Hogwarts Legacy "character goes into free fall" glitch: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Not all fans of the Wizarding World are having a great time with what Hogwarts Legacy brings to the table. While the RPG does hit home with its witchcraft and wizardry, it also has its fair share of performance issues that is compromising the experience for many players who are on PC.

One error that many are facing in the RPG is a glitch that makes the player character go through an infinite free fall through the map. This occurs especially when going through a door or loading a new area, and the game glitches, sending the character through Hogwarts in a continuous loop of free fall.

This issue is one of the more annoying glitches to deal with in the game as there isn't a permanent solution available. However, the community has come up with a few temporary fixes that seem to effectively deal with it.

Hence, today’s guide will go over how you will be able to deal with the “character goes into free fall” glitch in Hogwarts Legacy.

Fixing the "character goes into free fall" glitch in Hogwarts Legacy

The free fall glitch in Hogwarts Legacy usually occurs when the game encounters a corrupt file in the installation directory or is unable to read some of the files there. There is currently no permanent solution to it, but you can try the following workarounds:

1) Check for file integrity and repair corrupt files

The first step is to scan through all of the files in the Hogwarts Legacy installation directory. This will go over all the files there and replace the ones that are either corrupted or broken with a new set of files.

Here's how you can scan and repair the files in your system:

Open the Steam Client > Right-click on the game > Properties > Local Files > Verify Integrity of Game Files.

This will start a process that will go through all the installed files and patch in newer ones if there are a few that are corrupted.

2) Restart the game

The free fall glitch will put your Wizard in an infinite loop where they keep falling through the map. You will not be able to use any other buttons, and the best thing you can do at this point is to force close the game.

Alt+F4 will force close the application for you, and you will then be able to restart the game from the Steam Client. This will likely solve the issue for a while, but the glitch might occur again when loading another instance of the map.

3) Re-install the game

Uninstalling and re-installing Hogwarts Legacy seems to have solved the free fall issue for many in the community. This will more than likely weed out a majority of the performance issues that the game has been facing, along with the free fall glitch.

4) Wait for a patch

Since there are many facing this issue on PC, Avalanche Software will likely introduce a patch in the coming days to fix most of the performance errors.

