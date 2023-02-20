Hogwarts Legacy walkthrough: How to complete Portrait In A Pickle side quest?

Hogwarts Legacy has a plethora of side quests that will keep players entertained for hours. The vast open world of Hogwarts Legacy was built to provide various magical experiences. The Portrait In A Pickle is one side quest players can enjoy when not playing the main quests.

This side quest is relatively simple and light-hearted. As we know, portraits in the world of Hogwarts Legacy can move around and hop from frame to frame through the power of magic. Ferdinand Octavius Pratt is one such portrait whose alternate frame has been taken by Ashwinders. The objective is to retrieve the frame and return it to the Three Broomsticks.

However, players are provided with two other decisions: burn the frame or take it to Hog's Head. Here's a walkthrough to guide you through the quest.

Hogwarts Legacy walkthrough: Portrait In A Pickle

Quest location

Ferdinand Octavius Pratt's portrait can be found on a wall in the Hogwarts library. Simply walking up to it will show a button prompt to interact with the portrait.

Portrait In A Pickle quest location (Image via FP Good Game/ youtube.com)

Talk to Ferdinand to trigger the quest. The corresponding locations for the same will be added to your map.

The Three Broomsticks

The Three Broomsticks is a popular pub in the village of Hogsmeade from the Harry Potter universe. Hogwarts Legacy has its own version of the pub where players can visit and access various side quests.

Talk to Astoria Cricektt at Three Broomstick (Image via FP Good Game/ youtube.com)

This is where you will have to find and talk to Astoria Crickett. Astoria will inform you of her discontent with Ferdinand; frankly, interactions with Ferdinand will be enough to form an outrageous opinion of the talking portrait. Nonetheless, Miss Crickett will provide you with further information on the whereabouts of the frame.

Finding the Portrait

The new location will take you to the southwest part of the Hogwarts Legacy map. Travel to the location, and you will find yourself in the rundown ruins of a castle. Engage and defeat the Ashwinders there quickly to clear out the area.

Location of the alternate Portrait (Image via FP Good Game/ youtube.com)

Look around the grounds to find an underground cave entrance. A helpful tip would be to use Revelio to highlight the interactive elements in your surroundings. This will disclose the location of the portrait. Walk up to it and interact with Ferdinand.

Here, the quest will provide options about what to do with the portrait:

Ferdinand's reaction to alternate endings of the quest (Image via FP Good Game/ youtube.com)

1) Return the portrait to Three Broomsticks as requested by Ferdinand.

2) Take the portrait to Hog's Head.

3) Burn the portrait.

The outcome of your decision does not affect the main story much, only your morality. Once you make a decision, the quest will be completed.

Having a few powerful spells in your arsenal is advisable, as this will be a one-man-army situation. Use the environment to your advantage and stun as many enemies as possible before taking them down.

Portrait In A Pickle is a short side quest with no significant rewards. Ferdinand's quirky persona is entertaining, and we can always use some extra wand practice with Ashwinders.

