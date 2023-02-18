Hogwarts Legacy is the latest action RPG from Avalanche Software that's set in the Wizarding World based on the Harry Potter series of novels and films from author J.K. Rowling. It's currently shaping up to be one of the best role-playing games of 2023.

In true role-playing fashion, Hogwarts Legacy features a ton of side quests for players to engage in, both in and outside the castle grounds. This particular guide will detail how players can complete The Lost Astrolabe side quest that will teach them about diving.

Note: As a prerequisite, players must be at least Level 7 before attempting this quest. Additionally, the 'Find the Secret in the Restricted Section' questline must be completed as well.

The Lost Astrolabe is a side quest that teaches players about the diving mechanic in Hogwarts Legacy

In-map location of this side quest in Hogwarts Legacy

To proceed through this quest, players must exit the Hogwarts castle grounds and make their way to Lower Hogsfield, where they'll find Grace Pinch-Smedley waiting for them at the wooden dock near the Black Lake. Interact with this non-playable character to begin the side quest, which can be completed in the following steps:

1. Speak to Grace to trigger the quest. She will inform you of a missing family heirloom, the Lost Astrolabe.

2. Grace will then request players to help her retrieve the item, which can only be reached by diving into the lake.

3. Make your way to the edge of the dock and jump into the water.

4. Next, swim through the water while heading northeast to the location marked by your mini-map’s objective finder.

5. Five bubbling spots on the lake can be seen when you finally reach the objective location.

6. Approach this spot and dive underwater by clicking on the Square (PlayStation 5) button, F key (PC), or X (Xbox Series X/S) button/key.

7. Search all of the diving spots thoroughly to obtain valuable gear.

8. One of these five spots will inevitably hold the Pinch-Smedley Astrolabe. Collect it and make your way back to Grace.

9. Speak with Grace to end the mission, but not before you trigger a cutscene with three dialog choices.

What should players do with the Astrolabe in Hogwarts Legacy?

Players will have to choose between three options to end the quest

Upon reaching the dock and speaking with Grace, you'll be presented with three choices, each with varying rewards and outcomes:

Choosing the “ I did. Here you are. ” option will relinquish your hold on the Astrolabe, and deliver it to Grace, ending the mission. Grace and the player will depart on good terms, with the player being rewarded 180 XP points for their efforts.

” option will relinquish your hold on the Astrolabe, and deliver it to Grace, ending the mission. Grace and the player will depart on good terms, with the player being rewarded 180 XP points for their efforts. Selecting the “ I did. And it’s yours, for a price. ” option will make you hand over the Astrolabe to Grace in exchange for 20 Galleons and a little less XP.

” option will make you hand over the Astrolabe to Grace in exchange for 20 Galleons and a little less XP. Finally, choosing the “I did. And I’m keeping it.” option will allow players to keep the Astrolabe at the cost of Grace’s wrath. Selecting this option won't provide you with any additional benefits, such as XP.

Ultimately, it's up to the players themselves to choose what they wish to do with the Astrolabe, and their choice will have no consequences in the campaign.

Hogwarts Legacy was officially released worldwide on February 10, 2023 for the PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5. The game's Nintendo Switch port is scheduled for release later this year.

