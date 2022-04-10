Is Red Dead Online worth playing in 2022?

Rockstar Games offers Red Dead Online (RDO) as a standalone version of the online mode for its popular title Red Dead Redemption 2 (RDR 2). Released in 2020, the game was originally a multiplayer component of RDR 2 and mostly encouraged PvP missions.

Multiplayer enthusiasts and players who aren't enthralled by the story of Red Dead Redemption 2 and its single-player component can get their hands on Red Dead Online for $20 / INR 1,499 on Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox, and PlayStation online stores.

But after nearly four years of being live, is Red Dead Online worth it for players in 2022?

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Should players try out Red Dead Online in 2022?

Red Dead Online inherits all the spectacular gameplay and stunning open-world mechanics from Red Dead Redemption 2 with a more PvP approach.

Players start by creating their own character and hopping into an introductory mission where they steal a horse and are set free in a huge open world. Along with a few parts of the map from Red Dead Redemption 2, the open world of Red Dead Online features fictionalized regions based in Louisiana, Appalachia, and Texas in the United States.

Other players roaming on the map can interfere with most missions in the game. Players who can successfully sabotage other players’ missions will also receive rewards.

Many players will also be able to team up and complete a single mission by collaborating to obtain huge payouts. Though interference from other players is fun at times, many players have been annoyed with the high number of griefers playing the game and ruining the experience.

Rockstar has also incorporated a mode called the Series Playlists in the game, which offers gamers the opportunity to compete against other players in various activities.

One of the most popular activities is the horseback event, where players have to race against each other on horses and complete various objectives. These events reward players with in-game gold and money, which can be used to buy various items from the shop.

One of the best ways to earn in-game cash and gold in Red Dead Online is to take on the roles offered in the game. The roles that are currently available in the game are Moonshiner, Collector, Naturalist, Trader, and Bounty Hunter.

Each of these roles represent certain jobs that players have to perform in the game to earn a decent amount of gold and money. While other players can interfere in each other's businesses, successfully avoiding them will reward gamers with slightly more money.

With all this said, the game is still quite relevant in 2022. Although the game has received a fair amount of criticism for its lack of new content and very slow updates, RDO is certainly one of the best open world games to play right now.

Taking on the role of a Bounty Hunter and hunting the most wanted targets is absolutely worth a try. As a standalone game, RDO has enough content to keep players engaged for months if they grind the game daily. The inclusion of the online component and a PvP approach makes for an even sweeter deal for multiplayer fans.

Edited by Danyal Arabi