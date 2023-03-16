10 biggest upcoming games for 2023

This year is shaping up to be big for the gaming industry, with several highly-anticipated game releases on the horizon. From action-packed shooters to immersive RPGs, there's something for everyone in this year's lineup.

Some games like Diablo IV have been long awaited. It was first publicly unveiled at the BlizzCon 2019 convention but is yet to be made available to the masses four years later. The launch of Dead Island 2 was also declared in 2014-15, but after multiple delays, it will finally be launched this April.

This article will look at the 10 most anticipated upcoming games for 2023.

Games set to be launched in 2023

1) Minecraft Legends

Minecraft Legends is an upcoming action-adventure game developed by Mojang Studios. It is set in Minecraft, where players can explore vast, dangerous worlds, fight monsters, and discover hidden treasures.

Launch Date April 18 Platforms PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC Developed By Mojang Studios

Online cooperative campaigns and multiplayer competitions are available in Minecraft Legends. Defend the Overworld by forming alliances with your friends.

2) Dead Island 2

Dead Island 2 is an open-world action role-playing game where zombies are the main threat. Players can choose from various characters with unique skills and abilities and embark on a mission to survive in the post-apocalyptic world.

Launch Date April 21 Platforms PS4, PS5, Windows PCS, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Developed By Dambuster Studios

To complete your mission, you will have access to various weapons, including a shotgun, a deadly katana, and glass bottles.

3) Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is an upcoming action-adventure game developed by Respawn Entertainment. Set in the Star Wars universe, players control a Jedi Padawan who survived Order 66.

Launch Date April 28 Platforms PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PCS Developed By Respawn Entertainment

Players must navigate dangerous environments, engage in battles, and use force to overcome obstacles.

4) Redfall

Redfall is a first-person shooter title set in an open-world environment. The game takes place in a small town in Massachusetts, where players face off against a horde of vampires that have taken over the town.

Launch Date May 2 Platforms Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC Developed By Arkane Studios Austin

Players can choose from various characters with different abilities and skills and work together to defeat the vampire threat.

5) Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 is the latest addition to the iconic fighting game franchise. The game will feature new characters, improved graphics, and smoother gameplay.

Launch Date June 2 Platforms PS4, S5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S Developed By Capcom

Fans of the franchise eagerly anticipate the game's release, which promises to bring back the excitement and adrenaline of the classic Street Fighter games.

6) Diablo IV

Diablo IV is the latest addition to the Diablo franchise and promises to be bigger and better than the previous games.

Launch Date June 6 Platforms PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC Developed By Blizzard Entertainment

The game is set in a dark and gothic world, where players can choose from various classes and embark on a mission to save the world from evil forces.

7) Starfield

Starfield is an upcoming space exploration game developed by Bethesda Game Studios. Set sometime in the future, players can explore various planets, engage in combat, and interact with alien species.

Launch Date September 6 Platforms Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC Developed By Bethesda Game Studios

The game is expected to offer stunning visuals, immersive gameplay, and an engaging storyline that will keep players hooked for hours.

8) Alan Wake II

Alan Wake 2 is the long-awaited sequel to the critically acclaimed psychological horror game. The game is set in the same universe as the previous game, where players control the protagonist, Alan Wake, as he attempts to unravel the mysteries of the dark and twisted world.

Launch Date In the second half of 2023 Platforms PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC Developed By Remedy Entertainment

The game promises a more intense and immersive experience, with improved graphics, smoother gameplay, and new features to keep players on the edge of their seats.

9) Skull and Bones

Skull and Bones is an upcoming action-adventure game developed by Ubisoft. It is set in a pirate world, where players can customize their ships, recruit crew members, and battle with other pirates.

Launch Date 2023–2024 Platforms PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC Developed By Ubisoft Singapore

Experience the ultimate pirate fantasy solo or with other players as you indulge in the dangerous eutopia of Skull and Bones.

10) Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is based on the Avatar movie franchise, where players control a Na'vi warrior across Pandora's Western Frontier, a region that has never been seen before.

Launch Date 2023-2024 Platforms PS5, Xbox Series X, Windows PC Developed By Massive Entertainment

The game is expected to offer stunning visuals, intense gameplay, and an engaging storyline that will immerse players in the Avatar universe.

The upcoming 2023 games promise an incredible gaming experience. From survival horror to action-adventure titles, the gaming industry has something for everyone this year.

