How to pre-load Hogwarts Legacy on Xbox: File size and more explored

Publisher WB Games' upcoming action role-playing game, Hogwarts Legacy, is easily one of the biggest and most anticipated titles of 2023. Developed by Avalanche, it will be released as a cross-generation title. This means that it will be released on both current-generation consoles (PS4 and Xbox One) as well as last-generation systems like the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Moreover, the title is also coming to Windows PC.

While the game is scheduled to be released on February 10, 2023, players who pre-purchased its Deluxe Edition can start playing the title three days early. The offering's pre-load will go live for PlayStation before early access starts. However, for Xbox players, Hogwarts Legacy is already available for pre-load.

Pre-loading Hogwarts Legacy on Xbox Series X|S

Pre-loading Hogwarts Legacy is a straightforward process, with the prerequisite being that you own a copy of the game that was purchased using your Xbox account. Also, you need to have enough room on your console for the title.

As an open-world game, Avalanche's upcoming fantasy action role-playing offering comes with a massive file size, which will require you to make ample space on your console's SSD to start pre-loading it.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy Your letter to Hogwarts has arrived. Live the Unwritten beginning February 10, 2023. #HogwartsLegacy Your letter to Hogwarts has arrived. Live the Unwritten beginning February 10, 2023. #HogwartsLegacy https://t.co/Io1RCuys7b

To pre-load Hogwarts Legacy on Xbox Series consoles, you just need to follow these simple steps:

Make sure to own a copy of the game on your Xbox account.

Head back to your Xbox library and search for "Hogwarts Legacy.".

Hit Preload to begin downloading and installing the game.

Wait for the title to unlock at launch (or early access, which only applies to Deluxe Edition owners).

Here's the pre-load file size of WB Games and Avalanche's upcoming highly anticipated fantasy role-playing title on all platforms:

Xbox Series X/S: 76.67GB

76.67GB PlayStation 5: 79.5GB

79.5GB Windows PC: 85GB

The massive file size of the Avalanche's magical RPG brings it toe-to-toe with some of the biggest open-world games in recent memory. This includes the likes of Horizon Forbidden West and the recently released action role-playing offering, Forspoken.

It should also be noted that despite being a cross-generation title, Hogwarts Legacy will not be released on last-generation devices at the same time as current-gen systems and PCs. Avalanche, in an official blog post, mentioned that the studio decided to delay the game's last-generation console versions to give developers more time to refine and polish them for Sony's PS4 and Microsoft's Xbox One.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy Join Simon Pegg as he dives deeper into the world of Hogwarts Legacy and shares what it was like portraying Headmaster Phineas Nigellus Black. #HogwartsLegacy Join Simon Pegg as he dives deeper into the world of Hogwarts Legacy and shares what it was like portraying Headmaster Phineas Nigellus Black. #HogwartsLegacy https://t.co/FDXV6jg8f6

The last-generation versions of the title have been delayed to April 4, 2023. This gives the studio enough time to optimize the title's visuals and performance, ensuring it is as enjoyable on older consoles as on current-gen ones.

With its scheduled release right around the corner, fans are understandably excited about getting their hands on the fantastical role-playing game that takes place in the same universe as the iconic Harry Potter books and movies. Those who love the wizarding world have been asking for a definitive AAA-quality offering set within the magical Potterverse, and this title is their answer.

