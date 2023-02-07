How to preload Hogwarts Legacy on PC through Steam?

While Xbox and PlayStation users have long been able to preload Hogwarts Legacy on their devices, the option was not available to PC users. That has now changed. The developers at WB Games Avalanche have now confirmed that Steam users will be able to preload the game in anticipation of its launch.

The announcement marks a U-turn from what was stated earlier by the officials. In response to a query, the official Twitter handle of WB Games Support had stated that there were currently "no plans for a preload period for Hogwarts Legacy on PC." The recent development runs contrary to this response.

WB Games Support had stated that there were currently "no plans for a preload period for Hogwarts Legacy on PC." The recent development runs contrary to this response.

Preloading cuts down on the time it requires players to dive into the game once it launches. This article jots down how players will be able to preload the upcoming wizarding world RPG on PC before the game launches.

Preloading Hogwarts Legacy on PC through Steam

As shared around 12 hours ago on the official Twitter handle of the upcoming RPG, WB Games Avalanche has announced that preloading the title is now available on Steam. It is further stated that the preload option will currently be available for those playing the Early Access Period, through the purchase of the Deluxe edition, and the Global Launch.

As shared around 12 hours ago on the official Twitter handle of the upcoming RPG, WB Games Avalanche has announced that preloading the title is now available on Steam. It is further stated that the preload option will currently be available for those playing the Early Access Period, through the purchase of the Deluxe edition, and the Global Launch. The 72 Hour Early Access period will begin on February 7th at 10 AM PST/ 1PM EST.

If players are not seeing the option in their Steam account, they will need to restart the Steam client and check again. The game is set to be released on February 10, 2023 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. The Deluxe edition provides players with a 72-hour early access period, starting from February 7, 2023.

To preload the game through Steam, players should make sure that they own a copy of Hogwarts Legacy on their account. They will be able to see the option to begin downloading and installing the game. Once that is done, they will have to wait for the title to be unlocked officially at launch.

It should be noted that Hogwarts Legacy is also available on the Epic Games Store for PC and that the official announcement does not mention whether preloading will be available there. PC players do need to keep in mind that critics have already noted quite a few technical issues during their playthrough on the platform.

Hogwarts Legacy reviews are finally out and Sportskeeda's coverage awarded the hotly anticipated title 8 out of 10, mentioning that "the magical RPG hits home with its Witchcraft and Wizardry." The wizarding world of the game is painstakingly brought to life in great detail by the developers providing players with a rich experience.

Given that Potterheads have been waiting for a fleshed out RPG set in the world of Harry Potter for a long time now, it is no surprise the hype and excitement surrounding Hogwarts Legacy. Players will get to step into the iconic school of witchcraft and wizardry as freshly admitted fifth-year students.

They will be able to attend classes on various subjects, learn multiple spells, and tame magical beasts, while contending with the resurgence of mysterious ancient magic and the impending threat of a goblin rebellion.

While current-gen systems and PCs will see Hogwarts Legacy's release in the next couple of days, the previous-gen systems will have a staggered release date. Xbox One and PlayStation 4 will receive the game on April 4 and Nintendo Switch players will get to jump in on July 25.

