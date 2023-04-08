10 games with a very sad storyline

Games, an interactive medium, can invoke multiple emotions in players. Stellar voice acting and top-notch storytelling can create a memorable gaming experience. Many games that have managed to play with gamers' heartstrings left a lasting impression even after the credits rolled. Games or any other medium that invokes any response intended by its creative team is a successful endeavor. Nonetheless, games with tragic storylines remain vivid in players' minds because they cause them to root for and develop an emotional attachment to the character they are playing with or other characters in the game's setting.

All the games on this list carry a hint of melancholy and are liable to be remembered for a long time.

Disclaimer: This listicle is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, Detroit: Become Human, and 8 other games with a grim story

1) Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a masterpiece for a reason. While many would instantly be in awe of the visual beauty of this open-world game, the more one plays it, the more one realizes the depth of Arthur Morgan, the game's protagonist. The story was set in 1899, and the wild west is declining.

Arthur is hit by the fact that his way of life is also ending, and the gradual downfall of Dutch and the entire Van Der Linde gang invokes a feeling of sadness and loss. Despite the lighter moments, players will feel the impending conclusion lurking around the corner to greet them at any instant. Some players might even shed some tears toward the end.

2) The Last of Us Part 1

The Last of Us Part 1 may not have the best launch on PC. However, this doesn't detract from its excellent storytelling and characters. Joel and Ellie are the most beloved characters in games due to their bond and their respective evolution throughout the story.

Joel is a stoic and emotionally distant man in a world ravaged by an infection. The death of his daughter Sarah still haunts him. Throughout the game, players will go through a roller coaster of emotions. The overall tone remains bleak, a sharp reminder that humanity may go to the extremities when faced with despair.

3) Telltale's The Walking Dead Season 1

Telltale's The Walking Dead Season 1 has minimal gameplay, but the writing and characters steal the show. The story revolves around Lee Everett and other survivors of a zombie apocalypse. He forms a bond with a little girl named Clementine and becomes a father figure for her.

The cell-shaded art style may not jive well with everyone; however, it doesn't hinder robust storytelling. The game has moments of sadness and loss and features an episodic pattern. There are brief rest periods as the survivors reach a haven, but safety is fleeting in this game.

4) That Dragon, Cancer

That Dragon, Cancer is an indie game based on the real-life experience of the creators Ryan and Amy Green. The game reflects their son's fight against the metaphoric dragon cancer. While the game adeptly weaves an optimistic tale, the haunting reality of cancer and the lives it adversely impacts is beautifully conveyed through this title.

The game unravels from a combination of first and third-person perspectives wherein players experience how the creators raised their son amidst the impending reality of terminal cancer. Beneath the cartoony art style, players will be greeted with harsh facts about life.

5) Spec Ops: The Line

While Spec Ops: The Line may seem like a fierce third-person shooter with shallow storytelling on the surface, it explores the adverse impacts of war. The game takes place in Dubai, and players are entrusted with rescuing sandstorm survivors. The psychological repercussions of the war's violence on the soldiers are further explored in Spec Ops: The Line.

Spec Ops: The Line has robust third-person shooter mechanics wherein players can choose from weapons like M4A1, M-99 Sniper, Scar-H, and many others. Dubai is also a rare setting explored in games which is well worth experiencing in Spec Ops: The Line.

6) Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor

Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor is one game that doesn't delay setting the story's tone. The game begins when Sauron's army captures the protagonist Talion's family and murders them before his eyes, eventually killing him. He survives, though, thanks to his fusion with Celebrimbor, and players can exact their vengeance by slaughtering Sauron's army.

Fans of the Batman Arkham games will admire the combat in this title, wherein Talion can easily take on multiple waves of orcs, thanks to the power of the wraith. The game features many cutscenes that are adeptly voice acted and will keep players intrigued throughout the game's duration.

7) Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain is one of the best interactive games with minimal gameplay elements. However, the lack of gameplay is supplemented by a dark story that can induce grief in players. The persistent rainy environment, mixed with Ethan Mars' effort to recover his abducted son, creates a sorrowful story that remains fresh in the minds of audiences.

Fans may play as various characters, including Ethan Mars, Norman Jayden, Detective Scott Shelby, and Madison Page. While the storylines may appear disconnected initially, they merge to form one of the most tragic narratives in video games.

8) Detroit: Become Human

Detroit: Become Human is similar to Heavy Rain in terms of gameplay. However, the premise is vastly different as players experience a near-future Detroit city amid an android revolution. Androids take up most human jobs.

These robots begin to show signs of emotion and are termed Deviants. The story unravels from the perspective of three androids: Kara, Connor, and Markus. Players will find Kara's tale more emotional than the other two.

9) Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

There are rarely any games that tackle mental health issues and execute them with great finesse as Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice. Players step into the shoes of Senua and navigate through the Viking-themed areas. Her goal is to save the soul of her deceased loved one from the Helheim realm.

It is highly recommended to play Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice using quality headphones, as sounds play a crucial role in simulating the effects of mental psychosis. Players can use Senua's sword to land heavy or quick attacks and deal with the unique enemies that hinder her quest.

10) Shadow of the Colossus

Like Hellblade, the protagonist Wander, is determined to resurrect his lover. Doing so requires making a deal with some dark forces. On the surface, the game presents the objective of slaying monsters roaming the vast open world of Forbidden Land. Deep down, it portrays the sad story of a young man resorting to otherworldly means to bring back his lover.

The world of Shadow of Colossus is vast and often induces a feeling of serenity and loneliness due to the scarcity of NPCs (non-playable characters). Furthermore, players must scale the giant creatures in the game and then leverage their weaknesses to defeat them.

Speaking of sad stories, nothing is more heartbreaking than a favorite character's death. Players can check out this list of video games' five most emotional NPC deaths.

Poll : 0 votes