combat scenarios of the game with relative ease.

