Kelpie Robe, Thestral Mount, and more: Hogwarts Legacy Collector's and Digital Deluxe Editions contents leaked

As the second half of the year approaches, so does Hogwarts Legacy's potential release date. After several years in development, what's touted by many to be the most ambitious Harry Potter game ever made is slated to be released this year. That being said, the game will follow the business model of other titles and will have different editions. There has been another reveal regarding the extra content players will receive in the Collector's Edition and the Digital Deluxe Edition.

Hogwarts Legacy will be set in the 1800s and will follow a fresh timeline of events. While the iconic protagonist Harry Potter and his friends will be absent, players will still be able to have a magical experience in the franchise's universe. Players can either go for the base game or choose a far more expansive experience. The Collector's and Digital Deluxe Editions will arrive with more goodies and other benefits, but at higher prices. While the developers haven't announced the official information, a fresh leak has appeared about the potential content of these two editions.

Fresh leaks appear about the contents of Hogwarts Legacy's Collector's and Digital Deluxe Editions

The fresh leak comes from Reddit user u/BattledashBR, who managed to spot some hidden files on Hogwarts Legacy's website. While still unconfirmed, these items are likely to be the extra goodies that players will get when they buy either of the non-standard editions.

Most of the items revealed so far seem to be purely cosmetic. Given that the game will only be single-player, this seems to be more along the expected order. Here is the list of the rumored items in the Collector's and the Digital Deluxe Edition. Incidentally, this is the second leak following an earlier one that showcased similar items.

Collector's Edition rumored contents

Base Game

Thestral Mount

Dark Arts Cosmetic Pack

Dark Arts Battle Arena

Dark Arts Garrison Hat

72 Hours Early Access to the Game

Kelpie Robe

Steel Case

Floating Ancient Magic Wand with Boo

Digital Deluxe Edition rumored contents

Base Game

Thestral Mount

Dark Arts Cosmetic Pack

Dark Arts Battle Arena

Dark Arts Garrison Hat (Digital Deluxe Only)

72 Hours Early Access to the Game (Digital Deluxe Only)

Kelpie Robe

It's currently unknown for how long these files have been on the website, but they all seem to be linked to retailers where the game will likely be available. For those who want a more comprehensive experience of Hogwarts Legacy, either of the two editions will suit them just fine.

Obviously, fans are rather excited about the game, and the earlier State of Play showcase got a massive reception. It will be interesting to see how the content shapes up when it is ultimately released in late 2022.

