Hogwarts Legacy: How to find the Chamber of Secrets

Hogwarts Legacy has meticulously brought to life the iconic Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, with the developers giving attention to a large amount of lore details in-game. Ever since the game's trailers were dropped, one of the most important locations that Potterheads have been eager to explore in the RPG is the Chamber of Secrets.

The highly anticipated wizarding world RPG has finally been launched and the WB Games Avalanche title has broken a number of records since launch, garnering positive reviews and a significant count of concurrent players on Steam. Critics and players alike have praised the world-building and gameplay of Hogwarts Legacy and how it stays true to the magical Potterverse.

Can we visit the Chamber of Secrets in Hogwarts Legacy?

Although exploring the iconic Chamber of Secrets is out of bounds for players in Hogwarts Legacy, witches and wizards can still make their way to its entrance in-game. According to the lore, the entrance to the Chamber of Secrets is located in a girl's bathroom.

In Hogwarts Legacy, the entrance can be found in the bathroom near the Lower Grand Staircase Floo Flame location. Once you're there, you must go down the stairs, turn right, and follow the corridor until you come across two bathrooms, with the right one being the correct option. After walking into this bathroom, you must cast Revelio to come across a Field Guide Page.

The Field Guide Page will mention that a snake seal can be seen etched into one of the taps, something that players will be able to notice. Interestingly, the character of Moaning Myrtle won't be present in the bathroom, as she was killed by the Basilisk later on in 1943.

For those unaware, the Chamber of Secrets was built under the school's dungeons by Salazar Slytherin, one of the four founders of Hogwarts. Having disagreed with the other founders about the purity of magical blood and of it being an admission requirement for the school, he left a Basilisk in the Chamber in hopes that it would rise again someday to purge Hogwarts of all those unworthy of studying there.

Potterheads will surely remember this location for the important role that it played in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Many players are wondering if the Chamber of Secrets will be made available for exploration by WB Games Avalanche in a future DLC. After all, a true heir of Slytherin is indeed present in Hogwarts Legacy in the form of Ominis Gaunt.

Interestingly, one Hogwarts Legacy player claims to have caught a glimpse of the Serpent of Slytherin while running around the Common Room of Slytherin. In the short clip provided, something large can be seen slithering from one end of a room to the other in the distance.

Some responses to this tweet claimed that it was most likely an in-game bug featuring the Kraken. However, references to the Basilisk and the Chamber of Secrets can be encountered in the 'In The Shadow of the Study' sidequest of Sebastian Sallow.

As mentioned above, Hogwarts Legacy has received mostly positive reviews, with praise being levied on the open wizarding world, its nuances, and other details. At the same time, the wizarding world RPG has been heavily criticized for certain technical and performance issues that have plagued PC players ever since its launch.

