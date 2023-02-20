Hogwarts Legacy developers reveal they have no plans for DLC

Hogwarts Legacy was released to critical acclaim in early February 2023. The title offers nearly everything fans have come to expect from a Wizarding World role-playing game. However, though gamers are looking forward to a potential DLC for this title, Avalanche Software has unveiled that it has no plans to offer one — not yet, at least.

This might come as a huge disappointment for fans. The team cited their focus on the current and upcoming builds of the game. However, that may change in the future.

With Hogwarts Legacy, developers of Avalanche Software still have a long road ahead of themselves

This news came to light at the IGN Fan Fest 2023, unfortunately, no further information regarding a DLC release has been made available. While Hogwarts Legacy is out right now for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, other systems are yet to get it. The PS4 and Xbox One renditions are slated to be released on April 4, 2023. As last-gen editions, these title versions are likely to offer lower visual quality and performance.

That said, the title is also coming to Nintendo Switch. No word on whether it will be handled by in-house developers or ported by a third party has been offered yet. However, it is expected to arrive on July 25, 2023. With the Nintendo Switch being the least powerful target platform, this title version will clearly need the most effort from a development standpoint. However, it should be safe to assume that fans will see some sort of content in Hogwarts Legacy in the future.

For one, gamers have already seen a performance-dedicated patch from the developers. With the title being visually stunning, Avalanche Studio will mostly be making tweaks to further polish the experience. This also applies to future versions of the title on other platforms. Then, there is the Haunted Hogsmeade Shop mission which, for now, is exclusive to PlayStation 4 and 5 players. This inclusion can be expected to be made on other systems in the future as well.

All things considered, players can only wait for further confirmation regarding a potential DLC.

What is Hogwarts Legacy about?

Taking place in the late 1800s, Hogwarts Legacy puts players in the shoes of a fifth-year student. Climbing the ranks of magical academia, they will discover that they possess powerful ancient magic.

Unfortunately, the goblin Ranrok and Dark Wizard Victor Rookwood aim to cause havoc in the wizarding world. Players will explore a detailed open world filled with activities, missions, and more as they attempt to eliminate threats. There are various spells to learn, new characters to meet, and enemies to defeat in this title's fast-paced combat.

