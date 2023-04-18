Six best characters in Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 is famous for its dynamic characters, beautiful world, thought-provoking story, engaging action, and suspense. Some characters play a pivotal role in helping the game, leaving a lasting impression on the minds of gamers. They are full of wit, humor, and dynamism. The characters have been drawn to such delicacy with the crafty voice-over of the voice artists that they are bound to leave a lasting impression on the minds of the gamers.

Rockstar always comes up with a unique theme and story. The company masterfully presents Wild West culture in Red Dead Redemption 2. But they were never known for creating relatable characters.

The characters in Rockstar games are generally flashy, cocky, and sometimes eccentric. But in the second installment of the Red Dead series, they changed that altogether and brought some characters that gamers would like to talk about for the long term.

Rockstar successfully romanticizes the hardened outlaws in Red Dead Redemption 2 & forces us to love them despite their flaws.

6) Hosea Matthews

Hosea, Dutch, and Arthur in a meeting in Red Dead Redemption 2 (Image via Rockstar)

Hosea Matthews is a founding member of the Van der Linde gang. Though a crafty con artist, Hosea bore a sane mind and kind heart in him. He was enamored by the wild west culture when they helped others, but he gradually became disillusioned when the gang members became preoccupied with their welfare. He was kind at heart and a philosopher from the mind.

In some instances, Hosea opposed Dutch Van der Linde's ideas but never abandoned his loyalty to his oldest friend. Hosea was the wittiest member of the gang. He was like a guardian whose words could bring some sense among the warring gang members and resolve their differences. His death played a vital role in the fall of the gang in Red Dead Redemption 2.

With Hosea's death, Dutch van der Linde lost his most trusted friend and the brains behind the Van der Linde gang's rise. He became more dependent on Micah, who was only a yes-man to him. When the conflict among the gang members reached its peak, there was no Hosea to manage the situation. A large void was created in the lives of the principal characters by the death of Hosea.

5) Micah Bell

Micah Bell constantly antagonizes Arthur in Red Dead Redemption 2 (Image via Rockstar)

Micah Bell is no doubt one of the best antagonists ever created in the history of video games. The creators have developed a character with such perfection that the players love to loathe him. A Van der Linde gang member, Micah was originally a mole. He is cunning, wicked, deceptive, and fiercely antagonistic against Arthur. He played a very prominent role in the success of Red Dead Redemption 2.

A tall titular character like Arthur can only be complemented by a conniving character like Micah, who wins Dutch's trust gradually and ensures that Arthur has to live the last part of his life in seclusion away from those who were important to him.

Micah was mainly responsible for his plight. He is not only Arthur's arch-enemy but also the principal architect of Dutch's downfall. His actions almost singlehandedly pulled off the disbandment of the notoriously famous Dutch gang.

4) Sadie Adler

Sadie survives the events of Red Dead Redemption2 (Image via Rockstar)

Sadie Adler is doubtlessly the best female character in Red Dead Redemption 2. Her transformation from a simpleton to one of the leaders of a feared gang can only be compared to a fairytale. She previously worked in a homestead with her husband. But a raid by the O'Driscoll brothers turned her world upside down.

When Adler's husband was killed, she hid herself to escape the same fate as her husband. Dutch rescued her from certain death, and she swore to avenge her husband's horrible death. In her new life, she found a friend in Arthur. Their camaraderie is a treat to enjoy throughout the game. Arthur saves her whenever she finds herself in danger.

Sadie is not a damsel in distress and can hold on to her own. She is a strong-willed, decisive, and highly skilled woman. Every mission involving her and Arthur is gratifying. They always watch each other back. They share such beautiful friendships and mutual admiration for each other that it intrigues gamers when their company does not get to a romantic angle.

3) Dutch van der Linde

Dutch betrayed Arthur and John in Red Dead Redemption 2 (Image via Rockstar)

Dutch van der Linde is the leader of the outlaws. If Arthur's saga enamors gamers, Van der Linde's rise and ultimate fall baffles them. Dutch idolizes Wild West life. He wanted to live a life like Robin Hood, who looted the rich and helped the needy. He saves John from getting lynched, kills O'Driscoll Boys members, and saves Sadie. He also takes Arthur under his wing.

Dutch van der Linde is a complex character in the game. At times he can be compassionate and reasonable, but at others, he can be ruthless and unreasonable. His killing of an innocent woman during a robbery shocked his oldest friend Hosea, who lost faith in him.

Van der Linde's abandonment of Arthur when the latter incapacitates while saving Rains Fall and his mistrust for John exposes his cruelty. His siding with Micah after the revelation of his betrayal clearly shows that he has gone beyond redemption. The fall of the Van der Linde gang was his own doing, while Micah was just a catalyst.

2) John Marston

John during a robbery in Red Dead Redemption 2 (Image via Rockstar)

John Marston is a pivotal character in the Red Dead Redemption 2 game. He was initially highly influenced by the ideologies of Dutch. He took part in every crime committed by the gang. But some changes came into his life when his son Jack was born. Marston leaves his family out of fear of commitment. But he returns upon realizing it was his fault.

John is clever, loyal, and very skillful. He gradually becomes disillusioned with Dutch's ideology and admits that all the romanticism surrounding Wild West culture is nothing but justifying their anarchism. Distrust creeps up between Dutch Van der Linde and John, resulting in the departure of John from the gang.

Most of the gang members loved John, who acknowledged Arthur and Sadie's contribution to ensuring good fortune for him. He could have led his life happily with his family but threw it all in the process of killing Micah to avenge Arthur's death and the dissolution of the Linde gang.

1) Arthur Morgan

Arthur is an anti-hero in Red Dead Redemption 2 (Image via Rockstar)

Without a doubt, Arthur Morgan is not only the best character in Red Dead Redemption 2 but also the best one ever created by Rockstar Games. He is the heart and soul of the Van der Linde gang. Arthur is a tragic hero in the game. The irony here is that he suffers the most, even though he is the best person in the Van der Linde gang.

Arthur lost his lady love, Mary, due to opposition from her father. He lost his wife and son due to a gang rivalry. He even spectacled the falling apart of the gang he considered his foster family. He ultimately sacrificed himself to secure a good life for John with love and care from his family, which he could not afford. This is the redemption he got with his death.

Poll : Which is the best Rockstar game series? GTA Series Red Dead series 0 votes