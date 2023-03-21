5 Stealth games worth revisiting in 2023

Stealth games have always been a rather unique subgenre of gaming, offering a rather indirect approach instead of the usual offense-based gameplay. The thrill of taking down enemies undetected against the odds presents a very appealing playstyle over traditionally defeating enemies.

While there have been great stealth games released in the past few years, 2023 so far has been sorely lacking in what is an otherwise blockbuster year of AAA releases.

There are a great deal of AAA and indie games to look forward to this year, with titles such as Final Fantasy XVI and the new Assassin's Creed Mirage set for release; however, a trip down memory lane is always welcome.

5 stealth games you must play again in 2023

Hitman 3

Released in 2021, this is arguably the best entry in the Hitman series, allowing for creative executions and an endless selection of possibilities for the player. Presented from a third-person perspective, the game is also the most expansive to date, spread across multiple iconic real-life locations.

Players will take control of master assassin Agent 47 as they eliminate all targets, exploring a dynamic sandbox, packed with interactive life-like AI. Focusing a great deal on gameplay freedom, Hitman 3 allows gamers to get creative in their kills allowing for a ton of replayability.

Assassin’s Creed Unity

A flagship title from Ubisoft and a great action-adventure game in its own right, the series has had multiple releases since its initial entry in 2007. Assassin’s Creed offers aggressive stealth-based gameplay and interactive storytelling that has drawn a large following.

Assassin’s Creed Unity is a sequel to Assassin’s Creed Black Flag and is set during the French Revolution, offering a likable cast of characters and gameplay refinements over prior entries. Despite this, the game was poorly received due to several game-breaking bugs that completely ruined the experience.

Fortunately, it has improved post-launch and with major bugs out of the way, Assassin’s Creed Unity is a rather enjoyable experience from both a gameplay and technical standpoint.

Dishonored 2

A sequel to 2012’s Dishonored, this is an action-adventure stealth game set in the fictional Dunwall, following the events of the first title.

This stealth game from Bethesda Softworks and Arkane Studios follows 15 years after the events of the first game, where players assume control of either Emily Kaldwin or Corvo Attano as they explore the treacherous world of the game.

Dishonored 2, like its prior entry, features multiple endings and offers a ton of replayability value. Players have access to various tools, including melee and supernatural weapons. It is an interesting take on the "chaotic stealth" game genre with incredible cel-shaded visuals and visceral combat.

Metal Gear Solid V

This game is the latest entry in the iconic Metal Gear Solid franchise, casting players in the shoes of Venom Snake in a fictional alternate-history setting. It has always featured incredible stealth and combat and is responsible for popularizing the genre among a lot of players.

MGSV, being the latest entry in the franchise, features many gameplay enhancements along with visual upgrades that are still a blast to play in 2023.

Despite the game’s ill-fated development (with large sections of the game being cut from release), this entry is readily available to play on all modern platforms and is an excellent recommendation to even newcomers to the series.

Thief 2: The Metal Age

This is a stealth classic and for good reason. Released in 2000, this is a sequel to the 1998 game, Thief: The Dark Project. It presents extensive stealth gameplay and an incredible game world still unmatched to this day.

Thief 2 is a hardcore stealth game, and combat is heavily discouraged - only existing as a last resort. It has intriguing gameplay mechanics such as sight, sound, and awareness detectors baked into the HUD.

The title perfects the stealth gameplay introduced by the prior game, and more than earns its place as one of the best to play in 2023. Thief 2: The Metal Age is playable exclusively on PC.

