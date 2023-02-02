How to get Hogwarts Legacy early access and play before launch?

Launching on various platforms this year, Hogwarts Legacy is at the peak of its pre-ordering and review phase, with many content creators receiving early copies and players anxiously waiting to spend time casting spells and mixing potions as a student of Hogwarts, the esteemed School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Three separate release dates have been announced for the game, starting off with the PS5, Windows, Xbox X, and Xbox S versions, which hit store shelves on February 10. This will be followed by the PS4 and Xbox One versions on April 4 and the Nintendo Switch version on July 25. Like many new games, however, Hogwarts Legacy has an early access option that lets players start their magical journey three days early.

Hogwarts Legacy: Steps to play the game early on every platform

To play during the 72-hour early access of the game, players must pre-order the Digital Deluxe or Xbox Series X/S Edition, depending on their platform.

While all three platforms get early access, the Dark Arts Pack, Thestral Mount, Cosmetic Set, and Garrison Hat with the Deluxe version, PlayStation 5 players will be able to get the Felix Felicis Potion Recipe and Haunted Hogsmeade Shop Quest as well, as they’re listed as PlayStation exclusive items.

PlayStation 5 players can use the following steps:

Make sure you’re signed in to your PlayStation account, as this reflects the region you’re in and optimizes the pricing and currency according to it.

Navigate to the PlayStation Store. This can be done through a browser, the PlayStation mobile app, or the PlayStation 5.

Go to the search bar and type in the name of the game.

A store page for Hogwarts Legacy will appear. Click on it.

Click on “Choose edition.” This option is located on the top right of the screen in browsers. Players using the mobile app can choose the edition by clicking on the right arrow above the “Pre-Order” option.

Choose the Deluxe or “Digital” Deluxe Edition as is displayed.

Click on Pre-Order.

Ensure you have a payment method ready or enough balance in your PlayStation Wallet.

Click on Checkout and wait for the confirmation message. Once that is displayed, you can download the game (as pre-load is available) and play it on February 7.

Xbox X/S players need to follow the steps given below:

Make sure you’re signed in to your Microsoft account. If not, do so from within the console.

Once signed in, feel free to navigate to the Microsoft Store and type in the game's name in the search bar.

On the Hogwarts Legacy store page, scroll down and choose the “Hogwarts Legacy Xbox Series X/S Version” by clicking on “Pre-Order Now.”

Once the purchase is complete, the 72-hour early access option will be unlocked and the ability to pre-load, which players can do now.

PC players on Steam need to use the following steps:

Open the Steam client on Windows or use the browser version if necessary.

Navigate to the Steam store.

Type in “Hogwarts Legacy” in the search box located on the top right of the store. screen.

On the game’s store page, scroll down and click on the “Add to Cart” option below the “Pre-Purchase Hogwarts Legacy: Digital Deluxe Edition” option.

Click on “Purchase for myself.”

Fill in your payment method and billing information.

Check the “terms of service agreement” box and complete the purchase.

PC players on Epic Games need to use the following steps:

Open the Epic Games Launcher on PCs or use the browser version if required.

Navigate to the Epic Games store.

Type in the name of the game in the "search store" box located at the top of the screen.

Click on the Digital Deluxe Edition.

Click on Pre-Purchase.

Fill in the payment method you want to use.

Click on "Place Order," and the purchase will be complete.

The option to play Hogwarts Legacy three days early is only available on the three aforementioned platforms. However, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch players shouldn’t lose hope, as the release dates for their platforms are still a ways off.

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most anticipated games of 2023. An open-world game set in the Wizarding World is what fans of the franchise have been dreaming of for years, especially since the last few releases have been on mobile or as card games. While the game is set in the 1800s as opposed to the “Harry Potter” era, players are sure to find many familiar aspects of life within Hogwarts castle.

